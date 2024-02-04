Eventbrite Lists Baltimore as 'Most Romantic City' and Twitter Has Some GREAT Date...
We Do Not Need a 'Minister of Loneliness'; We Need a Less Divisive,...
Cooper Union Fires Shellyne Rodriguez, Machete-Wielding, Anti-Semetic, Pro-Life Student Ha...
'Here They Go Again': AG Hamilton Points Out Problem With Media 'Fact Checking'
We Thought No One Was Above the Law: Pelosi's Son Avoids Federal Charges...
God Bless Texas: Abbott Will Continue Building Border Wall, Despite Biden Administration a...
What the WHAT? NY Family Court Judge Caught Up in Bizarre Swinger App...
WATCH: Teacher Forces Student to Think About the Claim that J.K. Rowling is...
Rich Lowry: 'Democrats Are Taking an Insane Risk With Joe Biden'
The Thing That's Not Happening Is Totally Happening: Edmonton Council Considering 15-Minut...
PRIORITIES: Alvin Bragg Charging Fake Vaccine Card Holders With Felonies, Not Violent Crim...
'A Racist and a Tyrant': David Frum Tries to Uncancel Racist Woodrow Wilson,...
Massive Amounts of 'Copium': Meet the Press Can't Understand Why Biden Lags Trump...
Biden Simp Bill Kristol Makes Fascist Joke at Tucker Carlson's Expense and Seriously...

Follicular Fanaticism: The New York Times Accused of Cultural Appropriation Over Travis Kelce's Haircut

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:00 PM on February 04, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The New York Times published an article by Alyson Krueger that can be summed up simply as: 'Travis Kelce is so popular right now, people are copying his haircut'.

Advertisement

That's it. That's all it says, with a lot more words.

Some on Twitter/X decided the article was an affront to the black community.

Keep in mind that nowhere, anywhere, does the NYT article claim that Travis Kelce 'invented the fade' or even suggest that Kelce's haircut is a novel hairstyle.

Jemele Hill wasn't the only one to overreact to the article.

Let's take a little stroll down Cultural Appropriation Lane, shall we?

It doesn't take much research to find many sources claiming the fade emerged with the invention of electric clippers in the 1930s and then became the standard for military personnel in the 1940s and 1950s to comply with strict standards for grooming.

It wasn't until the 1980s and 1990s that cultural icons such as Nas, Malcolm X, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Will Smith) elevated the cut's popularity among black Americans.

Recommended

Eventbrite Lists Baltimore as 'Most Romantic City' and Twitter Has Some GREAT Date Ideas
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

According to the article (and the barbers they spoke to), with the 2023-2024 NFL season and Travis Kelce's hookup with Taylor Swift, Kelce's specific version of the cut gained newfound popularity among white Americans.

Just to recap: The U.S. military appropriated electric clippers from a white guy named Leo J. Wahl and gave soldiers fade cuts, black Americans appropriated the fade from the military, and then Travis Kelce appropriated the fade from Black Americans.

Nonsense.

A haircut was worn by some cool people and other people wanted to look like them. That's all there is to it, and The New York Times article didn't imply otherwise.

(A pox on the houses of all those who made us defend The New York Times.)

It can't be that simple, can it? Yes. Yes, it can.

Correct. The NYT article said nothing of the sort.

People worked themselves into a fade frenzy over an untrue claim that The New York Times said Kelce invented the fade haircut.

It's really all quite insane. Of course, he didn't invent it, and yes, black Americans popularized it in the 1980s and 1990s. Travis Kelce is now popularizing it with other people. So what? Chill out, people.

Advertisement

You don't see it because the claim is not there. We read the article so you don't have to.

Nobody wanted to take issue with Travis Kelce, of course. They just wanted to pummel the strawman they'd created about the NYT article.

Twitter/X was teeming with cries of 'How dare the NYT say Travis Kelce invented the fade!'

Mission accomplished, we guess.

Advertisement

Look, if people want to ramble on for five minutes about 1980s and 1990s black culture, military hygiene standards in the 1940s, and the intention of electric clippers because someone likes Travis Kelce's haircut, more power to them.

We're not going to do it. Most people don't have time for that, and it's not because they're being insensitive or looking down on people of other races.

LOL. We wish.

Ha!

Why would you do this to us? LOL.

Get 'em, Gene!

Nah. We're pretty sure 'cultural appropriation' is just a way for liberals to complain about white people liking stuff.

This instance of haircut hysteria is no different. Some people thrive on pretending large segments of the American population don't like each other.

Advertisement

Thankfully, most Americans, regardless of their skin color, don't care which haircut a person chooses or their reasons for doing so, but somebody has to keep the pilot light lit on racial division, so here we are.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BLACK CULTURAL APPROPRIATION HAIR HAIRCUT NFL TAYLOR SWIFT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Eventbrite Lists Baltimore as 'Most Romantic City' and Twitter Has Some GREAT Date Ideas
Grateful Calvin
WATCH: Teacher Forces Student to Think About the Claim that J.K. Rowling is a Bigot
Aaron Walker
We Thought No One Was Above the Law: Pelosi's Son Avoids Federal Charges for the SEVENTH Time
Amy Curtis
'Here They Go Again': AG Hamilton Points Out Problem With Media 'Fact Checking'
Amy Curtis
Cooper Union Fires Shellyne Rodriguez, Machete-Wielding, Anti-Semetic, Pro-Life Student Harassing Prof
Amy Curtis
'A Racist and a Tyrant': David Frum Tries to Uncancel Racist Woodrow Wilson, Gets Schooled Instead
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Eventbrite Lists Baltimore as 'Most Romantic City' and Twitter Has Some GREAT Date Ideas Grateful Calvin
Advertisement