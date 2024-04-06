Biden-Appointed Judge, Ana Reyes, Slams the Double Standard of the Garland-Biden DOJ

Make no mistake, Judge Ana Reyes is not exactly friendly to the position of the House Judiciary Committee, but even this Biden appointee couldn't look past the rank hypocrisy of DOJ attorney James Gilligan.

He went in expecting a routine meeting of the minds with the judge over the House Judiciary Committee's lawsuit to enforce the subpoenas of DOJ attorneys Mark Daly and Jack Morgan.

Instead, Gilligan found himself on an island, the target of the judge's criticism.

Wow. This Biden-appointed judge absolutely torched the Biden-Garland DOJ. And the double standard she excoriates is glaring: They apply certain laws to punish their political opposition, while ignoring those laws to protect the president & his son. That smells like corruption. pic.twitter.com/l7PwNpnKgy — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 6, 2024

From the Politico article Benson was quoting:

“There’s a person in jail right now because you all brought a criminal lawsuit against him because he did not appear for a House subpoena,” Reyes said, referring to the recent imprisonment of Peter Navarro, a former Trump trade adviser, for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 select committee. “And now you guys are flouting those subpoenas. … And you don’t have to show up?” “I think it’s quite rich you guys pursue criminal investigations and put people in jail for not showing up,” but then direct current executive branch employees to take the same approach, the judge added. “You all are making a bunch of arguments that you would never accept from any other litigant.”

It was just too much for Judge Reyes.

The DOJ instructed Daly and Morgan not to comply with subpoenas from the House when investigating Hunter Biden while also putting Navarro in jail for the same thing while investigating Trump.

Ridiculous, but not surprising.

Sad commentary when it is notable that we have a straight shooting judge. But agreed, great to see. — Built To Last (@nexusothecrisis) April 6, 2024

We're not holding our breath on any big changes, but at least it appears some are unwilling to allow Biden's DOJ to brazenly pursue a double standard.

Two standards of justice for some really just means no standard of justice for anyone — Doc Mingo (@unrepentantpop) April 6, 2024

This is exactly why people are so angry over political witch hunts by the DOJ.

Good to see this but we need more of this kind of judge. A lot more. https://t.co/aGACaRl5hi — Susan 🇺🇸🐊 (@SMF904) April 6, 2024

It's a start.

'If Trump wins, he'll do the unthinkable - weaponize the DOJ!' https://t.co/JbDwOJU0CW — ┈ Agent FUBAR ┈ (@AgentFUBAR) April 6, 2024

Right?! VP Harris recently made this claim.

If reelected, Trump has openly said he intends to weaponize the Department of Justice against his enemies.



He openly talks about his admiration for dictators and has vowed to be a dictator on day one.



It’s on us to recognize the threat he poses—the choice is clear in… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 4, 2024

This is a clear example of Biden's DOJ openly flaunting the double standard in their weaponized DOJ.

She’s right about the double standard. — Gloria (@glorialbrtn) April 6, 2024

As we said, the judge essentially said the attornies could simply comply with the subpoena and say nothing useful in front of the House, but at least she wasn't going to allow them to blatantly ignore the process they expect of their political enemies.

***

