Man Who Wanted to Beat the Hell Out of Trump Behind Gym Demands Trump Denounce Political Violence

Democrats seem to have settled on a two-pronged propaganda ploy recently in their efforts to prop Joe Biden up in the assisted living center at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue: Trump is a threat to democracy because he's a violent insurrectionist and the evil Republicans won't let you kill your unborn babies.

You know you've presided over a pretty lousy presidency when putting your best Hoka-stability-shod foot forward means fear-mongering about political violence fantasies while promising prenatal violence to the Moloch caucus.

Donald Trump won’t do what an American president must do.



He refuses to denounce political violence.



I’ll say what Trump won’t: Political violence is never, ever acceptable in America. pic.twitter.com/hJ4jkMdhfY — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 3, 2024

We know he doesn't remember, but you probably do: This is the same Joe Biden who said 'They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, if we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him'.

This is the guy who asked a union worker in Detroit 'You Wanna Go Outside With Me?' when Biden got angry over AR-14s (yes, he said that).

Joe Biden is the dude who delivered the famous Corn Pop speech, which was primarily aimed at presenting himself as a tough guy who could get physically violent and brandish a pool chain in a potential street fight with a black man. (Wow. LOL.)

Finally, this is the guy whose party encouraged 'protests' that turned violent across the country in 2020.

But you were fine with #SummerOfLove, huh? — Bill Tressler (@tress777) April 3, 2024

They embraced it.

Unless it's a series of non-stop peaceful protests in the summer of 2020 where Democrat cities were set on fire.



That's totally different. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 3, 2024

The people of Twitter/X have not forgotten. Political violence was a hallmark of Democrat-supported leftists during the Trump presidency, but all that exists in their narrative is a group of morons engaging in a riot at the Capitol on January 6.

Didn’t your party pay bail on the thousands of people burning and looting American cities under the guise of BLM? — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) April 3, 2024

Yes. Yes, they did. The sitting Vice President of the United States helped raise bail money for protesters when she knew these protests were devolving into violent riots across the country. She has never deleted the tweet.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

Apparently, political violence is entirely acceptable to Joe Biden when it serves him.

Democrats calling for violence and unrest on the streets of America pic.twitter.com/ONhiBT5crn — Donna Marie (@sabback) April 3, 2024

That's how Joe Biden's Democrat Party feels about political violence.

Hey Joe, your hypocrisy is showing. People aren't buying it.

***

