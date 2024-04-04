Well That Escalated Quickly: Redsteeze and Scott Ritter Battle Over Hunger Striking Airman

Air Force Senior Airman, Larry Hebert, was inspired to go on a hunger strike by the mentally ill Aaron Bushnell, also a member of the Air Force, who burned himself alive in protest of Israel's effort to eliminate Hamas from Gaza.

Hebert may well be violating DoD instructions by participating in the protest while on active duty and using his position as a member of the armed services to promote his prolonged intermittent fast, but he's now a leftist icon so none of that matters.

A recent back-and-forth on Twitter/X revealed sharp opinions over the stunt.

Just give him some lighter fluid and be done with it. https://t.co/4ycOjGtx8A — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 1, 2024





In response to a Veterans for Peace tweet, Stephen Miller made his opinion of Hebert's low-energy exhibition quite clear.

(No! Not that Stephen Miller. This is the Stephen Miller known on Twitter/X as redsteeze.)

Fireworks, and some quality replies, quickly followed.

He's only burning calories, the coward — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 1, 2024

Sick non-burn burn! The Hebert supporters did not appreciate the criticism.

I was reliably told the only heroic measure would be to go full 'Flame On'. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 1, 2024

The burning Bushnell fired up the anti-Israel contingent to the point of igniting praise for his actions as some type of hero, rather than a troubled man with mental health problems who needed help rather than a spotlight.

Suggesting Hebert follow a similar course of action was not well-received.

The difference between Larry Hebert and Stephen Miller is that Hebert loves his country enough to have volunteered to serve on active duty, and yet speak out when confronted by horrors directly attributable to failed U.S. policy, knowing there will be consequences.



Miller is a… — Scott Ritter (@RealScottRitter) April 4, 2024

The most notable response, however, came from this diatribe from former UN weapons inspector, Scott Ritter.

This is why Twitter used to have character limits.

We're not going to quote it all, but the gist is Hebert is heroic, Miller is a scum who's not good enough to set himself on fire, will be 'flushed down the toilet of life', and apparently is also read by Scott Ritter. LOL.

Ritter's self-righteous ranting was too much for many.

Had to use your inhaler 3 times for that tweet. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) April 4, 2024

He channeled his inner Seth Abramson.

find you a man this obsessed with you https://t.co/DMOr9166UI — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) April 5, 2024

Heh.

Explain it to me like I'm a 15 year old girl into old pervs, Scott. — Bill Smith (@W3lcomeH0m3) April 4, 2024

DANG!

And the difference between redsteeze and you is that he's not a twice convicted pedophile. — Milton Friedman Stan Account (@AndIllWhisperNo) April 4, 2024

Whoa now! That's just not fair. We're pretty sure he was only convicted once … for multiple offenses.

The people of Twitter/X we're not going to let it go. You can read up on Ritter for yourselves, but a conviction and prison sentence for that is going to follow you.

That’s your go-to move?



It says more about you than you know.



And simply proves my point about the quality of thought and purpose that goes into your posts on X.



It might be time for a courtesy flush… — Scott Ritter (@RealScottRitter) April 4, 2024

Self-awareness takes another 'L' on Twitter/X.

One one hand I'm being ratioed (I guess). On the other it's by a convicted pedofile, so we'll call it a draw. https://t.co/MXK09FxVEh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 4, 2024

You take the wins you are given.

Just a quick recap for those of you with jobs, Scott Ritter, a former UN weapons inspector who caused the war in Iraq and then went on to be imprisoned as a pedophile because he likes young young girls is mad at Miller because Miller stubbornly refuses to set himself on fire to… https://t.co/4mElUcFtyh — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 4, 2024

LOL. Good summary. This platform is a wild place, folks. It's not for the faint of heart.

Hamas enablers: You might want to pick better heroes.

***

