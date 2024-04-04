Well That Escalated Quickly: Redsteeze and Scott Ritter Battle Over Hunger Striking Airman

Gavin Newsom Gets Wrekt -- Conveniently 'Forgets' Who Was Causing Most Of The...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  11:30 PM on April 04, 2024
MEME Artist Angie

Air Force Senior Airman, Larry Hebert, was inspired to go on a hunger strike by the mentally ill Aaron Bushnell, also a member of the Air Force, who burned himself alive in protest of Israel's effort to eliminate Hamas from Gaza.

Hebert may well be violating DoD instructions by participating in the protest while on active duty and using his position as a member of the armed services to promote his prolonged intermittent fast, but he's now a leftist icon so none of that matters.

A recent back-and-forth on Twitter/X revealed sharp opinions over the stunt.


In response to a Veterans for Peace tweet, Stephen Miller made his opinion of Hebert's low-energy exhibition quite clear.

(No! Not that Stephen Miller. This is the Stephen Miller known on Twitter/X as redsteeze.)

Fireworks, and some quality replies, quickly followed.

Sick non-burn burn! The Hebert supporters did not appreciate the criticism.

The burning Bushnell fired up the anti-Israel contingent to the point of igniting praise for his actions as some type of hero, rather than a troubled man with mental health problems who needed help rather than a spotlight.

Suggesting Hebert follow a similar course of action was not well-received.

The most notable response, however, came from this diatribe from former UN weapons inspector, Scott Ritter.

This is why Twitter used to have character limits.

We're not going to quote it all, but the gist is Hebert is heroic, Miller is a scum who's not good enough to set himself on fire, will be 'flushed down the toilet of life', and apparently is also read by Scott Ritter. LOL.

Ritter's self-righteous ranting was too much for many.

He channeled his inner Seth Abramson.

Heh.

DANG!

Whoa now! That's just not fair. We're pretty sure he was only convicted once … for multiple offenses.

The people of Twitter/X we're not going to let it go. You can read up on Ritter for yourselves, but a conviction and prison sentence for that is going to follow you.

Self-awareness takes another 'L' on Twitter/X.

You take the wins you are given.

LOL. Good summary. This platform is a wild place, folks. It's not for the faint of heart.

Hamas enablers: You might want to pick better heroes.

***

Tags: AIR FORCE FIRE PROTEST STRIKE

