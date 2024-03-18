Yikes! Zerohedge Reports That Current F-35 Combat Capability is FAR Worse Than We...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on March 18, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

We know … you're trying to come to terms with the fact that your weekend disappeared in a flash. It's over. You have to let it go. But …

We're here to help! Every Monday, we share our favorite memes, jokes, and video clips. The best part is, they come from you … or whoever you stole them from!

We are home!

LOL.

9mm for the win!

Reminds us of the news media when Biden walks to Air Force 2 without tripping.

This is just wrong. 😂

HA! It was bound to happen eventually.

HAHA!

You know what happens when you make those kinds of jokes …

… yep … that's what happens. 😂

'He said his cat has been dead for a week.'

LOLOLOL! 💀

We like it.

HAHA! That's the sound we make when we wake up late on Monday and realize we have an online meeting in two minutes and have to sound like we weren't just sleeping.

LOL! Y'all know that one was funny.

Guys … his head coming up to shut off the camera … 😂😂😂

Accurate. Ha!

Grandpa's gonna be looking for his phone for a while.

Bwahaha! The signoff before he faceplants is perfect.

People were having plenty of fun at Boeing's expense this week.

Everyone pitch in now!

Disclaimer: This may be a doctored video, but we can't be sure.

LOL!

That's good right there. Her delivery is impressive. 😂

We're positive they'll find more.

Ha! The internet is a weird place.

LOLOLOL! Some of us can relate to that.

The man has the agility of a jungle cat! 🤣

'Naked lady with her unleashed dog' can mean so many different things in 2024.

We had to give you at least one tweet about St. Patrick's Day.

Ok, two St. Patrick's Day tweets. 😂

They really dodged a bullet there!

That's definitely fat. Still … it's Chick-Fil-A.

Right?! No normal person has the pantry they all think we have.

HAHAHA! Good dog.

LOL. Nice.

Bwahaha! We laughed way too hard at that one.

LOLOLOL! If you've been to one of these places, you know.

That poor lady probably just lives there now. They just toss bottled water and a hot pocket into the pit every few hours.

Beautiful.

He gone. 😂💀

HAHAHA!

That had to be a Monday. LOL.

Bwahaha!

Yes.

LOL. Good one.

We wondered how those before and after pictures worked. 😂

Been there. Done that.

LOLOLOL! We can't stop watching this one. 😂

We've reached our weekly meme limit, folks, so it's time to wish you a happy Monday … or at least a tolerable Monday.

Until we meme again …

***

