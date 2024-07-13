Biden Won't Say Trump Rally Shooting Was an Assassination Attempt

WATCH: Eyewitness Says He Saw Trump's Would-Be Assassin Setting Up, Secret Service Ignored...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  8:50 PM on July 13, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

When a person shoots at a former president, grazing his ear and, according to the Butler County DA, murders a person in the stands behind the former president, there's typically one term people use to describe it: 'assassination attempt'.

Apparently not for Joe Biden.

Biden delivered a statement on the shooting at the Trump rally, making the statement you would expect of any president - a condemnation of the violence.

Following his statement, however, a reporter asked 'Mr. President, do you think this was an assassination attempt?'

Biden declined to state the obvious.

Biden's actual campaign message is that Trump is a 'threat to democracy'.

That looks pretty stupid right about now, doesn't it?

This is not hard. A guy tried to kill a former president at a campaign rally. What more evidence does he need?

Seriously. He couldn't at least say it certainly looked that way.

Democrats will absolutely try to find a way to turn this back on Trump and people on the right.

We don't think it's going to go well for them.

He didn't need the facts about 'drinking bleach'. He didn't need the facts about 'very fine people'.

NOW he needs the facts because he has to figure out how to spin this politically for his campaign.

Coward, indeed.

Nothing this guy does is surprising at this point.

