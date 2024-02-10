Hillary Clinton Raises Eyebrows by Admitting That Biden's Age Is a 'Legitimate Issue'

She's running! Just kidding, but Hillary can't quite bring herself to toe the line entirely when it comes to the Democrats' recent attempts to cover for Joe Biden's cognitive decline.

The 76-year-old Clinton declared that age was a 'legitimate issue' for both the 81-year-old president and 77-year-old Donald Trump.

Hillary Clinton calls Joe Biden’s age a ‘legitimate issue’ https://t.co/1HbfrgDV9b pic.twitter.com/jpnTiHwkWo — New York Post (@nypost) February 10, 2024

You won't hear us say this often, but she's right.

Anything that voters are concerned about is a legitimate issue, and it's up to candidates and their teams to convince voters that they need not be concerned.

To be clear, it's not age as much as Biden's continual stream of confusion about people and places, forgetting names, inability to navigate stages, and forgetting basic facts about people … such as whether they're alive or dead.

Live look at Hillary sending her regards to Joe Biden: pic.twitter.com/flLkclgJw2 — Arturo Boremano (definitely NOT “Arthur Boreman”) (@ArthurBoreman) February 10, 2024

We bet it infuriates Hillary that her coronation was interrupted by the Orange Man and now she has to watch Pudding Pop wander around the White House grounds.

Democrats are turning on him.. Cue Newsome or Michelle in 3....2.... — Mark (@SaltWater651) February 10, 2024

Hillary's been in the game long enough to have avoided giving the media this headline sound bite, but she chose not to.

We love it.

Hilldog is back in the race! — C (@Oliver01110) February 10, 2024

The headline sparked immediate thoughts of the former presidential candidate angling for one more try. After all, it went so well last time.

This demented old corrupt bat still thinks she has a chance. https://t.co/yC8ltKkFpR — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) February 10, 2024

You know she's at least considered hobbling back into the fray if Biden is forced to bow out.

It’s happening. Clinton v. Trump. You will wake up and it will be 2016 again. We do it all over like Groundhog Day. This isn’t even the first time. You’re in the 837th cycle and you have no clue. https://t.co/9oUlfaejQR — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 10, 2024

We don't think we'll have to endure that horror again but never say never.

Bye, Joe!

Mmmm....here's what she actually said pic.twitter.com/RM9Q4NKok5 — JACK2024 (@OohWah90) February 10, 2024

The headline is worse than what Clinton actually said, but again, she knows how the media works.

The talking points went out.



I sincerely hope that the conspiracy theory about Michelle Obama taking over is not a true one https://t.co/pYtyOpIUdl — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) February 10, 2024

This is the stuff of nightmares.

Ha! It's never a bad time for the classics.

Pro Tip: don't ever let Biden be alone with her. https://t.co/4h3RBsNHDQ — F-15 Owners Club President (@WarDamnGunners) February 10, 2024

Frankly, one of the easiest targets to ever enter Hillary's crosshairs.

Yep, they’re throwing him out — MOONFISH 🕊 (@moonefish) February 10, 2024

This should be fun to watch. The reality is Biden has been in D.C. for half a century and has been coveting the power of the presidency for decades.

He's not going to go lightly. If there's a legitimate attempt by Democrats to push him out … well … get your popcorn ready.

***

