The Left Can't Meme and Apparently Biden Can't Either

Somewhere in a dimly lit office featuring Che Guevara posters and Palestinian flags, there's a bedraggled schlub with disheveled clothes, unkempt hair, and dark circles under they/them eyes. Their job? Trying to make 81-year-old Joe Biden cool to Gen Z.
It seems the answer in recent days was to try to hire a meme manager for the Biden campaign.
Please, make it stop.
Biden campaign to hire meme manager as president struggles for support from young voters - https://t.co/jgTX4S3RFa— The Washington Times (@WashTimes) May 21, 2024
According to the job ad posted by the campaign, the lucky individual would be responsible for cultivating and managing 'relationships with top digital media companies, podcasters, and meme pages across a number of social media platforms'.
It sounds like the geriatric-to-Gen Z engagement geek would not necessarily be creating the bad memes themself but would instead be trying to work with leftist social media accounts that make bad memes to make more bad memes in coordination with the Biden campaign.
This should go well.
May 22, 2024
The left can't meme— George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) May 21, 2024
It's settled science at this point.
May 22, 2024
Accurate. Also, nice monkey.
The left can’t meme and hiring a “meme manager” just further proves this. Memes that work are organic, chaotic, and align with reality— 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐲 (@CzarKingBilly) May 22, 2024
The left is the antithesis of this with its obsession with centralized control, “safety”, and its ceaseless desire to construct its own reality https://t.co/8dCmg7klzU
We'd add that it's hard to meme about people and topics that you truly hate while still being funny. Leftists are just too miserable to make good memers.
May 21, 2024
Nailed it.
People who actually know how to meme responded.
https://t.co/GCHREFHQGA pic.twitter.com/2cqhDfuk8o— Magills (@magills_) May 21, 2024
We can picture a pack of pronoun-ed progressives holding a 'meme seminar' to train would-be Biden memers, snapping their fingers in applause as each 1,500-word meme is revealed.
https://t.co/GCHREFIow8 pic.twitter.com/xiEnkFyUg1— Magills (@magills_) May 21, 2024
Sounds about right.
Hey .@magills_ and .@MidnightMitch —I think y’all need to embed, even if just for the lol’z https://t.co/IyjuAa8dbk— Vanessa (@Nessakins_) May 22, 2024
Now that's a brilliant idea!
If I don’t get the job maybe Occupy Democrats will hire me 🤞🏼🤞🏼 https://t.co/o1RsrDeOGT pic.twitter.com/UwIO4kbPVn— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 22, 2024
Imagine if we got the Biden campaign to hire Hollaria Briden to produce memes! LOL.
https://t.co/MwxqvmPzBo pic.twitter.com/3CWTRfbGtI— CaptainToke (@captain_toke) May 22, 2024
Ha! NO.
Their first meme: https://t.co/dkqEGLUWAZ pic.twitter.com/ScqrtjWxNM— 🟩The Mallard Reborn🟩 (@MallardReborn) May 22, 2024
Bwahaha!
“Really? I thought it was funny lol” https://t.co/yarr9BOHLZ pic.twitter.com/kgkS4kHG1h— The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) May 22, 2024
They don't stand a chance. We have all the funny on our side.
This isn’t an article from @TheOnion https://t.co/TMbLF0hD7Q— Caitlin Cook 👁️👄👁️ (✖️,✖️) (@DeadCaitBounce) May 22, 2024
The Onion is not funny enough to come up with this idea … because they're leftists.
May 22, 2024
My dad always said, 'Joey, you've got the best memes anywhere, and don't let anyone tell you differently!' He said that … I'm not kidding … this is not hyperbole.
— Joe Biden, probably
Or perhaps this? pic.twitter.com/moFTUSoyoS— Alan Has Questions🍌🦍🏴☠️ (@ShinyStax999) May 22, 2024
You're hired!
Get the meme manager on the line!!! https://t.co/fsdMs9plwN pic.twitter.com/v2neYHj7hg— Helena Handbasket (@hobbes16) May 21, 2024
It's confirmed: They ARE the meme.
May 22, 2024
Honestly, we couldn't ask for anything funnier than an election-year meme war.
At least the 2024 election is guaranteed to be entertaining.
