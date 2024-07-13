Biden Won't Say Trump Rally Shooting Was an Assassination Attempt

When a person shoots at a former president, grazing his ear and, according to the Butler County DA, murders a person in the stands behind the former president, there's typically one term people use to describe it: 'assassination attempt'.

Apparently not for Joe Biden.

REPORTER: "Do you think this was an assassination attempt?"



BIDEN: "I don't know enough to — I have an opinion, but I don't have any facts." pic.twitter.com/YrE4yqqdL2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 14, 2024

Biden delivered a statement on the shooting at the Trump rally, making the statement you would expect of any president - a condemnation of the violence.

Following his statement, however, a reporter asked 'Mr. President, do you think this was an assassination attempt?'

Gotta give him credit: He said he had an opinion, but not the facts. That's what you want to hear from a president at a time like this. https://t.co/37GQnjpaQg — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 14, 2024

Biden declined to state the obvious.

"I have an opinion, but I don't have any facts." Is actually Biden's campaign slogan. — A minority of one (@sslight9) July 14, 2024

Biden's actual campaign message is that Trump is a 'threat to democracy'.

That looks pretty stupid right about now, doesn't it?

Of course it was. He was shot in the ear! — Steven Agee (@ageesteven22) July 14, 2024

This is not hard. A guy tried to kill a former president at a campaign rally. What more evidence does he need?

Seriously. He couldn't at least say it certainly looked that way.

And the facts will never be forthcoming. They will just minimize this and move on. The only thing they will do is blame this assassination attempt on the right. https://t.co/vSOZ8V4CPS — Stark (@Foldedspace) July 14, 2024

Democrats will absolutely try to find a way to turn this back on Trump and people on the right.

We don't think it's going to go well for them.

This tells you all you need to know about Joe. https://t.co/xnra1F9W9D — Sarah Johnson (@SarahJohnsonPR) July 14, 2024

He didn't need the facts about 'drinking bleach'. He didn't need the facts about 'very fine people'.

NOW he needs the facts because he has to figure out how to spin this politically for his campaign.

Coward, indeed.

I’d say ‘unfriggin believable but…. https://t.co/npmZNrMxpB — Melina✨Reminiscing days gone by ✨ (@melina_lacy) July 14, 2024

Nothing this guy does is surprising at this point.