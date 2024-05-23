143 Democrats Vote Against H.R. 192 Which Bars Noncitizens From Voting in Local D.C. Elections

The House passed H.R. 192 today in a 262-143 vote.

The pertinent text of the bill is quite simple: 'An individual who is not a citizen of the United States may not vote in an election for public office in the District of Columbia or in any ballot initiative or referendum in the District of Columbia.'

It further explicitly repeals The Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022 (D.C. Law 24–242) which was passed by the D.C. Council to allow noncitizens to vote in local D.C. elections (noncitizens are prohibited from voting in federal elections by federal law).

143 Democrats just voted in favor of non-citizens voting in American elections: pic.twitter.com/swolBDe0mi — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 23, 2024

52 Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the measure while 143 Democrats voted against the bill.

In other words, 143 Democrats don't see being a citizen of our country as a requirement for voting in D.C. elections.

Yes, we're talking about the same Democrats who are constantly bleating about 'threats to democracy'.

The shows clear as day that the reason the Democrats have an open border policy is to import voters — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2024

Democrats will do anything and ignore any law if they think it will get them more votes.

Many noncitizen residents of D.C. are not illegal aliens, but the act also did not prohibit the latter from voting in local elections (such as those that elect D.C. leadership).

Get these votes on the record so all the voters know come election time. Smart move.🙏 — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) May 23, 2024

There is definitely a bit of election-year politics at play here by the GOP in the manner in which the bill is being presented. A smart move, to be sure.

If you don't think Democrats would gladly allow the border hordes to vote in our elections, including those at the federal level, you haven't been paying attention.

I’m surprised even 52 of them went the other way and joined the majority. — Simon VanDyk (@VandykSimon) May 23, 2024

Democrats know this is a bad look for them. They are already being forced to defend the D.C. voting law. They will point out that it did not allow noncitizens to vote in federal elections (true) and that 'noncitizen residents' are different from illegal aliens (not quite - it seems illegal aliens are eligible to vote).

Some are also already claiming this is the GOP trying to pass a law that already exists. That's not true either. Federal law prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections, but it does not prevent them from voting in local elections, which was what the D.C. law allowed.

With those clarifications, imagine being a Democrat and trying to thread that needle with voters in an election year. Yikes.

Democrats are undermining democracy by attempting to dilute the votes of actual American citizens. Treason. https://t.co/vAVmv31i85 — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) May 23, 2024

This will be the takeaway by most voters.

D.C. was allowing noncitizens to vote for such positions as the D.C. mayor. These are not inconsequential votes in our nation's capital.

If 143 Democrats support non citizens voting in DC there is no question the party would support non citizens voting in presidential elections. None. https://t.co/dcB8PkLOAS — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) May 23, 2024

Do we want American elections decided by American citizens, even at the local level, or not?

Again, if Democrats could do it at the federal level, they would. If they can grant amnesty to tens of millions of illegals, immediately giving them the right to vote, they will.

Democrats must be stopped.