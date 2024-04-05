The Word Wizard, J.K. Rowling, Destroys Biological Absurdity in One Hilarious Tweet

J.K. Rowling is a treasure. She consistently cuts through the noise and exposes the illogical underpinnings of the transgender movement.

In this example, Rowling responds to a critic who claims 'there's no real importance of biological sex', presumably because most of us haven't had our chromosomes tested to know what we are. Instead, we blindly fumble through life making wild assumptions about whether we're men or women based on the genitals hanging … or not … from our bodies. It's like the dark ages!

Advertisement

Ummm … 'biological sex' is pretty darn important for many reasons.

Yep. I'm still amazed all three of our kids chose to gestate inside me, because I thought it was 50/50 they'd come to term inside one of Neil's testicles. By coincidence, my father never gave birth out of his balls, either. Random luck or ancestral curse? I doubt we'll ever know. pic.twitter.com/g0pmCUURJ7 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 5, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

We. Are. Dead. 💀

This is the way. People need to stop acting like these positions should be taken seriously.

One of my testicles is larger than the other and I fear I might be pregnant. — Smug Minion #87,612 (@Frankster1044) April 5, 2024

Have you taken a pregnancy test, dude? LOL.

OK, don't panic. It might just be bloated because your period's due. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 5, 2024

They don't hate J.K. Rowling because she's pushing back against their women-destroying ideology. They hate her because she does it so effectively … and she's hilarious.

So weird. All three of my kids chose my uterus as well. Crazy — Susanne Smith (@Susanne_Smith1) April 5, 2024

That's crazy! That's been our experience too!

What are the odds?! I can't believe we haven't been asked to make a Netflix documentary together! — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 5, 2024

We'd watch it. You'd have to file it under 'Comedy'.

The amazing coincidence of everyone gestating inside a womb since the beginning of time. What're the odds, huh? — Ted Hales (@hales_ted) April 5, 2024

Whatever the odds are, they'll be a social construct. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 5, 2024

LOL. She's relentless.

So even though we have all girl parts, and have monthly cycles, get pregnant, give birth, go through menopause, we should still get tested to see if we’re really chicks? pic.twitter.com/yErwuBmxv1 — Salty Scallawag (@cmo303) April 5, 2024

None of that gross biological stuff matters. The only true test of a woman is whether she has magical lady feelings that make her submissive and cute and frilly and pink. Where's your anime avatar? Do you even take selfies while pouting and wearing kitten ears? I despair. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 5, 2024

She nailed it.

We're old enough to remember when it was the in thing to point out that girls can play with trucks and boys can use the Easy-Bake oven because those things don't define your gender.

Now that men have decided they can become women, they've flipped the script and demand that we agree that any dude who does the right 'womanly' things is actually a woman.

Advertisement

We're not playing.

J.K. are you able to insert yourself in the perspective of these people?



I can’t make sense of it. I try to imagine the perspective of speakers, as to relate, and I can’t here.



It seems like they jumped off in the deep end. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) April 5, 2024

My direct experience to date is that the people saying this kind of thing sincerely believe they're far cleverer and more sophisticated than the rest of us. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 5, 2024

Is it being clever and sophisticated or is it that they believe they are better than the rest of us? We've been sold the lie that refusing to accept anyone's fantasy is hateful. This is what allows these people to send a man in a dress into your kid's kindergarten class and believe they're the good ones.

LOL. The science is much more clear when you see it diagrammed out like that.

That's EXACTLY what I thought was going on. I spent nearly nine months talking to his genitals so the baby would recognise my voice. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 5, 2024

Bwhahaha!

The thing I love about this is that poor old Neil probably sat down to his tea tonight with no inkling that one of his testicles would be trending by the end of the evening. 🙂 https://t.co/bDMjSdsjnR — Paul Embery (@PaulEmbery) April 5, 2024

Advertisement

LOLOLOL! Congratulations, Neil!

You are a queen 👑 pic.twitter.com/ZMRRZ3sYFY — Dr. Clown, PhD (@CW_Insider) April 5, 2024

Keep going, queen! We love it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!