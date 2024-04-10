New York Post POUNDED for Haughty Gene Hackman Headline

File this one under 'What were you thinking?'

The New York Post received a well-deserved drubbing for posting photos and a video of 94-year-old retired actor, Gene Hackman.

Our first thought was 'Just let the man get his coffee at the gas station without harassing him'.

Our second thought was 'Wow, he seems to get around better, with no assistance, at 94 than President Biden'.

The New York Post's first thought, inexplicably, was 'Look at what he's wearing'.

Gene Hackman, 94, spotted in new photos wearing nearly identical outfit from weeks earlier https://t.co/WShSEoXt4a pic.twitter.com/1w54prGkt0 — New York Post (@nypost) April 9, 2024

The man is 94 years old and still out doing his thing. He can wear whatever the heck he wants.

Look, we get that TV reporters are going to say 'Hey! It's Gene Hackman!' and share the earth-shattering news with the world that Gene Hackman is … still Gene Hackman. It's annoying, but that's what they do.

What we can't understand is including the bit about his clothes.

'Nearly identical outfit from weeks earlier'. Weeks? Do you know any men? Lady, we can get weeks out of one pair of jeans.

It would be an understatement to say Twitter/X users were miffed over the slight to the beloved actor.

Tell me you have never lived with a man without saying so directly.



We all have like 2-3 outfits and one for church. Pretty sure my 85 year old man still has a pair of pants from 1980. — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) April 9, 2024

Depending on where you live and the church, they might be the same outfit. LOL.

Even Community Notes got in on the action, pointing out that the 'nearly identical' outfits weren't even 'nearly identical', not that it would matter if they were.

Oh no! Someone washed their clothes and wore them again. Stop the presses. — Lexi (@penngirl72) April 9, 2024

The horror!

you should look so good and be so active at 94. WHY are you paying people who hound him? plain disgusting. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) April 9, 2024

Exactly.

There's no way Gene Hackman cares about any of this, but his fans were annoyed enough to get T'd up and thrown out of an Indiana basketball game. Sober up, Shooter!

🚨JUST IN: NY Post reporter @LaurenSarner spotted in photos wearing nearly identical outfits from weeks earlier. https://t.co/MsME3kYMt4 pic.twitter.com/4DjqCmRles — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) April 10, 2024

Ouch.

Breaking: Retired actor doesn’t wear different clothes every day 365 days a year. https://t.co/Uukk0RbBqF — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 10, 2024

It was a slow day for the entertainment reporters at the NY Post.

Perhaps he’s discovered some way of washing and reusing these clothes of his. Let’s stay on this story. https://t.co/zAKMkCrPMu — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) April 9, 2024

Now we're riveted for the follow-up story.

Bwahaha! We could tell stories.

One of the world’s greatest living actors is 94 years old. But rather than celebrating that he’s still with us, the @nypost is mocking a 94 year old for wearing the same outfit two weeks apart.



This article may singlehandedly make me lose faith in humanity. So vile. https://t.co/sXMQcOHfuO — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) April 10, 2024

The rest of the write-up recognized Hackman's dominance on the big screen and his real-life humility.

The uproar could have been easily avoided by starting with something like 'At 94 years old, Gene Hackman is still rocking life. Check out all the cool stuff he's done.'

Instead, we got, 'old man reuses his clothes'.

Do better, New York Post.

