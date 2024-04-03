LOL: Twitter/X Users Mock Iran's Supreme Leader, Sayyid Ali Khamenei

Iran is, generally, not the best place to live these days, or at least not the best place to live for generals. (ba-dum-TSH!)

Seething over the strike on the Damascus consulate that reunited General Mohammad Reza Zahedi with Qasem Soleimani, Iran's Subtweet Leader Khamenei vowed revenge in Hebrew.

בעזרת השם נגרום לציונים להתחרט על פשע התוקפנות שלהם נגד הקונסוליה האיראנית בדמשק — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) April 3, 2024

With God's help we will make the Zionists repent of their crime of aggression against the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Look around you, dude. God doesn't appear to be on your team.

Zahedi was said to play a 'prominent role' in the October 7 terrorist attack against Israel. The world is better without him.

It's an understatement to say many conservative-leaning Twitter/X users think very little of Iran's Supreme Leader, Sayyid Ali Khamenei, and the replies were funny, as you might expect.

Khaleesi, you appear to have sat on your keyboard — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) April 3, 2024

LOL. Three Year Letterman always has a banger of a tweet.

From inside the Iranian military war room right now:



General: “Sir we need to focus on Israel.”



Supreme Leader: “Not until you take out this American youth football coach who keeps calling me Khaleesi and saying things about waterbeds and some beef restaurant.” — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) April 4, 2024

Bwahaha! You have to admit it's pretty great we live in a time when a dude who runs a parody account in America can troll Iran's top leader.

"With God's help we will make the Zionists repent of their crime of aggression against the Iranian consulate in Damascus"



Bitch, the Zionists have F-35s. https://t.co/RG8InBDmRk — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 3, 2024

Good luck, Ali.

Maybe if you stopped funding Hamas you wouldn't find yourself in these situations.

Clearly, we need to brush up on our Hebrew.

Tough words from a guy scared of women’s hair. https://t.co/zU2h6oQEZH — Amanda (@ShooguhLipz) April 4, 2024

HAHA!

תבכה יותר — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) April 3, 2024

Translation: Cry more.

Yes, the Khamenei account spent the day ranting, including praising the October 7th attacks against Israel.

The box score is hard to decipher but I think the Zionists kicked the Iranian’s ass on a neutral field in Syria.



I checked my BetMGM app and I think the Zionists were favored by a couple of touchdowns so it wasn’t an upset. — Boycott China (@SquattingDoggg) April 4, 2024

Iran is a paper tiger.

Yeah, it's like that.

He's super serious and stuff.

What a clown.

***

