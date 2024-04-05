Keith Olbermann: 0, The Internet Telling Keith Olbermann to Shut Up: 2,735

Keith Olbermann spends his days howling at people on Twitter/X from behind his keyboard. Fine, that's definitely one aspect of the platform. Heck, we might even engage in a bit of that ourselves here at Twitchy.

One problem with Olbermann is that he truly appears to just lob unstable rants into his internet machine. His insults are plain and heavy-handed, utterly lacking in creativity, and land with a boring thud that makes the reader envision him showering his keyboard with spittle as he furiously pounds the keys.

Of COURSE it was scripted. If it hadn't have been @sagesteele - the dumbest person I've ever worked with in sports or news - couldn't have gotten through it https://t.co/iPFV2W30zr — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) April 3, 2024

Ooh, he called her dumb. What a wordsmith.

He sounds a bit like President Trump but without any flair. Trump would have at least drawn out the criticism: 'She was … I shouldn't say it, but I think I will. She was … frankly … the dumbest person I've ever worked with. Possibly the dumbest person ever … there was probably someone dumber, but probably not. They'd come up to me and say, 'Mr. Trump she's just so dumb. We don't know what to do with her.' Their words, not mine.'

So there you have it, Keith. You try to insult like President Trump but you can't even do that well.

(We know Olbermann would love being compared to Trump, LOL).

I mean Jesus, if this happened to you, you'd just assume it WASN'T being done to protect the network from you humiliating it - and yourself?🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1v206ZEDu9 — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) April 3, 2024

No, most people would assume the doddering president she was interviewing has to be handled constantly to avoid any embarrassment for the administration and the country.

Keith Olberman is near the top of the list of Most Broken by Donald Trump™.

We assure you, that this outburst against Sage Steele is rooted in his Trump hatred. He is so eager to form a shield wall around Joe Biden (because he hates Trump) that he responds this way to any criticism of Biden whatsoever.

He tagged Steele in his tweet so she would know he had crafted such a banger of a 5th-grade insult, but then he cowardly locked down replies.

Sage has the balls that @KeithOlbermann lacks. This picture will be the bane of his existence 😭😂 https://t.co/3IVkPq6ZWV pic.twitter.com/jnoYJUkzb0 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 4, 2024

There were still plenty of tweets quoting Olbermann, despite him blocking replies.

Keith desperately needs a mirror to see the dumbest person he’s ever worked with https://t.co/4wGXCy7h2M — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 4, 2024

Keith would probably take one look and yell 'There's that guy that gets me fired everywhere I go!'

And yet somehow she's not the one working the lunch rush and rolling silverware in her downtime. https://t.co/Wmddd6ll1E — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 4, 2024

LOL.

Keith, legit question, how many meds are you on? Maybe tell the doc to dial back some. Because every week you get more insane. (And also more racist and sexist.) https://t.co/uqHdHz9N6Q — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 4, 2024

He's definitely off his TDS meds.

Those are the rules, Keith!

We get it, Keef. You hate women. You don't have to keep reminding everyone.



By the way, @sagesteele just got hired again because many people think she is smart.



Meanwhile, you were too much of a lunatic for even MSNBC and no media outlet will come within a country mile of you. https://t.co/GkAPwIQ6hL — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 4, 2024

Keith is likely unfamiliar with that word: 'hired'

I really hoped the 10th time Keith vowed to leave Twitter it would have stuck… https://t.co/JOTfiW0hTh — jim iuorio (@jimiuorio) April 4, 2024

It's really weird. Every time he leaves Twitter/X, the tweets coming from his dogs suddenly get really nasty.

Just another day of Keith attacking and belittling women on Twitter https://t.co/c6prp3wbyf — I’m Mr. Brightside (@_blue42) April 4, 2024

It's sort of his thing.

Wow! Rachel Maddows big sister really gets mad at Black women who don’t go along with the liberal script. https://t.co/BUSao52mF0 — Greenie (@ganggreenie36) April 4, 2024

LOLOLOL!

Keith had to lock the comments on this post admitting that Biden only does scripted interviews 😂 https://t.co/reaf4Di0CW — Mike Oxlong (@birdturddz) April 3, 2024

That's the tweet!

Calm down, Keith. It's not healthy.

***

