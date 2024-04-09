Curb Your Enthusiasm: Geraldo and Keith Olbermann Battle Over Larry David

It was like an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm playing out on Twitter/X, but Larry David was a prop and the main actors were Geraldo Rivera and Keith Olbermann.

It had everything: a plot, conflict, and a healthy dose of Hollywood-adjacent oldsters locked in a riveting back-and-forth.

Advertisement

It all began with a swipe from Geraldo at Larry David, whom he referred to as a 'self-righteous, snobby, self-loathing, narcissistic ass' based on a bad experience with the comedian at a birthday party at Martha's Vineyard (no, really).

After 12 seasons, many viewers lament the passing of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Larry David’s sour, pseudo bio-series. I’m not a fan, because Larry truly is the self-righteous, snobby, self-loathing, narcissistic ass he portrays. That opinion is informed by an outdoor afternoon… — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) April 8, 2024

According to Rivera, he attempted to make polite conversation with Larry David who ' … ostentatiously avoided even looking in my direction. He actually scurried about in theatrical panic, ducking behind other guests Groucho Marx-style as he made sure to keep a safe distance.'

Geraldo later learned from Alan Dershowitz that, apparently, Larry David loathed him because he worked for Fox News and was friendly with Trump.

It's hard to believe these people are real sometimes.

It seems Geraldo's grudge vault is a lot less empty than Al Capone's vault and that Larry David is among the multitude of Hollywood leftists who lobotomized themselves over Trump. Yeah, we're not shocked either.

Think what you want about Geraldo, but imagine being such a weirdo that you would physically avoid someone trying to say hello. Hollywood is staffed by post-retirement-aged children.

Important update;

I forgot, I had met Larry before. That’s why his operatic snub was so bothersome.

He personally directed me in the 1998 Seinfeld Finale. The cameo was shot in my Rivera Live CNBC studio in Fort Lee, NJ. https://t.co/HYMvcfdxe3 — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) April 8, 2024

Geraldo claims the two had worked together in the past, but this was a new development based on David's fear of Trump cooties.

It won't surprise you to learn that the majority of the comments were from leftists roasting Geraldo for the immortal sin of working for Fox News.

We all have our crosses to bear. Unfortunately for you, yours is the swastika of Fox News. The harm done by Fox ought to be obvious to you by now. — Myer Berlow (@myerberlow) April 8, 2024

Dramatic much? A little self-reflection should be in order for anyone who brings up Nazis during an octogenarian Twitter/X battle. LOL.

If it’s any consolation, Geraldo (and it should be), I would have greeted you very graciously and warmly. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 9, 2024

Geraldo's defenders were few. Twitchy favorite, TheMorningSpew2, pointed out what any normal person would do if someone attempted a friendly greeting. These aren't normal people.

Agree with his political views and style, or not, but Geraldo has always seemed like someone you could have a cordial conversation with.

Advertisement

There is nothing wrong with avoiding people that choose to spread hate and lies on Faux News. Just because you eventually came around doesn't excuse the time you spent supporting the demise of our Democracy. — Lynnez ♥️ Rib Gone Rogue (@Lynnenallo) April 8, 2024

The 'demise of our Democracy'. Seriously?

There were some wildly dramatic replies. Surely, nobody could top childish illusions of Nazis and democracy-ending … news reporting?

Wrong!

Enter Krazy Keith Olbermann, stage left.

Maybe everybody hates you just because you suck — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 8, 2024

LOLOLOL! We'll give you a moment to breathe that one in. Keith Olbermann telling someone else they suck.

It was a masterpiece in projection.

The irony was too much for the people of Twitter/X to handle.

Self awareness… How does it work? https://t.co/eLxHZWeP72 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) April 9, 2024

Nobody asked him to, but Keith Olbermann just wrote and posted his own epitaph. 👇 https://t.co/UtgM6Vd5sc — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) April 9, 2024

The irony of this statement is strong enough to rip a hole in the space-time continuum... https://t.co/9RkaeOgqer — Carl Brandt (@CarlBrandt) April 9, 2024

Someone needs to remind Keith Olbermann that he's Keith Olbermann.

Advertisement

Then there was this reply:

I'm certain it's your pleasantness we'll remember the most. — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ $8 (@StilesBitchley2) April 8, 2024

LOLOLOL! Well played.

Then it was Geraldo's turn to return fire.

I didn’t know you were still alive https://t.co/zvOTxAdRfk — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) April 8, 2024

There's a consistent thread here. These people think highly of themselves. Geraldo is upset over a years-old snub, and Olbermann gets mad over everything.

Geraldo's zinger wasn't going to play well with Olbermann's ego.

Oh no how can I go on pic.twitter.com/8X2zI17Xty — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 9, 2024

First, he realized that Geraldo blocked him after essentially calling him a nobody.

This started in 1997. I went to NBC and they spent a little money on my new show on MSNBC



Rivera publicly whined about them NOT spending that $ on HIS show on CNBC



Then in '03 I called him out on his troop movement crap in Iraq



He's literally been doing this for 2 centuries🤦🏼‍♂️ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 9, 2024

Then, in pure Keith Olbermann form, he tried to make the whole thing about himself with a little history lesson of his own about one of the many jobs he got fired from.

He was likely seething at this point, so he fired off one more shot.

Good God @GeraldoRivera is somehow even more of an idiot now than he was in 1997



He posted this witty and original riposte - but first he blocked me so I couldn't read it🤷🏼‍♂️



(And of course he didn't know I was alive. You've seen him on TV; he doesn't know an effing thing) pic.twitter.com/dZ1eYVlpw0 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 9, 2024

Advertisement

Yes, we've seen him on TV, Keith. You … not so much.

This is as funny as any CURB plot, which is to say, very very funny. https://t.co/7r2LX6ViDs — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) April 9, 2024

We were laughing.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!