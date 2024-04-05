Silence, America Junior: Canadian Rando Gets BURIED for Asking Why People Would Drive...
Well That Escalated Quickly: Redsteeze and Scott Ritter Battle Over Hunger Striking Airman
Gavin Newsom Gets Wrekt -- Conveniently 'Forgets' Who Was Causing Most Of The...
John Kirby Makes It Clear That the Administration Doesn't Support Independence for Taiwan
Democrats Are Pushing Really Hard to Get Justice Sonia Sotomayor to Retire
New Rule Protects Federal Workers From Being Fired at Whim by President Trump
Jimmy Kimmel's Trip to Japan Made Him Realize How 'Filthy and Disgusting' America...
Chef, UN Stooge Say Aid Workers Were 'Targeted Deliberately'
VIDEO: 'DEI is Garbage.' Even The Daily Show is Getting the Message Artificial...
Well Isn't That Lovely. Trans Activists Debate Staging a Mass Suicide for Trans...
Well, Duh. New Study Finds People Who Put Pronouns on Resumes Less Likely...
Stephen Colbert Calls on Benjamin Netanyahu to End Israel's War on Hamas
Katie Pavlich Calls President Biden's Demands of Netanyahu 'Completely Backwards'
Newsom: California to Give College Savings Account to Every Baby Born in the...

Keith Olbermann: 0, The Internet Telling Keith Olbermann to Shut Up: 2,735

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  7:00 AM on April 05, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Keith Olbermann spends his days howling at people on Twitter/X from behind his keyboard. Fine, that's definitely one aspect of the platform. Heck, we might even engage in a bit of that ourselves here at Twitchy.

Advertisement

One problem with Olbermann is that he truly appears to just lob unstable rants into his internet machine. His insults are plain and heavy-handed, utterly lacking in creativity, and land with a boring thud that makes the reader envision him showering his keyboard with spittle as he furiously pounds the keys.

Ooh, he called her dumb. What a wordsmith.

He sounds a bit like President Trump but without any flair. Trump would have at least drawn out the criticism: 'She was … I shouldn't say it, but I think I will. She was … frankly … the dumbest person I've ever worked with. Possibly the dumbest person ever … there was probably someone dumber, but probably not. They'd come up to me and say, 'Mr. Trump she's just so dumb. We don't know what to do with her.' Their words, not mine.'

So there you have it, Keith. You try to insult like President Trump but you can't even do that well.

(We know Olbermann would love being compared to Trump, LOL).

Recommended

Silence, America Junior: Canadian Rando Gets BURIED for Asking Why People Would Drive to Work
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

No, most people would assume the doddering president she was interviewing has to be handled constantly to avoid any embarrassment for the administration and the country.

Keith Olberman is near the top of the list of Most Broken by Donald Trump™.

We assure you, that this outburst against Sage Steele is rooted in his Trump hatred. He is so eager to form a shield wall around Joe Biden (because he hates Trump) that he responds this way to any criticism of Biden whatsoever.

He tagged Steele in his tweet so she would know he had crafted such a banger of a 5th-grade insult, but then he cowardly locked down replies.

There were still plenty of tweets quoting Olbermann, despite him blocking replies.

Keith would probably take one look and yell 'There's that guy that gets me fired everywhere I go!'

Advertisement

LOL.

He's definitely off his TDS meds.

Those are the rules, Keith!

Keith is likely unfamiliar with that word: 'hired'

It's really weird. Every time he leaves Twitter/X, the tweets coming from his dogs suddenly get really nasty.

It's sort of his thing.

Advertisement

LOLOLOL!

That's the tweet!

Calm down, Keith. It's not healthy.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN ESPN INTERVIEW KEITH OLBERMANN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Silence, America Junior: Canadian Rando Gets BURIED for Asking Why People Would Drive to Work
Grateful Calvin
Well That Escalated Quickly: Redsteeze and Scott Ritter Battle Over Hunger Striking Airman
FuzzyChimp
Gavin Newsom Gets Wrekt -- Conveniently 'Forgets' Who Was Causing Most Of The Violence In 2020 (Watch)
RickRobinson
New Rule Protects Federal Workers From Being Fired at Whim by President Trump
Brett T.
VIDEO: 'DEI is Garbage.' Even The Daily Show is Getting the Message Artificial Diversity Isn't Working
Chad Felix Greene
John Kirby Makes It Clear That the Administration Doesn't Support Independence for Taiwan
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Silence, America Junior: Canadian Rando Gets BURIED for Asking Why People Would Drive to Work Grateful Calvin
Advertisement