Man Who Wanted to Beat the Hell Out of Trump Behind Gym Demands Trump Denounce Political Violence

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  11:30 PM on April 02, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Democrats seem to have settled on a two-pronged propaganda ploy recently in their efforts to prop Joe Biden up in the assisted living center at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue: Trump is a threat to democracy because he's a violent insurrectionist and the evil Republicans won't let you kill your unborn babies.

You know you've presided over a pretty lousy presidency when putting your best Hoka-stability-shod foot forward means fear-mongering about political violence fantasies while promising prenatal violence to the Moloch caucus.

We know he doesn't remember, but you probably do: This is the same Joe Biden who said 'They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, if we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him'.

This is the guy who asked a union worker in Detroit 'You Wanna Go Outside With Me?' when Biden got angry over AR-14s (yes, he said that).

Joe Biden is the dude who delivered the famous Corn Pop speech, which was primarily aimed at presenting himself as a tough guy who could get physically violent and brandish a pool chain in a potential street fight with a black man. (Wow. LOL.)

Finally, this is the guy whose party encouraged 'protests' that turned violent across the country in 2020.

They embraced it.

The people of Twitter/X have not forgotten. Political violence was a hallmark of Democrat-supported leftists during the Trump presidency, but all that exists in their narrative is a group of morons engaging in a riot at the Capitol on January 6.

Yes. Yes, they did. The sitting Vice President of the United States helped raise bail money for protesters when she knew these protests were devolving into violent riots across the country. She has never deleted the tweet.

Apparently, political violence is entirely acceptable to Joe Biden when it serves him.

That's how Joe Biden's Democrat Party feels about political violence.

Hey Joe, your hypocrisy is showing. People aren't buying it.

***

BIDEN POLITICAL PRESIDENT TRUMP VIOLENCE VIOLENT RHETORIC

