Things That Did Not Happen? People Doubt Claims of Progressive 'Pastor' John Pavlovitz

John Pavlovitz is no stranger to Twitchy. We write about outlandish statements, and he's had more than his fair share over the years.

Pavlovitz is a progressive who claims to be a Christian pastor but also spends an inordinate amount of time tweeting nasty things about former President Trump and his supporters.

I was wearing this at the grocery store today.



The cashier (in his early 20s) looked at it, shook his head and said, "The problem is, them's fightin' words in too many states, now"



I replied, "And to too many people in this state."



He answered, "That's what you do when you… pic.twitter.com/l3fKxUQnyr — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 17, 2024

According to the pastor, he was wearing a shirt that reads 'women's rights … trans rights … voting rights … are human rights'.

Somehow, the right of the unborn to live did not make the cut for the good pastor who is a supporter of Planned Parenthood.

He just so happens to be selling the shirt, by the way, and made sure to reply to his tweet so inspired libs could send him some cash.

The rest of the tweet read:

He answered, 'That's what you do when you have no ideas, you need to attack people,' Continuing, he said 'And now they've outlawed protesting in three states.' I said, 'That's why we need to vote.' He agreed. Just then another young worker walked by and said, 'Great shirt!' #TheKidsAreAlright

Notice the rank hypocrisy before we even get to people's thoughts.

'That's what you do when you have no ideas, you need to attack people.'

Pavlovitz's entire story and shirt are an attack against 'those people' that he's set up as the bogeyman of his tale.

His Twitter/X feed is a constant stream of attacks. We get it, that's how the platform is, especially when debating politics, but he claims to be a pastor and the author of 'If God is Love, Don't Be a Jerk’.



Of all the things that didn't happen, this didn't happen the most. #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder — Rick Cantón (@RickCanton) April 17, 2024

And because this never happened 🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) April 17, 2024

Yes Alex I’m gonna take things that never happened for 1000 pic.twitter.com/b1ZFTVZxa8 — TripleZ (@NotZ3Music) April 17, 2024

People weren't buying it. We've seen this show way too many times before.

Why do liberals have to make up stories and share them in attempts to virtue signal and be a social justice warrior?



For clarification, Jussie Smollet‘s story was more believable — Moral Authority Complex (@EhOHSeeLogic) April 17, 2024

At least Jussie got some Subway out of it.

Speaking of Subway …

I was wearing this at the sandwich shop today.



The cashier (in his early 20s) looked at it, shook his head and said, “The problem is, them words is too darned common in too many states now.”



I replied, “And to too many Nigerians in this state.”



He answered, "That's what you… https://t.co/pnWsymsL8h pic.twitter.com/43MII83pz5 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 17, 2024



John trying to sell cringe merch:



"The cashier (in his early 20s) looked at it, shook his head and said, "The problem is, them's fightin' words in too many states, now" https://t.co/CReQmDPqEz pic.twitter.com/wecwzrRSOA — ISupportTheCurrentThing (@mmmkay68974888) April 17, 2024

The criticism is valid. Pavlovitz has very effectively monetized Trump hate with a self-righteous spin to sell his book, grow his following, and sell merchandise. You can't blame people for thinking he's telling a tall tale.

'Them's fightin' words'. You can't make this stuff up. He probably did though.

What rights do those people not have that everyone else has? — Commonsense with a little snark. (@MikeCooperva) April 17, 2024

Yes, it's a rhetorical question.

Whoa, let's not get crazy now. John's fighting for people who already have equal rights. We don't want to lump those babies in with their constant whining about being killed in the womb and stuff. Pastor, indeed.

and then everybody clapped — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) April 17, 2024

We're imagining one of those slow claps where one dude starts the clap and then it grows into a crescendo of praise for John in his $25 woke wear.

And then he was attacked by two dudes wearing red hats, they stole his Subway sandwich while yelling "This is MAGA country"



I'm still literally shaking. https://t.co/mdVIwTvspF — ░E░C░L░I░P░S░E░ ░I░N░ ░B░I░O░ Honk (@Mr_Honkitude) April 17, 2024

That sounds about right.