David Hogg Is Confused Again (Shocker!), This Time About Abortion

We're not exactly sure what David Hogg learned at Harvard but it wasn't logic.

Hogg attempted to draw a false equivalency between gun control and abortion but seemed oblivious to the glaring contradiction in his argument.

Guys please help me I’m so confused- if bans never work and all we need to end gun violence is thoughts and prayers why ban abortion? — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2024

It didn't take Twitter/X users long to point out Hogg's apples-to-oranges comparison and the irony of a guy who made a name for himself fighting to stop the killing of children suddenly advocating on behalf of the killing of children.

It never ends with this guy.

Well, he's got the "I'm so confused" part right. https://t.co/4ZS7oY8Big — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) March 31, 2024

Hey, at least he was right about something for a change.

Guys please help me I’m so confused- if your entire message is to “save kids,” why do you fight so hard to kill the ones who haven’t been born yet? — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) March 31, 2024

There it is. In attempting to pretend there is a logical inconsistency among conservatives who support both Second Amendment rights and the right of the unborn to live, Hogg accidentally illustrated the glaring logical inconsistency in his own position.

Conservatives oppose the killing of innocents by firearms and conservatives oppose the killing of innocents by abortifacients or abortion doctors.

Murder is already illegal — Ishi 🟦 (@Ishii12321) March 31, 2024

Exactly. We already have laws against killing innocent human beings, except, of course, if those human beings happen to be unborn.

Dude wants to ban guns to save kids, but is ok with abortion which does nothing but kill kids.



Harvard education, folks! https://t.co/EALSbDBBYI — Cable Beard (@llcthecableguy) April 1, 2024

The purpose of guns is not to commit murder. The purpose of Planned Parenthood, however, is to commit abortion. Hogg, like many on the Left, can't understand the distinction.

Lawful use of a gun does not result in murder. Lawful use of abortion does.

David Hogg begging for clarification on the difference between an inanimate object and an action.



Harvard didn't help. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) April 1, 2024

A person possessing a gun is not synonymous with killing a human. That is the sole intent of the act of abortion.

You're comparing an instrument with an act. A gun is an instrument. Abortion is an act.



You don't unnecessarily ban instruments because they're neutral in and of themselves and can be used for good or evil.



Abortion is an act and is evil in and of itself. Other evil acts are… — Brad Miller (@BradMiller1010) March 31, 2024

It's a plain fact that the pro-choice crowd is opposed to the killing of children after birth (as is everyone) but can stomach it prior to birth. They agree with conservatives that the killing of innocents in a classroom is a moral evil but disagree that the killing of innocents in the womb is as well.

Premeditated homicide is already illegal. We’re just trying to make it apply equally for all humans. — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) March 31, 2024

Bingo.

Hogg already has his hands full poorly advocating for restricting Amercans' gun rights. Adding illogical defenses of the indefensible is a bad look.

***

