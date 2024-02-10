NBC News: New Footage Shows January 6 Rioter Firing a Gun Into the...
Talk on ‘Diagnosing Whiteness’ Explains That Whites Are Psychopaths
Nate Silver Writes About the 'But Her Emails' Defense of Joe Biden
No Way: Christine Blasey Ford Has a Memoir Coming Out This Year
Judd Legum Among Many to Note Special Prosector Robert Hur Is Not a...
AP Goes Above and Beyond the Call of Water Carrying Duty to Normalize...
Crikey Mate! Kangaroo HOPS Around a Florida Apartment Complex
Teacher Who Alerted Public About SF 'Woke Kindergarten' Placed on Leave
WH's Reported 'Damage Control Plan' for Defending Biden's Fitness for Office Is a...
Biden Reportedly Upset With AG Merrick Garland for Not Putting His Opponent on...
Sounds Like Perjury: New Details Emerge About Fani Willis as She Attempts to...
Jonathan Turley Spots Supreme Irony From WH Pushing to Censor Citizens for 'Disinformation...
Here's a Good Indication the White House Agrees Biden's Presser Was a Train...
PETA Isn't HORSING AROUND Anymore: The Animal Rights Group is Upset Yet Again...

Hillary Clinton Raises Eyebrows by Admitting That Biden's Age Is a 'Legitimate Issue'

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  7:30 PM on February 10, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

She's running! Just kidding, but Hillary can't quite bring herself to toe the line entirely when it comes to the Democrats' recent attempts to cover for Joe Biden's cognitive decline.

Advertisement

The 76-year-old Clinton declared that age was a 'legitimate issue' for both the 81-year-old president and 77-year-old Donald Trump.

You won't hear us say this often, but she's right.

Anything that voters are concerned about is a legitimate issue, and it's up to candidates and their teams to convince voters that they need not be concerned.

To be clear, it's not age as much as Biden's continual stream of confusion about people and places, forgetting names, inability to navigate stages, and forgetting basic facts about people … such as whether they're alive or dead.

We bet it infuriates Hillary that her coronation was interrupted by the Orange Man and now she has to watch Pudding Pop wander around the White House grounds.

Hillary's been in the game long enough to have avoided giving the media this headline sound bite, but she chose not to.

Recommended

NBC News: New Footage Shows January 6 Rioter Firing a Gun Into the Air
Brett T.
Advertisement

We love it.

The headline sparked immediate thoughts of the former presidential candidate angling for one more try. After all, it went so well last time.

You know she's at least considered hobbling back into the fray if Biden is forced to bow out.

We don't think we'll have to endure that horror again but never say never.

Bye, Joe!

The headline is worse than what Clinton actually said, but again, she knows how the media works.

Advertisement

This is the stuff of nightmares.

Ha! It's never a bad time for the classics.

Frankly, one of the easiest targets to ever enter Hillary's crosshairs.

This should be fun to watch. The reality is Biden has been in D.C. for half a century and has been coveting the power of the presidency for decades.

He's not going to go lightly. If there's a legitimate attempt by Democrats to push him out … well … get your popcorn ready.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HILLARY CLINTON JOE BIDEN MENTAL HEALTH OLD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC News: New Footage Shows January 6 Rioter Firing a Gun Into the Air
Brett T.
Nate Silver Writes About the 'But Her Emails' Defense of Joe Biden
Brett T.
Talk on ‘Diagnosing Whiteness’ Explains That Whites Are Psychopaths
Brett T.
No Way: Christine Blasey Ford Has a Memoir Coming Out This Year
Brett T.
Sounds Like Perjury: New Details Emerge About Fani Willis as She Attempts to Ignore Subpoena
Grateful Calvin
AP Goes Above and Beyond the Call of Water Carrying Duty to Normalize Biden's Cognitive Issues
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NBC News: New Footage Shows January 6 Rioter Firing a Gun Into the Air Brett T.
Advertisement