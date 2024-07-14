HYPOCRISY: Why Are Democrats Relieved That the Man They Call Hitler Is Safe?

We've spent eight years listening to Democrats compare Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, the monster who murdered six million Jews.

They've also claimed he's a white supremacist, likened him to a KKK member, called him a fascist, claimed he wanted to be an authoritarian dictator, and is an existential threat to democracy - a threat so great that democracy itself will cease to exist should he be elected again … in a democratic election.

They're also glad he's okay.

My Washington Post op-ed has been posted. You'll never guess what it's about. https://t.co/vrXe9ksXQE — Mike Godwin (@sfmnemonic) December 20, 2023

Heck, the guy who invented 'Godwin's Law' gave Americans permission to compare Trump to Hitler.

The term "The Big Lie" comes from Hitler. Tapper is quoting Hitler. https://t.co/mpl2WcEkPf — The Real GOP 🇺🇸 (@TheRealGOP) May 18, 2022

They were so desperate to compare Trump to Hitler that they tried to evoke Hitler in the wake of the 2020 election by using the term 'The Big Lie'.

They were just too stupid to realize they were using a term that Hitler himself coined to attack Jewish people.

Media:



“He’s literally Hitler!”



“He’s a dictator!”



“He’s an unprecedented threat to our republic!”



“America will not survive his presidency.”



Also Media:



“How could anyone possibly think violence is the answer?!?” — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 14, 2024

We all watched it happen.

A shocking and tragic day for the nation -- and an amazing, heroic response from President Trump.



You cannot repeatedly and endlessly label a major party candidate and former president Actual Hitler, a full-scale threat to democracy, without radically increasing the danger of… — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 14, 2024

The Left constantly bemoans the 'dangerous rhetoric' of the right while completely ignoring the daily nonsense they spew about Trump.

This is what happens when our media, influencers, and politicians spend years trying to convince as many people as possible that their political opponent is Hitler. pic.twitter.com/l0wmgBgzxw — Jeff Charles, Awful Libertan Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) July 14, 2024

To be clear, the vast majority of Democrat politicians and those who enable them do not actually believe Trump is comparable to Hitler.

You'd have to have the mental acuity of a doorknob to believe such stupidity.

Party That Called Trump 'Hitler' For 8 Years Shocked As Someone Tries To Assassinate Him https://t.co/9zTv1SsnMc pic.twitter.com/Wr5BNapizb — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 13, 2024

It's okay to say, however, because they really, really, REALLY hate Trump.

A retrospective of how the Leftist media continuously compared Trump to Hitler: pic.twitter.com/MQcdTexgkC — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 14, 2024

They'll call on people on the right to 'lower the temperature' today as if they haven't been fanning the flames for years.

When you call your political opponent Hitler for 4 years, don't act surprised when you inspire your followers to try to kill him — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) July 13, 2024

It is, frankly, shocking that it took this long for a nutjob consuming a steady diet of Democrat and left-wing media propaganda to make an attempt on President Trump's life.

Biden has called President Trump a “threat to democracy.” Democrats have compared him to Hitler— and now they are “shocked” that someone felt justified in trying to murder him? pic.twitter.com/bhGhUQy58U — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) July 13, 2024

We have, in fact, watched deranged leftists nearly kill Steve Scalise, launch a plot to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh, and attack Senator Rand Paul multiple times (once nearly killing him).

The assassination attempt on President Trump is a logical consequence of repeatedly comparing him to Adolf Hitler. After all, if Trump truly was another Hitler, wouldn’t it be their moral duty to assassinate him? — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) July 14, 2024

Yes.

You don't run a political campaign against Hitler.

You don't debate Hitler.

You don't deploy Biden yard signs to oppose Hitler.

You kill Hitler.

People occasionally pontificate over whether, given the opportunity, they would travel back in time and kill baby Hitler. Nobody ever questions whether they'd kill adult Hitler.

I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.



I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.



Jill and I are grateful to the Secret… — President Biden (@POTUS) July 13, 2024

What else don't you do when it comes to Hitler?

You don't tell the world you're relieved that he's safe and doing well, but that's exactly what President Biden did in the wake of the assassination attempt.

This evening, President Biden spoke to former President Trump.



Tonight, President Biden is returning to Washington DC. He will continue to receive regular updates from homeland security and law enforcement officials. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 14, 2024

The President of the United States does not call Hitler for a wellness check.

There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 13, 2024

Former presidents are not relieved that Hitler wasn't seriously hurt.

As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe.



As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 13, 2024

High-profile politicians do not thank God that Hitler is safe.

My thoughts are with Mr. Trump as he recovers.



My deepest appreciation is extended to law enforcement for their selfless & decisive action



Poltical violence in all forms must be condemned. — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) July 14, 2024

Maybe she should send Hitler a 'thinking of you' Hallmark card?

There is no place for political violence, including the horrific incident we just witnessed in Pennsylvania.



It is absolutely unacceptable and must be denounced in the strongest terms.



My heart goes out to all the victims and I wish the former President a speedy recovery. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2024

Get well soon, Herr Trump.

I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 13, 2024

We're pretty sure the enemies of Hitler were not horrified at the Allied attempts to bring about his demise.

Democrats are liars.

What you're seeing right now is them tacitly admitting to the entire world that they don't actually believe all the over-the-top rhetoric they spew daily about Trump.

They just hope to scare enough Americans into believing it so they can win a few more votes than the GOP.

The notion that a wacko might believe them and try to be the hero who killed Hitler is worth the risk.

Every Democrat and media outlet tonight is like "Thank God Hitler is okay and wishing Hitler a speedy recovery." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 14, 2024

The sheer hypocrisy of the Left was not lost on those watching the events unfold.

Democrats: Trump is Hitler but I’m also thankful he’s safe. — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) July 14, 2024

They are shameless.

If Trump were as bad as Biden and other Democrats say he is — if he were a tyrant on par with Hitler himself — then why would they be grateful to hear he's safe and doing well? Either their characterizations of Trump are false or their sympathy is. https://t.co/WlR1WABtG2 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) July 14, 2024

We're going to go with 'both'.