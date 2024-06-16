You Can't Be Serious? Biden Proclaims World Elder Abuse Awareness Day - Yes, THAT Joe Biden

File this one under 'you just can't make this stuff up'.

The people acting as President of the United States on Joe Biden's behalf issued a proclamation that June 15 was World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

This feels like a cry for help. pic.twitter.com/vvgfzHMUnj — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 16, 2024

The White House wants us to respond better to 'elder abuse, exploitation, and neglect'.

We're pretty sure that means don't vote for Joe Biden. At least, that's how we took it.

Maybe, in one of his lucid moments, Biden managed to slip in a cry for help via presidential proclamation, but … nope. This is typical of a White House that is out of touch with America and completely lacking in self-awareness.

The White House just issued “A Proclamation on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, 2024.”



Is this some sort of sick joke?



An act of mockery against Joe Biden—by the Biden White House?https://t.co/DPgEYsXxya — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 16, 2024

Oh, it's a sick joke. One that we've all been forced to live with for four years.

“The proclamation is coming from inside the house!” — Blake Carpenter (@BCarpenterBooks) June 16, 2024

Ha! If you ever needed proof that the mainstream media has no interest in being truthful with the American people, just look at them looking the other way while a President of the United States is unquestionably in mental decline on the world stage.

Blink if you need us, Joe. We can get you to safety. https://t.co/BIf6eIbbcE — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 16, 2024

We're not sure Joe can understand the instructions at this point.

They’re just clowning us at this point — 🇺🇸DontTreadOnMe 🇺🇸 (@MMAsplin) June 16, 2024

We get it. These are run-of-the-mill proclamations that roll out of the White House based on the calendar, but you have to wonder sometimes if they're just flaunting how untouchable they are. Do you believe whoever was drafting this up truly didn't see the irony?

Or one helluva job of trolling us https://t.co/e2qCapF5m4 — Jim Dolbow (@JimDolbow) June 16, 2024

We bet they had themselves a good little laugh in private at the president's expense.

You can't make this stuff up. https://t.co/RCjjFU10IO — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) June 16, 2024

It seems like something that would come straight out of a satire site, but here we are.

You think he left a highlighted copy on Dr. Jill’s desk? — 🇺🇸🇮🇹 Coach Crash JM (@Coach_Crash) June 16, 2024

Dr. President Jill Biden runs point on the puppet presidency for sure.

Just a reminder that today is Elder Abuse Awareness Day. pic.twitter.com/3kXFtc5o9Y — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) June 16, 2024

We're all aware. Everyone is … except Joe Biden.



