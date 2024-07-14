What We Know So FAR About Trump's Would-Be Assassin (and Not So FAST...
President Biden to Donors Last Monday: ‘It’s Time to Put Trump in a...
UNREAL: CBS News Host Noticed Trump Didn't Try to Lower Political Temp After...
Here's More of the Danger Posed by Project 2025
Big Boy Press Conference Showed Biden Is a Master of Foreign Policy
Black Woman With Fewer Constitutional Rights Refuses to Live Under Trump Reign
WATCH: Eyewitness Says He Saw Trump's Would-Be Assassin Setting Up, Secret Service Ignored...
State Representative Says Joe Biden Could Be Suffering From Long COVID
President Biden Addresses the Nation From His Beach House
Biden Won't Say Trump Rally Shooting Was an Assassination Attempt
Just STFU: Liz Cheney Refusing to Even Say Trump's Name After Shooting Goes...
White House Releases Statement on Trump Assassination Attempt
TN Dem State Senator Pisses EVERYONE Off Blaming MAGA for Trump Being Shot...
You're Not Going to Believe This CNN Headline About the Assassination Attempt on...

HYPOCRISY: Why Are Democrats Relieved That the Man They Call Hitler Is Safe?

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:30 AM on July 14, 2024
Matthias Balk/dpa via AP

We've spent eight years listening to Democrats compare Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, the monster who murdered six million Jews.

They've also claimed he's a white supremacist, likened him to a KKK member, called him a fascist, claimed he wanted to be an authoritarian dictator, and is an existential threat to democracy - a threat so great that democracy itself will cease to exist should he be elected again … in a democratic election.

Advertisement

They're also glad he's okay.

Heck, the guy who invented 'Godwin's Law' gave Americans permission to compare Trump to Hitler.

They were so desperate to compare Trump to Hitler that they tried to evoke Hitler in the wake of the 2020 election by using the term 'The Big Lie'.

They were just too stupid to realize they were using a term that Hitler himself coined to attack Jewish people.

We all watched it happen.

The Left constantly bemoans the 'dangerous rhetoric' of the right while completely ignoring the daily nonsense they spew about Trump.

Recommended

What We Know So FAR About Trump's Would-Be Assassin (and Not So FAST on the Republican Piece, Lefties)
Sam J.
Advertisement

To be clear, the vast majority of Democrat politicians and those who enable them do not actually believe Trump is comparable to Hitler.

You'd have to have the mental acuity of a doorknob to believe such stupidity.

It's okay to say, however, because they really, really, REALLY hate Trump.

They'll call on people on the right to 'lower the temperature' today as if they haven't been fanning the flames for years.

It is, frankly, shocking that it took this long for a nutjob consuming a steady diet of Democrat and left-wing media propaganda to make an attempt on President Trump's life.

Advertisement

We have, in fact, watched deranged leftists nearly kill Steve Scalise, launch a plot to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh, and attack Senator Rand Paul multiple times (once nearly killing him).

Yes.

You don't run a political campaign against Hitler.

You don't debate Hitler.

You don't deploy Biden yard signs to oppose Hitler.

You kill Hitler.

People occasionally pontificate over whether, given the opportunity, they would travel back in time and kill baby Hitler. Nobody ever questions whether they'd kill adult Hitler.

Advertisement

What else don't you do when it comes to Hitler?

You don't tell the world you're relieved that he's safe and doing well, but that's exactly what President Biden did in the wake of the assassination attempt.

The President of the United States does not call Hitler for a wellness check.

Former presidents are not relieved that Hitler wasn't seriously hurt.

High-profile politicians do not thank God that Hitler is safe.

Advertisement

Maybe she should send Hitler a 'thinking of you' Hallmark card?

Get well soon, Herr Trump.

We're pretty sure the enemies of Hitler were not horrified at the Allied attempts to bring about his demise.

Democrats are liars.

What you're seeing right now is them tacitly admitting to the entire world that they don't actually believe all the over-the-top rhetoric they spew daily about Trump.

They just hope to scare enough Americans into believing it so they can win a few more votes than the GOP.

The notion that a wacko might believe them and try to be the hero who killed Hitler is worth the risk.

Advertisement

The sheer hypocrisy of the Left was not lost on those watching the events unfold.

They are shameless.

We're going to go with 'both'.

Tags: ASSASSINATION DEMOCRATS HITLER MEDIA TRUMP

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What We Know So FAR About Trump's Would-Be Assassin (and Not So FAST on the Republican Piece, Lefties)
Sam J.
President Biden to Donors Last Monday: ‘It’s Time to Put Trump in a Bullseye.’
Aaron Walker
'How Do You MISS?': Lefty Ghouls Celebrate Attempted Assassination of Trump, Here Are the WORST
Sam J.
Just STFU: Liz Cheney Refusing to Even Say Trump's Name After Shooting Goes ALMOST As Bad As Her WY Loss
Sam J.
UNREAL: CBS News Host Noticed Trump Didn't Try to Lower Political Temp After Assassination Attempt
Doug P.
Black Woman With Fewer Constitutional Rights Refuses to Live Under Trump Reign
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
What We Know So FAR About Trump's Would-Be Assassin (and Not So FAST on the Republican Piece, Lefties) Sam J.
Advertisement