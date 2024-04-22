New Season of The Handmaid's Tale Leaked! Gavin Newsom's New Abortion Ad is...
Yikes! Latest Britney Spears Video Prompts Serious Questions About Her Mental Health
Former Obama Advisor Charged with SHOCKING Offenses Against Children in the United Kingdom
Oh Look, ANOTHER LGBTQ Celebration Day. GLAAD Declares 'Nonbinary Parents Day'
'You're Gonna Get a Knock on Your Door.' Ranting Trans Activist Threatens Lawsuits...
The Biden Administration's Re-Write of Title IX Shows They REALLY Despise Women
Reduxx Has Disturbing Video of Girl Assaulted By Trans Classmate Who Says Teachers...
'Luxury Beliefs, Luxury Lives': Arrested Columbia University Students Are Rich, Privileged...
The Biden Administration Set to Sue 'Sheetz' Gas Stations for Refusing to Hire...
'I Can't Wait to Pay for These Student Loans': Taylor Swift Now the...
@HouseGOP Graphic Shows Double Digit Inflation of Five Food Items Since Biden Took...
The Father of the Hadid Sisters Has Issued a Cringeworthy Apology to Congressman...
Laughable: Thespian and Podcaster BLASTED for Saying Parents Are Unqualified to Homeschool
'Make the Media Like Us': Sen. Mike Lee Tweets 'Evolution of House GOP...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on April 22, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (Adapted from Image by Alexa from Pixabay)

Last week was crazy, y'all. We hope this week is better, but we definitely need to get it started with some laughs because we always need more laughs.

So let's get this Monday rolling with some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips that crossed our timelines in the past week!

Advertisement

It's gonna be a LONG Monday if you slept like that last night!

Dudes are weird.

HAHA! Is it fast though???

LOLOLOL!

HAHA! We've all had THAT Monday.

True story.

LOL. Checks out.

DANG! She's throwing shade right before he says 'I do'.

LOL! We're afraid your son is addicted to sucrose, ma'am.

That is just great right there. LOL.

Yuck. Ha!

Hey! Why are y'all snapping pics of us heading into the theaters? LOL.

Recommended

Former Obama Advisor Charged with SHOCKING Offenses Against Children in the United Kingdom
justmindy
Advertisement

Yes, some people do say it that way.

Nice delivery, young lady!

Yes, please!

LOL.

We know you watched that one a few times! 😂

'Say hello to my little friend.'

Yeah, you're not getting away with it that easy, Kam Kam.

This explains so much!

LOL. Yep!

You probably saw that one coming, didn't you?

She's back! We loved the goldfish one at the end!

Advertisement

Same, bro. Same.

The Mona Lisa looks like Greta Thunberg at the 38-second mark. 😂

Nice.

Facts.

Ladies, feel free to call us dumb now. We can't really argue after that one.

(Still … would.)

LOL. You wrong for that.

We all learn eventually.

King!

Looks safe … 😬

He sort of deserved that. We bet he had no regrets … well maybe two.

Is there anything Bidenomics can't destroy? 😂

Advertisement

Okay, that dude deadpanned that one perfectly. Well done.

Oh no! 😂

Bwahaha!

Abracadabra!

LOLOLOL!

We are dying over here! 😂😂😂

Folks … if you watched that one without at least smiling, your Monday is doomed. LOL.

LOL!


We. Are. Dead. 💀💀💀

Alright, folks, you can either lurk in the shadows of this Monday, just barely eking by … or … you can get out there and do something as awesome as buying yourself 44 pounds of cheese!

We say go for it!

Until we meme again …

Tags: FUNNY JOKE JOKES MEME MEMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former Obama Advisor Charged with SHOCKING Offenses Against Children in the United Kingdom
justmindy
Yikes! Latest Britney Spears Video Prompts Serious Questions About Her Mental Health
justmindy
New Season of The Handmaid's Tale Leaked! Gavin Newsom's New Abortion Ad is Accidentally Hilarious
Chad Felix Greene
'You're Gonna Get a Knock on Your Door.' Ranting Trans Activist Threatens Lawsuits Against Critics
Chad Felix Greene
Reduxx Has Disturbing Video of Girl Assaulted By Trans Classmate Who Says Teachers Did NOTHING to Stop It
Amy Curtis
'Luxury Beliefs, Luxury Lives': Arrested Columbia University Students Are Rich, Privileged Kids
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Former Obama Advisor Charged with SHOCKING Offenses Against Children in the United Kingdom justmindy
Advertisement