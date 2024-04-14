Keith Olbermann Humiliates HIMSELF Threatening to Humiliate Nancy Mace for Calling Biden O...
British Journo and Crayon-Eater Blames Trump for Iran Attacking Israel and WOWZA That's...
Let's Get Ready to RATIOOO! Laughable Post About Iran Attacking Israel Proves There...
What Ntl. Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Said About Middle East in Late Sept...
NOT a Great Look: AOC's Reaction to Iron Dome Funding That Saved 1000s...
Harry Sisson and Other Members of Biden's Paid Youth Brigade BUSTED Sharing Old...
OMG, It's Real! LOL! Biden's Tweet Talking Trash at Trump Over Iran Has...
Cori Bush Tries Deleting Repugnant, Anti-Semitic Tweet She Sent AS IRAN WAS ATTACKING...
You FUNDED It! Biden's Statement (AFTER Calling a Lid) on Iran's Attack Against...
Biden's Shameful Response to Netanyahu After Iran's Attack Reveals He May Not ACTUALLY...
Hamas Lied, the Media Cried, and the Silence Cannot Be Denied
NPR Chief Executive Says It Was 'Profoundly Disrespectful' to Out Network's Bias
UCLA Psych Resident Wants to Normalize Setting Yourself on Fire in Protest
U.N. Chief's Response to Iran Attack on Israel is 'Beyond Parody'

Piers Morgan Tells Israel to 'Show Restraint' and the Internet Tells Piers Morgan to SHUT UP

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  12:10 PM on April 14, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Piers Morgan earned himself some well-deserved Twitter/X angst in the wake of Iran raining down missiles and drones on Israel.

As is always the case, the talking heads across international media call for 'restraint' by Israel when they are attacked.

Advertisement

Imagine hundreds of missiles bombarding an American city and being told that we need to 'show restraint'.

The cries of 'we must not forget that Israel attacked FIRST' are blaring across social media.

Oh, really? Hezbollah and Iranian-backed rebel forces in Yemen attack Israel often. It's an ongoing situation. The high-level Iranian general killed in the attack on the consulate, Mohammad Reza Zahedi, has been directly implicated in the planning and execution of Hamas's October 7 terrorist attacks against Israel.

It would be like telling the U.S. to exercise restraint with 9/11 terrorists.

Many Twitter/X users had thoughts for Piers.

Short and to the point.

Again, this constant 'restraint' refrain is unique to Israel.

It's a good question. Israel is expected to sacrifice her people from time to time if it means the rest of the world doesn't have to bother with a wider conflict that might result in higher gas prices. Generally, the expected death toll is a couple of Israelis on a bus here, another one stabbed to death there, but over a thousand killed in a day … restraint? No, they've got work to do.

Recommended

British Journo and Crayon-Eater Blames Trump for Iran Attacking Israel and WOWZA That's a Lotta Backfire
Sam J.
Advertisement

Right. They refused to sit back and be murdered in their own country by people who are funded and working with Iran.

Another good question. Why? Because nobody expects restraint from Stone Age barbarians.

There is always going to be a 'blame Israel first' crowd.

Exactly.

Israel has nuclear weapons. They are showing restraint.

Exactly this. Do you hear that, Piers? Israel has been practicing restraint. It earned them October 7.

Advertisement

It looks like a resounding 'shut up', Piers.

It's almost like we've all watched this before. Piers is just one of the latest messengers telling Israel to do what no other nation on earth is asked to do - allow their people to be regularly attacked and killed.

Thankfully, some people have the sense to tell Nevile to shut his bangers-and-mash-hole.

Tags: IRAN ISRAEL PIERS MORGAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

British Journo and Crayon-Eater Blames Trump for Iran Attacking Israel and WOWZA That's a Lotta Backfire
Sam J.
Keith Olbermann Humiliates HIMSELF Threatening to Humiliate Nancy Mace for Calling Biden OUT Over Iran
Sam J.
NOT a Great Look: AOC's Reaction to Iron Dome Funding That Saved 1000s During Attack Goes Viral (Watch)
Sam J.
OMG, It's Real! LOL! Biden's Tweet Talking Trash at Trump Over Iran Has Aged Worse Than 'Milk in a Sauna'
Sam J.
Harry Sisson and Other Members of Biden's Paid Youth Brigade BUSTED Sharing Old Pic After Israel Attack
Sam J.
Let's Get Ready to RATIOOO! Laughable Post About Iran Attacking Israel Proves There ARE Dumb Questions
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
British Journo and Crayon-Eater Blames Trump for Iran Attacking Israel and WOWZA That's a Lotta Backfire Sam J.
Advertisement