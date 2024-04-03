LOL: Twitter/X Users Mock Iran's Supreme Leader, Sayyid Ali Khamenei

NBC News' Savannah Guthrie Said It Was 'An Unpleasant Few Days' Not Working...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  11:30 PM on April 03, 2024
AP Photo/Nabil al-Jurani

Iran is, generally, not the best place to live these days, or at least not the best place to live for generals. (ba-dum-TSH!)

Seething over the strike on the Damascus consulate that reunited General Mohammad Reza Zahedi with Qasem Soleimani, Iran's Subtweet Leader Khamenei vowed revenge in Hebrew.

With God's help we will make the Zionists repent of their crime of aggression against the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Look around you, dude. God doesn't appear to be on your team.

Zahedi was said to play a 'prominent role' in the October 7 terrorist attack against Israel. The world is better without him.

It's an understatement to say many conservative-leaning Twitter/X users think very little of Iran's Supreme Leader, Sayyid Ali Khamenei, and the replies were funny, as you might expect.

LOL. Three Year Letterman always has a banger of a tweet.

Bwahaha! You have to admit it's pretty great we live in a time when a dude who runs a parody account in America can troll Iran's top leader.

Good luck, Ali.

Maybe if you stopped funding Hamas you wouldn't find yourself in these situations.

Clearly, we need to brush up on our Hebrew.

HAHA!

Translation: Cry more.

Yes, the Khamenei account spent the day ranting, including praising the October 7th attacks against Israel.

Iran is a paper tiger.

Yeah, it's like that.

He's super serious and stuff.

What a clown.

***

