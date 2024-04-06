Make It Stop: Pennsylvania Biden Voters Attempt to CRINGE People Into Voting Trump (WATCH)

This one's almost physically painful to watch … so we thought we'd share. LOL. You know you still love us!

It's one of the cringiest election-year videos we've seen yet. A house full of awkwardly gyrating libs, dressed like the humanities faculty lounge of a state college, is led by a screechy white liberal den mother in cliched election threats we've all heard since we first noticed politics.

All of these people work in HR… https://t.co/4omCnU3LEc — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 6, 2024

LOL, they do give off that vibe.

You’ve died and gone to Hell. This is what welcomes you. pic.twitter.com/vUrIhNOK5n — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 6, 2024

It's the version of Hell where you'd beg for fire.

I'm getting a distinct 'college admin' vibe from this crew. — Roy Batty (@Tyrell_CorpLLC) April 6, 2024

That's what we thought!

Exactly.

She literally did "Orange Man Bad" 😂😂😂 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 6, 2024

LOL. She did. She followed it up by playing the 'He's gonna take your Social Security benefits' card. These people will tell you in the next breath that YOU'RE selfish because you want to pay fewer taxes.

JFC, someone really needs to start regulating the amount of drugs doctors can prescribe to suburban white folk. — EV Fuel Refiner (@JohnRuthWV) April 6, 2024

HAHA!

That's exactly how we felt watching this.

They look like they should be on a Lume commercial. https://t.co/V72tPSgN6X — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 5, 2024

LOLOLOL!

Old White Liberals make the worst neighbors! https://t.co/0P4hV9LF6g — Matt J Rocker (@Matt_J_Rocker) April 6, 2024

There's definitely a 'Hate Has No Home Here' sign in the yard.

If ever I was on the fence, this would push me right over on Trump's lawn. — Ellen Kerfuffle (@24HourEllen) April 6, 2024

That's the thing, folks. We had a nasty primary. Some love Trump. Some hate Trump. Then there's a middle who will never hate Trump nor love Trump, but they can be convinced to vote against Biden.

You're not going to win votes by shaming those people, the candidate they supported, or claiming they're not patriots. It would be wise to just leave it alone and depend on rooms of annoying dancing liberals to convince them to vote against Biden.

This is one reason why I could never be a Democrat. https://t.co/V72tPSgN6X — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 5, 2024

See?

Leftists are pretty good at turning people off. Just let them work their magic.

***

