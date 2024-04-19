Monopoly on DERP: Elizabeth Warren Sounds Off on Apple iPhone and Gets Blasted

Leave it to Elizabeth Warren to focus on an issue that's 1/1024th as important as the many problems facing our nation.

We have a border crisis, average Americans feeling the price crunch of high inflation, and growing threats of war but Chief Spitting Bull is focused on the color of text message bubbles.

It’s time to break up @Apple’s smartphone monopoly.



Also, c’mon, let’s stop leaving green text people out of the group chats. It’s just not right. pic.twitter.com/pr61Idf9yK — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 18, 2024

You either listened to all that, stabbed your ears with the nearest sharp object about halfway through, or couldn't bring yourself to click it.

Here's a quick summary:

When Apple iPhone users text each other, it uses Apple's iMessage service, and your text messages are surrounded by a blue bubble. When a non-iPhone user messages you, it doesn't use iMessage and your text messages appear in a green bubble.

In Senator Warren's mind this is greenbubblephobic … or something like that. Apple is 'ruining relationships'. Yep, she said that.

*google* green text people:

"Green text messages on an iPhone indicate that the message was sent using MMS/SMS instead of iMessage."



so people are still getting the message but it has a green background and that's a problem the government needs to fix...#FFS — #MrD Sheriff, Dragon Co Texas #Texit (@LordotDragons) April 19, 2024

That's right. Apple is not blocking text messages or anything of that sort. They're just a different color.

Back in the day, Democrats loved segregating people by color, but that was quite a bit worse than text message color schemes. We digress.

I can guarantee that this sounded just as stupid in the original smoke signals. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 19, 2024

But are the smoke signals green if she's using an Android blanket?

It all seems like an awfully ridiculous thing for a U.S. Senator to be focused on. Are we supposed to believe people actually care what color text message bubbles are?

People with green text bubbles aren’t actually “people” in the technical sense — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 19, 2024

Okay, fine. There might be a few out there. (Yes, they're joking.)

Green text people are the devil. Apple doesn't have a smart phone monopoly, but Democrats have a dumb Senator monopoly — Scottergate (@Scottergate) April 19, 2024

It takes some effort to be the dumbest in a population of politicians, but Warren is putting up a heckuva run for the title.

Speaking of 'monopoly' … what is she talking about?

Smartphone monopoly? Last I checked there were dozens, if not more, smartphones...



Perhaps you're being left out of group chats because nobody likes you? — HODL Disaster (@HODL_Disaster) April 18, 2024

'Why isn't Bruce answering my text messages? It must be that rascally iPhone!'

People were quick to call her out with their own experiences.

FYI, I've owned smart phones for decades and not one of them was made by Apple. — Flth Pig (@flthpig) April 18, 2024

What smartphone monopoly? I've never owned an iPhone. — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) April 19, 2024

Have you heard of Android? — Monika (@MonikaMusing) April 19, 2024

More people have androids than iPhones, android users just feel self conscious about being rightfully bullied https://t.co/SJWhE2BEon — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 19, 2024

Yep, lots of people have smartphones that aren't iPhones.

They also have facts.

Well this is awkward…… pic.twitter.com/nW7tnzPd1l — Ben Dempsey (@BenDempsey18) April 18, 2024

Apple’s share of the U.S. mobile market in March of this year was 59%. Its top competitor is Samsung with 23.3% followed by Motorola and Google. https://t.co/BAmGtrgJUg — Todd of misCHəf (@AndToddsaid) April 19, 2024

Apple has a strong position in the U.S. market but is beaten by Android-based phones across the globe. Even their 'grip' on the American market is hardly a monopoly.

Words have meanings.



For example “Exclusive” is a word with a meaning… “restricted or limited to the person, group, or area concerned.”



Apple in no way fits the definition of a monopoly. Why this shameless lying? pic.twitter.com/dpKNeIwzgM — EGplaysGolf (@EGplaysGolf) April 19, 2024

Warren has clearly been kicking back the firewater again … or she's just being dishonest.

Go back to your wigwam, Liawatha. https://t.co/aQZ4isljyT — Calvin 𝕏 🎙🍿🇮🇱🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴‍☠️ (@DarthCalvin) April 19, 2024

Warren has had it in for Apple for some time now. It always makes us a bit nervous when politicians get too involved in trying to tell businesses what to do.

Tell me you shorted Apple stock without telling me you shorted Apple stock. https://t.co/hSYIeeaH4J — Dean (@DeanNoLongerInO) April 19, 2024

There's that too.

War in the Mideast and Ukraine.



High grocery and gas prices.



Spiking mortgage rates.



Runaway national debt.



Horrid border crisis.



——



And this is what you prioritize? pic.twitter.com/SKgpZwbpys — Mike Breslin, Ph.D. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mikebreslin815) April 19, 2024

Democrats seem to be clueless about what is going on in the lives of average Americans.

We're exhausting a lot more of our budgets on food and gas while this lady with a net worth between $7.5 and $12 million is focused on green text message bubbles.

Why would there be green text boxes if Apple were a monopoly https://t.co/QSTjsdyUZi — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) April 19, 2024

Good point.

Once again, Elizabeth Warren is off the reservation.