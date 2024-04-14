Piers Morgan Tells Israel to 'Show Restraint' and the Internet Tells Piers Morgan to SHUT UP

Piers Morgan earned himself some well-deserved Twitter/X angst in the wake of Iran raining down missiles and drones on Israel.

As is always the case, the talking heads across international media call for 'restraint' by Israel when they are attacked.

Advertisement

Israel must show restraint.

I fear Netanyahu won’t. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 13, 2024

Imagine hundreds of missiles bombarding an American city and being told that we need to 'show restraint'.

The cries of 'we must not forget that Israel attacked FIRST' are blaring across social media.

Oh, really? Hezbollah and Iranian-backed rebel forces in Yemen attack Israel often. It's an ongoing situation. The high-level Iranian general killed in the attack on the consulate, Mohammad Reza Zahedi, has been directly implicated in the planning and execution of Hamas's October 7 terrorist attacks against Israel.

It would be like telling the U.S. to exercise restraint with 9/11 terrorists.

Many Twitter/X users had thoughts for Piers.

How stupid. — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) April 14, 2024

Short and to the point.

Israel needs to protect their people, and restraint while doing it isn't necessary — Scottergate (@Scottergate) April 14, 2024

Again, this constant 'restraint' refrain is unique to Israel.

Why? Why must they show restraint? — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) April 14, 2024

It's a good question. Israel is expected to sacrifice her people from time to time if it means the rest of the world doesn't have to bother with a wider conflict that might result in higher gas prices. Generally, the expected death toll is a couple of Israelis on a bus here, another one stabbed to death there, but over a thousand killed in a day … restraint? No, they've got work to do.

Israel brought this upon themselves. — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) April 13, 2024

Right. They refused to sit back and be murdered in their own country by people who are funded and working with Iran.

How about asking Iran to show restraint? — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 14, 2024

Another good question. Why? Because nobody expects restraint from Stone Age barbarians.

Why must the nation being attacked by murderous Islamists show restraint? This is like blaming the woman for wearing a skirt — William Teach2 🏴‍☠️ #refuseresist (@WTeach2) April 14, 2024

There is always going to be a 'blame Israel first' crowd.

And if the UK was hit with an attack of 200 missiles at once you would also urge them to “show restraint”?



It’s an act of war. — Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) April 14, 2024

Exactly.

Why would they show restraint? Someone hits you, you hit back hard. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) April 14, 2024

Israel has nuclear weapons. They are showing restraint.

We’re here because terrorists have thrived off the indulgence of the “restraint” crowd for 20+ years. https://t.co/BwjmuQvZUf — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 14, 2024

Exactly this. Do you hear that, Piers? Israel has been practicing restraint. It earned them October 7.

The only country on earth that is constantly asked to restrain itself. I wonder why. https://t.co/i7q9sCEIOo — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 14, 2024

"Jews should just shut up and take it" https://t.co/LjJccjc51u — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 14, 2024

Why is it always Israel who should show restraint? They’re literally being attacked by multiple terrorist groups who deliberately target population centers and yet they should show restraint. Unbelievable https://t.co/Qryc8MDUpE — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) April 14, 2024

Advertisement

“Just lay back and take it” https://t.co/mz9QejcOIE — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 14, 2024

Israel must NOT show restraint.

My fear is that Netanyahu will. https://t.co/5P9KIa8jsq — Meerkat Yix (@MeerkatYitz) April 14, 2024

It looks like a resounding 'shut up', Piers.

An hour in, Iranian missiles still incoming, and they’re already calling for Israel to exercise “restraint.”

Next come the “Iranians fear backlash” headlines. https://t.co/JmnqsUXqac — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) April 14, 2024

It's almost like we've all watched this before. Piers is just one of the latest messengers telling Israel to do what no other nation on earth is asked to do - allow their people to be regularly attacked and killed.

The Neville Chamberlain of Britain's Got Talent has spoken. https://t.co/s1J5uwCRa9 — G (@stevensongs) April 14, 2024

Thankfully, some people have the sense to tell Nevile to shut his bangers-and-mash-hole.