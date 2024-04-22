Monday Morning Meme Madness

Last week was crazy, y'all. We hope this week is better, but we definitely need to get it started with some laughs because we always need more laughs.
So let's get this Monday rolling with some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips that crossed our timelines in the past week!
Good morning 😊 pic.twitter.com/XOp48upAqf— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) April 16, 2024
It's gonna be a LONG Monday if you slept like that last night!
Good morning! pic.twitter.com/10kMQuVj2Q— Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) April 17, 2024
Dudes are weird.
Just got a Dodge Charger. Not sure what the hype is about. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/DBwfO9oPQR— WHO? (@sillysourpickle) April 21, 2024
HAHA! Is it fast though???
Real AF. pic.twitter.com/kTYJtNNGho— Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) April 18, 2024
LOLOLOL!
April 16, 2024
HAHA! We've all had THAT Monday.
Hello everyone! Happy Thursday!— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) April 18, 2024
😬😂 pic.twitter.com/ghVVNWyFLv
True story.
April 21, 2024
LOL. Checks out.
This couple finally got married after 15 years and look what the bride did at the alter😭 pic.twitter.com/RH9PK3wiSj— FadeHubb (@FadeHubb) April 16, 2024
DANG! She's throwing shade right before he says 'I do'.
April 18, 2024
LOL! We're afraid your son is addicted to sucrose, ma'am.
“Our fore-fathers are mad at you right now” 💀 pic.twitter.com/tUyUDNk85l— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) April 17, 2024
That is just great right there. LOL.
April 20, 2024
Yuck. Ha!
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dzX4fuhKr1— WHO? (@sillysourpickle) April 18, 2024
Hey! Why are y'all snapping pics of us heading into the theaters? LOL.
Recommended
Bro is a MAD LAD 😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/AFYDN97O15— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) April 17, 2024
Where do you think she’s from? pic.twitter.com/fLvenqF7GY— Vilified Ostracized (@brakinggnus) April 20, 2024
Yes, some people do say it that way.
She killed that impression 😂 pic.twitter.com/nyqHymRKb9— more_meat_loaf (@more_meat_loaf) April 17, 2024
Nice delivery, young lady!
April 22, 2024
Yes, please!
I'm still chortling. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/miikXnxjsU— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) April 20, 2024
LOL.
April 16, 2024
We know you watched that one a few times! 😂
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/cBzBbVxQmu— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 21, 2024
'Say hello to my little friend.'
https://t.co/naBdHMkbwJ pic.twitter.com/DLMWjSGlxr— Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) April 22, 2024
Yeah, you're not getting away with it that easy, Kam Kam.
I swear this happens pic.twitter.com/Vz6YyxbN5r— humans without context (@HumansNoContext) April 16, 2024
This explains so much!
April 22, 2024
LOL. Yep!
April 20, 2024
You probably saw that one coming, didn't you?
This is for @mytntlife and @graywolf442 :) pic.twitter.com/T7rJGE89oL— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) April 17, 2024
She's back! We loved the goldfish one at the end!
It do be facts tho pic.twitter.com/hFyDkGCl0u— Jon Katz (@JonKatz79) April 21, 2024
Same, bro. Same.
this is a good video 😏 pic.twitter.com/Pkse8FxvqI— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 20, 2024
The Mona Lisa looks like Greta Thunberg at the 38-second mark. 😂
April 20, 2024
Nice.
April 20, 2024
Facts.
yeet pic.twitter.com/DUVToLolCm— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) April 21, 2024
Ladies, feel free to call us dumb now. We can't really argue after that one.
(Still … would.)
The bottom of my heel watching me put lotion on my hands for the fourth time today. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/05NmCje4BT— Judianna (@Judianna) April 21, 2024
LOL. You wrong for that.
April 21, 2024
We all learn eventually.
April 21, 2024
King!
That’s not going anywhere pic.twitter.com/cphKtTah9Y— Ken (@danic_98) April 21, 2024
Looks safe … 😬
It's all fun and games until... pic.twitter.com/ejgEHy50RT— Dr. Shooty McBeardface (@DrMcbeardface) April 20, 2024
He sort of deserved that. We bet he had no regrets … well maybe two.
Times really are tough pic.twitter.com/ph4ktyXsw5— 𝚁𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚝 𝚆𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝙳𝚊𝚍 (@RightWingDad) April 21, 2024
Is there anything Bidenomics can't destroy? 😂
One of the greatest moments in Pentagon history occurred during today’s press conference.@billyjoel pic.twitter.com/yXnNBg211j— Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 16, 2024
Okay, that dude deadpanned that one perfectly. Well done.
nice pic.twitter.com/2r2k25JfjF— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) April 22, 2024
Oh no! 😂
Exactly! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hy8riCD1Ej— WHO? (@sillysourpickle) April 21, 2024
Bwahaha!
April 20, 2024
Abracadabra!
April 22, 2024
LOLOLOL!
Woman fails to notice tiny hands 🙌🤣 pic.twitter.com/WrfTivKtP8— LaughCraft (@LaughCraftHub) April 19, 2024
We are dying over here! 😂😂😂
Folks … if you watched that one without at least smiling, your Monday is doomed. LOL.
April 21, 2024
LOL!
April 22, 2024
This man won. pic.twitter.com/neHsfzUx7A— Pancaked Brick, Fried by Koroks (@FuckKoroks) April 16, 2024
We. Are. Dead. 💀💀💀
Alright, folks, you can either lurk in the shadows of this Monday, just barely eking by … or … you can get out there and do something as awesome as buying yourself 44 pounds of cheese!
We say go for it!
Until we meme again …
Join the conversation as a VIP Member