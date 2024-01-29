Monday Morning Meme Madness

Welcome, Twitchy friends, to Monday morning! We know, Monday sucks, but your memes, clips, and funny tweets make it bearable.

Here are some of our favorites from the past week!

This is exactly what a cat would do. We know many of you are cat lovers and even you know it's true!

You walking into the gym day 1 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FxcD0xOAUP — Figen (@TheFigen_) January 22, 2024

LOL! Bro is living his best life.

HAHA! True story. Don't deny it, ladies!

how to lose your hearing asap pic.twitter.com/GlbccC9hpp — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) January 26, 2024

LOL! Also, a true story. We laugh every time we watch this one.

Let's just keep up this man theme …

men is this true? pic.twitter.com/Yicr2slIsE — Freckled Liberty 🔥 (@FreckledLiberty) January 22, 2024

Yep, guys totally do stuff like this.

LOLOLOL! Moms of boys who clean the bathroom also understand this.

Dude trusts his friends and quickly finds out pic.twitter.com/A9BW3NJLCw — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) January 23, 2024

HA! Guys … we all know we would either do this to a friend or be the guy stuck between the doors.

men are simple creatures 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aY1ylAbGJG — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) January 26, 2024

We really want to try this now.

Now that's funny!

LOL.

Person: Do you hunt?



Me: I used to.



Person: What did you hunt?



Me: Snow leopards.



Person: But...they're extinct.



Me: Sure. Now. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 23, 2024

This is the best “wait until the end” video I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/QC4Wa3HZqt — Iris 🍷 (@LeosTolstoy) January 23, 2024

He makes a good point. (White people: You are required to shift uncomfortably in your chairs when he delivers the punchline. Just kidding.)

This is the way.

This is monstrous! Let's do some more food memes. Maybe we'll find something more tasteful.

Avocados are gross. GM pic.twitter.com/lqHqJE2dcA — 📿 Duchess of Carnival and Good Beer 🎭 (@AnnaDsays) January 28, 2024

#TeamBacon

Bwahaha!

LOL! Why do they do this?

There is something seriously wrong with you people. 😂

LOLOLOL!

Seriously though … hands off our curly fries.

Good Boi!

When my daughter says she wants an Elsa cake, she gets an Elsa cake. pic.twitter.com/vLuuMH4cd7 — Guy Alaska (@RealCaloJones) January 27, 2024

Nailed it!

Y'all are harsh! 😂

YESSSSS!!!

Norm Macdonald tells the moth joke.



pic.twitter.com/6ciH1nj8p5 — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 28, 2024

Okay, this one is long, but if you have time on this fine Monday morning … it's Norm! Man, we miss him.

Your Fetterman now belongs to us.

Bro really proved them wrong 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JRY6GFsGCZ — just cool amazing things (@coolamazingx) January 28, 2024

HA!

Dad bods for the win!

LOLOLOL!

Careful at Lowe's this morning.

Don't be this guy pic.twitter.com/GYCBuCrVuG — RWNutjob (@Stickelliott) January 27, 2024

We would pay money to watch this one play out.

What a show!!!! pic.twitter.com/Y42RWYBj7U — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL King Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) January 28, 2024

Ah, the elusive racy dad joke. LOL.

Speaking of dad jokes …

Raise them right, fellas!

Now that's a painful case of autocorrect. pic.twitter.com/AiP9hEZhRg — Steve (@oldguy_steve) January 28, 2024

When you just wanted a slice but the place was closed … 😬

Glad they straightened that out. Otherwise I’d have been confused. 🐧😎 pic.twitter.com/Nr4fi8JTo4 — Judianna (@Judianna) January 28, 2024

Bwahaha!

10/10 I don’t want them little girls on my six. pic.twitter.com/exiNjX5fvW — Wontonimo Bae .🤍. (@CyberWonton) January 27, 2024

It's hard to argue with her logic.

pic.twitter.com/dDFVgg4b7P — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) January 27, 2024

Dead. 💀💀💀

LOL! We hope you weren't drinking your coffee.

Eventually, we're going to have to deal with all those weekends where we ate whatever we wanted because we planned on starting the diet on Monday.

Yes! Funny has no expiration date.

LOL.

Our guy didn't stand a chance.

Yep. Yep. Yep.

Ha! Truth.

Well, that got awkward!

Now that's just mean!

Whelp. Taylor Swift saw her shadow in Baltimore, so we get two more weeks of Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/J6NpjLtRTR — Non Compliant Huckleberry (@thepocketgeek) January 28, 2024

We're sure you are all thrilled to know the National Taylor Swift League coverage continues.

LOL.

Bwahaha!

Our long national nightmare continues pic.twitter.com/YurivjU6WP — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) January 28, 2024

Hey, we're not gonna complain. The jokes and memes have been hilarious!

Speaking of our long national nightmare. Ugh. Joe Biden is still president.

LOL.

'What?' 😂

it was a different time pic.twitter.com/bZs2drL2nv — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) January 28, 2024

We were masters of our universe!

LOL.

An anonymous scam caller said, “I have all your passwords.”



I grabbed a pencil and paper and said, “Thank God! What are they?” — RUTH BUZZI (@Ruth_A_Buzzi) January 28, 2024

Ruth for the win! She's still killing it!

this literally makes me so happy and idk why pic.twitter.com/mjr2PwjuIt — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) January 28, 2024

We're gonna leave you all today with that bit of good wholesome fun. Find you a buddy this Monday who will randomly join you in an ongoing NERF war.

Until we meme again …

***

