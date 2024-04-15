Monday Morning Meme Madness

IT'S MONDAY! There's been so much talk of World War III this week that it could be our last Monday.

Nah, we'll be fine, but it's probably a good idea to get the week started off with some laughs, so let's check out some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found last week.

Oh, yeah … it's also tax day. LAUNCH THE NUKES! Just kidding.

Speaking of starting World War III …

Wait for it... pic.twitter.com/0wDOGO1A6t — Eric, ravaged by time and bad decisions (@truckerE) April 14, 2024

DEAD MAN WALKING! 😂

The week also brought us the … umm … last drop of O.J. and people had thoughts.

Live look at OJ trying to avoid final judgment. pic.twitter.com/bS2NjA9TcA — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 11, 2024

Ha!

I think God did the rapture and as a joke just took OJ. #WW3 — Dave Landau (@LandauDave) April 14, 2024

LOL.

OJ will be at peace now... 😶 pic.twitter.com/AffTV3sv04 — Cherub Rock 🌸 (@Cherub_Rock_23) April 14, 2024

BOOM.

God Agrees To Let Norm MacDonald Come Back To Earth For One Day To Bless Us With His O.J. Death Jokes https://t.co/kFf5Z5JLZb pic.twitter.com/7vh2mRNghG — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 15, 2024

Yes, please.

Bwahaha!

As mentioned previously, Twitter/X erupted with fears of World War III.

WWIII memes are gonna be 🔥



I’ll start LOL pic.twitter.com/wuz6Iu3AZK — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) April 13, 2024

Looks like fun. 😬

Hey, you have to look for those silver linings!

Footage of Iran's attack on Israel...

C'mon... pic.twitter.com/n9srdjTwcC — Lucky 🍀🍀🍀 (@LuckyintheSky6) April 14, 2024

HAHA! Yep, it was a bit like that.

We're not sure why, but we got a lot of prank scare clips this week, and they cracked us up!

LOL. That last lady involuntarily did the Michael Jackson Thriller dance.

The dude that hit the door and fell down … 💀

LOLOLOL!

Always believe in yourself and your abilities. No matter how difficult a challenge may be, if you work hard enough, you can fix any problem.



Like when my Mom FaceTimed me once, after accidentally adding a Star Wars pilot filter, and I was able to walk her through the steps to… pic.twitter.com/fcARDRWsIA — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) April 9, 2024

Now, that's just funny right there. That's a solid 'good son' win right there.

Yep.

Alright last one I promise. pic.twitter.com/rIQFiUYtGs — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) April 15, 2024

It didn't go all that well for Tiger, but at least we got some memes.

HAHA!

Dudes will talk each other into doing some crazy stuff. 😂😂😂

The older I get the more I understand why roosters wake up every day and simply scream their lungs out. — RUTH BUZZI (@Ruth_A_Buzzi) April 10, 2024

It was a wake up in the morning and scream your lungs out kind of week.

One more bonus joke from Ruth:

I’d like to write a Yelp review of the moon’s first restaurant:



“Good food, lots of parking, but very little atmosphere.” — RUTH BUZZI (@Ruth_A_Buzzi) April 14, 2024

LOL. Perfect.

This might be the greatest commentator of all time. 😆🤣 pic.twitter.com/H3IVs781Bh — Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) April 11, 2024

That one was … nuts.

Sorry, had to be done. 😂

A colleague ordered an electric log splitter from Amazon.

Obviously, Chinese made.

However, unlike most imported products....it had the best instruction manual EVER!!!!#tuesdayvibe pic.twitter.com/QcESf9KCxX — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 42 (@2CynicAl65) April 9, 2024

'Talk to the log and explain what's about to happen to make sure it's properly prepared.' 💀💀💀

This cracks me up every time pic.twitter.com/fLrdkMgccW — QENNY is really like that (@AKBrews) April 10, 2024

Nicely done!

That's dad joke territory right there. We laughed.

HAHAHA!

More of this please pic.twitter.com/gp3ZU33Wjx — humans without context (@HumansNoContext) April 11, 2024

LOL. That's good.

Mind. Blown.

Just trying to help 😭 pic.twitter.com/uNXTgGG4pD — Annie Opeley (@Aaaannieway_No) April 10, 2024

The struggle is real. 😂

Hey, he stuck the landing!

Weird that they only managed to steal 2 Lego sets pic.twitter.com/26aJg93p2I — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) April 11, 2024

LOLOLOL! You have to take out a second mortgage to buy LEGOs.

The look on the sheriff deputy's face … LOL.

They had to work for that one!

The greatest gender reveal ever pic.twitter.com/HjBDm4P2XM — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) April 12, 2024

We're not crazy about gender reveal parties, but if you're gonna have one, this is the way. 😂

HAHA!

This was so cute, but so chaotic 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6tfyQykazo — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) April 11, 2024

We laughed way too hard at that one. This is why we love you folks. We know you laughed too.

I say el mundo a lot around my Spanish speaking friends. It means the world to them. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 12, 2024

HAHAHA!

Taylor Swift fans when you call her music mid https://t.co/694QgZah23 pic.twitter.com/xPEAXNqJ38 — Magills (@magills_) April 12, 2024

LOL. Hey, if a crazy liberal is gonna make death threats, we can at least use her to make funny memes.

That … is … dark. 😂

That dude was SO close to wiping out any chance of his future offspring being this dumb.

So I had this idea for hamburgers in the shape of hotdogs.



I didn’t think it all the way through, clearly. pic.twitter.com/SHwst7YUJp — Eric Bandholz (@bandholz) April 13, 2024

LOLOLOL! We're not sure anyone's gonna eat that, dude.

We were genuinely surprised this week to find ourselves actually laughing at Saturday Night Live.

does that man look familiar to you pic.twitter.com/hKQWGtwu4u — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 14, 2024

You have to admit, that one's pretty funny! 😂

HAHA! Leslie Nielson was awesome.

That's sort of how Monday feels sometimes.

You know who you are out there!

pic.twitter.com/BWTQNv1V0t — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) April 13, 2024

LOLOLOL! That's some quick thinking by the dad to get some laughs.

Go get all the laughs you can on this Monday. Someone in your life is sure to need them!

Until we meme again …