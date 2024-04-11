They're Gonna Put Y'all Back in Chains: Whoopi Goldberg Says Republicans Want to Bring Back Slavery

The logic-lacking ladies of The View dish out a heaping dose of derp to roughly 2.5 million viewers daily.

In the show's latest round of progressive propaganda peddling, Whoopi Goldberg went so far as to claim that Republicans, 'in their minds', 'want to bring slavery back'.

None of the other hosts made any attempt whatsoever to counter the smear. Instead, they looked on approvingly.

ABC News's Whoopi Goldberg openly claims, without evidence, that Republicans "want to bring slavery back"

She goes on to demand progressive-activist justices on the Supreme Court:

"One of the good things about the Supreme Court is you can fight to make sure you make stuff better" pic.twitter.com/Bq0kT33ATG — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 10, 2024

What precipitated Whoopi's whopper this time?

This is what Democrats are now pushing.

Arizona reinstituted a ban on abortion.

So that obviously means the next step is to bring back slavery. If you vote for Republicans / Trump, that is what will happen.



Listen to Whoopi on the View. pic.twitter.com/sfDRISvKdq — sonofabench (@therealmrbench) April 11, 2024

Goldberg was so upset that Arizonans are against killing unborn babies that she began to envision other ways the Republicans might take us 'back'.

Yes, Whoopi, ending the dehumanization and murder of the unborn is exactly like restarting the dehumanization and enslavement of black Americans.

Makes perfect sense … if you have the IQ of a traffic cone … or if you simply don't mind lying to your audience if you think you can manipulate them into voting for your guy out of fear.

(We're not sure which one it is, to be clear. It might even be both.)

Whoopi Goldberg claims Republicans want to bring back slavery??



In 2012, then Vice President Joe Biden claimed GOP nominee Mitt Romney would "put you all back in chains.”



Sensing an election pattern here.



pic.twitter.com/ltvdLzkriH — Larry Elder (@larryelder) April 11, 2024

This isn't the first time a prominent leftist has pushed the idea that the GOP wants to go full 1850s Democrat and start enslaving Americans.

President Biden infamously made the claim in the 2012 election cycle that Republicans would 'put y'all back in chains!'

What's crazy is these women are so neurotic they can talk themselves into believing this rhetoric. — Ryan Dawson (@RyLiberty) April 11, 2024

They're unhinged. They're also apparently clueless about history.

It was not Republicans who:



defended slavery



founded the KKK



invented Jim Crow



burned crosses and churches



lynched people



filibustered against Civil Rights legislation



Democrats own these sins but Republicans get blamed for them. Don’t let them rewrite history. — uncommonsense (@uncommonsens3) April 11, 2024

'But the parties switched!' they'll scream. Yeah, no.

Nice try, but Democrats own all that. It's their history. They don't get to pawn it off on someone else.

Sweetheart. We were the ones who got rid of it. — John Dove (@Jrd798) April 11, 2024

Pretty sure a Republican abolished slavery. pic.twitter.com/sIFcpyvd4z — Jack (@JackFought_1) April 11, 2024

That's no Democrat.

Ha! Elon Musk's going to put someone on Mars before anyone discovers intelligent life on The View.

Are the sounds that come out of the real Whoopi really that much different than the sounds that would come out of the cushion version of Whoopi?

Nobody's bringing slavery back, Democrats. We're sorry if you got your hopes up.

***

