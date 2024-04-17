Things That Did Not Happen? People Doubt Claims of Progressive 'Pastor' John Pavlovitz

Joy Reid Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: For Her, Trump Prosecutions Are...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  8:00 AM on April 17, 2024
Cook County Sheriff's Office via AP

John Pavlovitz is no stranger to Twitchy. We write about outlandish statements, and he's had more than his fair share over the years.

Pavlovitz is a progressive who claims to be a Christian pastor but also spends an inordinate amount of time tweeting nasty things about former President Trump and his supporters.

According to the pastor, he was wearing a shirt that reads 'women's rights … trans rights … voting rights … are human rights'.

Somehow, the right of the unborn to live did not make the cut for the good pastor who is a supporter of Planned Parenthood.

He just so happens to be selling the shirt, by the way, and made sure to reply to his tweet so inspired libs could send him some cash.

The rest of the tweet read:

He answered, 'That's what you do when you have no ideas, you need to attack people,'

Continuing, he said 'And now they've outlawed protesting in three states.'

I said, 'That's why we need to vote.' He agreed.

Just then another young worker walked by and said, 'Great shirt!'

#TheKidsAreAlright

Notice the rank hypocrisy before we even get to people's thoughts.

'That's what you do when you have no ideas, you need to attack people.'

Pavlovitz's entire story and shirt are an attack against 'those people' that he's set up as the bogeyman of his tale.

His Twitter/X feed is a constant stream of attacks. We get it, that's how the platform is, especially when debating politics, but he claims to be a pastor and the author of 'If God is Love, Don't Be a Jerk’.

LOL.

People weren't buying it. We've seen this show way too many times before.

At least Jussie got some Subway out of it.

Speaking of Subway …

LOLOLOL!

The criticism is valid. Pavlovitz has very effectively monetized Trump hate with a self-righteous spin to sell his book, grow his following, and sell merchandise. You can't blame people for thinking he's telling a tall tale.

'Them's fightin' words'. You can't make this stuff up. He probably did though.

Yes, it's a rhetorical question.

Whoa, let's not get crazy now. John's fighting for people who already have equal rights. We don't want to lump those babies in with their constant whining about being killed in the womb and stuff. Pastor, indeed.

We're imagining one of those slow claps where one dude starts the clap and then it grows into a crescendo of praise for John in his $25 woke wear.

That sounds about right.

