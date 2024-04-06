Biden Campaign's Raising Money From 'Folks Like You' While Trump's Catering to the...
J.K. Rowling Proves Once Again She's the Word Wizard With Her Epic Post...
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Explains Why 'the Whole Story of January 6th' Isn't Necessary
'Words Mean Things': Web Comic Author Gets ROASTED for Calling Elon Musk a...
'What are you by the way? You're sort of brown': Harry Potter's Professor...
'Disaster for Humanity': TikToker DRAGGED for Saying We Should Be 'Empathetic' to Subway...
Spot the Shameless Border Propaganda in USA Today's Story About Biden's Stop at...
She Mad: Lefty Asks Disgusting Question of The Rock After He Refuses to...
NJ Senate Candidate on the Earthquake: It's Not the Fault's Fault, It's the...
The Word Wizard, J.K. Rowling, Destroys Biological Absurdity in One Hilarious Tweet
Nailed It: Elon Musk Notices What A LOT of the Environmental Movement Has...
What Is HILARIOUS for 600? NBC News Digital Editor Is 'BROKEN' Over Jeopardy...
SCIENCE! NBC Affiliate's Attempt to Link NY-Area Earthquake to Climate Change Is Beyond...
Literally Shaking: The Responses Coming From the Epicenter of the NYC Earthquake are...

Make It Stop: Pennsylvania Biden Voters Attempt to CRINGE People Into Voting Trump (WATCH)

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  1:30 PM on April 06, 2024
Twitchy

This one's almost physically painful to watch … so we thought we'd share. LOL. You know you still love us!

It's one of the cringiest election-year videos we've seen yet. A house full of awkwardly gyrating libs, dressed like the humanities faculty lounge of a state college, is led by a screechy white liberal den mother in cliched election threats we've all heard since we first noticed politics.

Advertisement

LOL, they do give off that vibe.

It's the version of Hell where you'd beg for fire.

That's what we thought!

Exactly.

LOL. She did. She followed it up by playing the 'He's gonna take your Social Security benefits' card. These people will tell you in the next breath that YOU'RE selfish because you want to pay fewer taxes.

HAHA!

That's exactly how we felt watching this.

LOLOLOL!

There's definitely a 'Hate Has No Home Here' sign in the yard.

Recommended

J.K. Rowling Proves Once Again She's the Word Wizard With Her Epic Post About What Makes a Woman
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

That's the thing, folks. We had a nasty primary. Some love Trump. Some hate Trump. Then there's a middle who will never hate Trump nor love Trump, but they can be convinced to vote against Biden.

You're not going to win votes by shaming those people, the candidate they supported, or claiming they're not patriots. It would be wise to just leave it alone and depend on rooms of annoying dancing liberals to convince them to vote against Biden.

See?

Leftists are pretty good at turning people off. Just let them work their magic.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN LIBERALS PENNSYLVANIA VOTE HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

J.K. Rowling Proves Once Again She's the Word Wizard With Her Epic Post About What Makes a Woman
ArtistAngie
'Words Mean Things': Web Comic Author Gets ROASTED for Calling Elon Musk a 'Literal Nazi'
Amy Curtis
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Explains Why 'the Whole Story of January 6th' Isn't Necessary
Doug P.
'Disaster for Humanity': TikToker DRAGGED for Saying We Should Be 'Empathetic' to Subway Punchers
Amy Curtis
She Mad: Lefty Asks Disgusting Question of The Rock After He Refuses to Endorse Biden
Amy Curtis
'What are you by the way? You're sort of brown': Harry Potter's Professor Sprout Continues to 'CONFUNDUS'
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
J.K. Rowling Proves Once Again She's the Word Wizard With Her Epic Post About What Makes a Woman ArtistAngie
Advertisement