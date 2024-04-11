They're Gonna Put Y'all Back in Chains: Whoopi Goldberg Says Republicans Want to Bring Back Slavery

Joe Biden Arm Chair 'Lawyering 2A' on X Goes So Wrong (Watch)
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  4:30 AM on April 11, 2024
Townhall Media

The logic-lacking ladies of The View dish out a heaping dose of derp to roughly 2.5 million viewers daily.

In the show's latest round of progressive propaganda peddling, Whoopi Goldberg went so far as to claim that Republicans, 'in their minds', 'want to bring slavery back'.

None of the other hosts made any attempt whatsoever to counter the smear. Instead, they looked on approvingly.

What precipitated Whoopi's whopper this time?

Goldberg was so upset that Arizonans are against killing unborn babies that she began to envision other ways the Republicans might take us 'back'.

Yes, Whoopi, ending the dehumanization and murder of the unborn is exactly like restarting the dehumanization and enslavement of black Americans.

Makes perfect sense … if you have the IQ of a traffic cone … or if you simply don't mind lying to your audience if you think you can manipulate them into voting for your guy out of fear.

(We're not sure which one it is, to be clear. It might even be both.)

This isn't the first time a prominent leftist has pushed the idea that the GOP wants to go full 1850s Democrat and start enslaving Americans.

President Biden infamously made the claim in the 2012 election cycle that Republicans would 'put y'all back in chains!'

They're unhinged. They're also apparently clueless about history.

'But the parties switched!' they'll scream. Yeah, no.

Nice try, but Democrats own all that. It's their history. They don't get to pawn it off on someone else.

That's no Democrat.

Ha! Elon Musk's going to put someone on Mars before anyone discovers intelligent life on The View.

Are the sounds that come out of the real Whoopi really that much different than the sounds that would come out of the cushion version of Whoopi?

Nobody's bringing slavery back, Democrats. We're sorry if you got your hopes up.

***

