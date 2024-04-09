Curb Your Enthusiasm: Geraldo and Keith Olbermann Battle Over Larry David

Scotland’s First Minister Says the 'Far-Right' Is Accusing Him of Hate Speech
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on April 09, 2024
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

It was like an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm playing out on Twitter/X, but Larry David was a prop and the main actors were Geraldo Rivera and Keith Olbermann.

It had everything: a plot, conflict, and a healthy dose of Hollywood-adjacent oldsters locked in a riveting back-and-forth.

It all began with a swipe from Geraldo at Larry David, whom he referred to as a 'self-righteous, snobby, self-loathing, narcissistic ass' based on a bad experience with the comedian at a birthday party at Martha's Vineyard (no, really).

According to Rivera, he attempted to make polite conversation with Larry David who ' … ostentatiously avoided even looking in my direction. He actually scurried about in theatrical panic, ducking behind other guests Groucho Marx-style as he made sure to keep a safe distance.'

Geraldo later learned from Alan Dershowitz that, apparently, Larry David loathed him because he worked for Fox News and was friendly with Trump.

It's hard to believe these people are real sometimes.

It seems Geraldo's grudge vault is a lot less empty than Al Capone's vault and that Larry David is among the multitude of Hollywood leftists who lobotomized themselves over Trump. Yeah, we're not shocked either.

Think what you want about Geraldo, but imagine being such a weirdo that you would physically avoid someone trying to say hello. Hollywood is staffed by post-retirement-aged children.

Geraldo claims the two had worked together in the past, but this was a new development based on David's fear of Trump cooties.

It won't surprise you to learn that the majority of the comments were from leftists roasting Geraldo for the immortal sin of working for Fox News.

Dramatic much? A little self-reflection should be in order for anyone who brings up Nazis during an octogenarian Twitter/X battle. LOL.

Geraldo's defenders were few. Twitchy favorite, TheMorningSpew2, pointed out what any normal person would do if someone attempted a friendly greeting. These aren't normal people.

Agree with his political views and style, or not, but Geraldo has always seemed like someone you could have a cordial conversation with.

The 'demise of our Democracy'. Seriously?

There were some wildly dramatic replies. Surely, nobody could top childish illusions of Nazis and democracy-ending … news reporting?

Wrong!

Enter Krazy Keith Olbermann, stage left.

LOLOLOL! We'll give you a moment to breathe that one in. Keith Olbermann telling someone else they suck.

It was a masterpiece in projection.

The irony was too much for the people of Twitter/X to handle.

Someone needs to remind Keith Olbermann that he's Keith Olbermann.

Then there was this reply:

LOLOLOL! Well played.

Then it was Geraldo's turn to return fire.

There's a consistent thread here. These people think highly of themselves. Geraldo is upset over a years-old snub, and Olbermann gets mad over everything.

Geraldo's zinger wasn't going to play well with Olbermann's ego.

First, he realized that Geraldo blocked him after essentially calling him a nobody.

Then, in pure Keith Olbermann form, he tried to make the whole thing about himself with a little history lesson of his own about one of the many jobs he got fired from.

He was likely seething at this point, so he fired off one more shot.

Yes, we've seen him on TV, Keith. You … not so much.

We were laughing.

***

