I'm Not Woke: Fetterman Surprises Again and Democrats Are Mad … Again

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  9:45 PM on April 06, 2024
Townhall Media

He's done it again. John Fetterman refused to toe the line for today's extreme Democrat Party.

Make no mistake, Fetterman is still a Democrat. He's just a bit more like the Democrats were before their party went completely insane.

He's still going to support Joe Biden and you still wouldn't want to vote for the guy, but at least he hasn't gone insane on some very difficult issues facing our nation.

Ok, not that difficult.

It really is amazing, isn't it? Fetterman continues to take heat from the Left for holding reasonable positions on things that shouldn't be debatable, but the Democrat Party has been overrun by wackos.

Why does this keep happening? LOL.

And it keeps happening.

We should sign up more Democrats. It'll be like rehab for crazy leftists.

As we said above, he's not a Republican. It just feels that way because the other Democrats want you to pay off other people's loans, have essentially legalized shoplifting, and support having boys in your daughter's locker room.

Exactly. Take the wins he's offering. Enjoy the Left getting mad, and love the fact that he's using 'woke' in the same way as people on the right.

Other than that, the dude's a Democrat who's just squatting on a few issues that appeal to the right.

LOLOLOL!

Enjoy the show, folks. It's gonna be quite a ride.

***

