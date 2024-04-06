I'm Not Woke: Fetterman Surprises Again and Democrats Are Mad … Again

He's done it again. John Fetterman refused to toe the line for today's extreme Democrat Party.

Make no mistake, Fetterman is still a Democrat. He's just a bit more like the Democrats were before their party went completely insane.

Advertisement

Sen. John Fetterman blasts squatters, violent crime: ‘I am not woke’ https://t.co/nQvURgYFC0 pic.twitter.com/0WlGvocQBq — New York Post (@nypost) April 6, 2024

He's still going to support Joe Biden and you still wouldn't want to vote for the guy, but at least he hasn't gone insane on some very difficult issues facing our nation.

In the year of our collective nightmare 2024, John Fetterman has distinguished himself from modern national leftists by taking such bold positions as:



1) Jews shouldn't be murdered

2) Violent crime is bad

3) You shouldn't steal homes https://t.co/lPtgKskpEZ — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 6, 2024

Ok, not that difficult.

It really is amazing, isn't it? Fetterman continues to take heat from the Left for holding reasonable positions on things that shouldn't be debatable, but the Democrat Party has been overrun by wackos.

Why does this keep happening? LOL.

And it keeps happening.

He goes into a mental hospital a Democrat and comes out a Republican 😂 — Chalkboard Heresy 🍎🔥 (@CBHeresy) April 6, 2024

We should sign up more Democrats. It'll be like rehab for crazy leftists.

As we said above, he's not a Republican. It just feels that way because the other Democrats want you to pay off other people's loans, have essentially legalized shoplifting, and support having boys in your daughter's locker room.

It’s nice that John Fetterman has moral clarity about Israel, but he’s still a socialist and he’s still going to vote for Joe Biden no matter what.



Stop being overly grateful for scraps. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 5, 2024

Exactly. Take the wins he's offering. Enjoy the Left getting mad, and love the fact that he's using 'woke' in the same way as people on the right.

Other than that, the dude's a Democrat who's just squatting on a few issues that appeal to the right.

Democrats Issue Nationwide Fetterman Recall https://t.co/p5k3LTTDVm pic.twitter.com/l8vUwE2WVx — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 6, 2024

LOLOLOL!

Enjoy the show, folks. It's gonna be quite a ride.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!