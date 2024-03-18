Monday Morning Meme Madness

We know … you're trying to come to terms with the fact that your weekend disappeared in a flash. It's over. You have to let it go. But …
We're here to help! Every Monday, we share our favorite memes, jokes, and video clips. The best part is, they come from you … or whoever you stole them from!
March 11, 2024
We are home!
This got out of hand rather quickly! 😅 pic.twitter.com/FTCgTfw7uq— AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) March 12, 2024
March 17, 2024
LOL.
March 11, 2024
9mm for the win!
March 11, 2024
Reminds us of the news media when Biden walks to Air Force 2 without tripping.
It's time: pic.twitter.com/zf6LBVKkp3— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) March 11, 2024
This is just wrong. 😂
Mornin’, Twitter. pic.twitter.com/703CsslRPR— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 11, 2024
HA! It was bound to happen eventually.
Watch until the end..— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 11, 2024
Can’t stop laughing.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/5uqROcmOpW
HAHA!
March 11, 2024
You know what happens when you make those kinds of jokes …
March 11, 2024
… yep … that's what happens. 😂
The pitfalls of pooping at your partners home. pic.twitter.com/xgWzOCGyb3— 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️🌈 (@HarmfulOpinion) March 12, 2024
'He said his cat has been dead for a week.'
LOLOLOL! 💀
March 17, 2024
We like it.
Never fall asleep at a concert pic.twitter.com/K51Zu6CGYh— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 12, 2024
HAHA! That's the sound we make when we wake up late on Monday and realize we have an online meeting in two minutes and have to sound like we weren't just sleeping.
March 14, 2024
LOL! Y'all know that one was funny.
🥜🏌🏼♂️ Golf simulator shank— NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) March 12, 2024
(Via: @tcbillson) pic.twitter.com/UrIrkvPxjY
Guys … his head coming up to shut off the camera … 😂😂😂
Good morning, X. 😀 pic.twitter.com/6oW5PvCK4E— KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) March 13, 2024
Accurate. Ha!
Being grandpa for first time.— The Best (@ThebestFigen) March 13, 2024
pic.twitter.com/EhBzC990zc
Grandpa's gonna be looking for his phone for a while.
still one of the funniest news fails to this day pic.twitter.com/oLZGtvAmGS— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) March 13, 2024
Bwahaha! The signoff before he faceplants is perfect.
People were having plenty of fun at Boeing's expense this week.
March 17, 2024
Everyone pitch in now!
March 17, 2024
Disclaimer: This may be a doctored video, but we can't be sure.
Terrorists Decide Against Hijacking Plane After Realizing It's A Boeing https://t.co/Syb6sFJZfS pic.twitter.com/BQ6IRdzpjP— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 17, 2024
LOL!
This is so spot on 😂— norah~ small but mighty 🔥 (@_Norah__D_) March 15, 2024
If you’ve ever been in an auto parts store then you know everything about this is so perfect 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/11lFnBiJ6s
That's good right there. Her delivery is impressive. 😂
@fuzzychimpcom pic.twitter.com/e25bjRHT2h— mke394 (@mke394) March 16, 2024
We're positive they'll find more.
Bruh pic.twitter.com/uIz5DopRoF— UNCLE HOTEP 🤡🌍 (@UncleHotep) March 17, 2024
Ha! The internet is a weird place.
March 17, 2024
LOLOLOL! Some of us can relate to that.
This road workers super fast reflexes saved his life.pic.twitter.com/rzXfkxRBbp— General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) March 17, 2024
The man has the agility of a jungle cat! 🤣
*randomly opens up neighborhood Facebook group posts*— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) March 16, 2024
*turns phone off for rest of day* pic.twitter.com/m91r9J7INH
'Naked lady with her unleashed dog' can mean so many different things in 2024.
Sunday St Patrick's vibes...☘️😆 pic.twitter.com/9WMFW5Btz2— Epstein's Sheet. 🧻 (@meantweeting1) March 17, 2024
We had to give you at least one tweet about St. Patrick's Day.
March 16, 2024
Ok, two St. Patrick's Day tweets. 😂
March 17, 2024
They really dodged a bullet there!
March 17, 2024
That's definitely fat. Still … it's Chick-Fil-A.
March 16, 2024
Right?! No normal person has the pantry they all think we have.
i am crying from laughing so hard pic.twitter.com/oLDhoC0h1t— poetic kate (@poetickate) March 16, 2024
HAHAHA! Good dog.
Happy Sunday 😊 pic.twitter.com/XeAYRy7MQ6— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) March 17, 2024
LOL. Nice.
March 16, 2024
Bwahaha! We laughed way too hard at that one.
March 17, 2024
LOLOLOL! If you've been to one of these places, you know.
That poor lady probably just lives there now. They just toss bottled water and a hot pocket into the pit every few hours.
lol pic.twitter.com/9MLEpkDGT9— Space Dragons Guild (@SpaceDragonsGld) March 17, 2024
Beautiful.
RIP my guy 😅 pic.twitter.com/1dCvwyJNhA— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) March 17, 2024
He gone. 😂💀
March 14, 2024
HAHAHA!
gm, esp to this guy in need of a much better day pic.twitter.com/Zz76UTClZG— ℒ (@FletchMatlock) March 16, 2024
That had to be a Monday. LOL.
Good morning pic.twitter.com/vtvtchBDBP— Rex_Tudor_Coup (@iamgnurr) March 17, 2024
Bwahaha!
March 17, 2024
Yes.
Good morning, Xitter!☕☕☕ pic.twitter.com/QjG9bgLcSL— George Wept (@GeorgeWept) March 12, 2024
LOL. Good one.
Hahahahahah pic.twitter.com/Z2wnXkploH— Enez Özen (@Enezator) March 16, 2024
We wondered how those before and after pictures worked. 😂
Good morning, Xitter!☕☕☕ pic.twitter.com/OFP6EotG7h— George Wept (@GeorgeWept) March 11, 2024
Been there. Done that.
The DJ took the opportunity pic.twitter.com/103QDlGL5N— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 16, 2024
LOLOLOL! We can't stop watching this one. 😂
We've reached our weekly meme limit, folks, so it's time to wish you a happy Monday … or at least a tolerable Monday.
Until we meme again …
***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member