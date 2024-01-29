They're At It Again! NBC Reporter Claims Right Wingers Have Made Airports Culture...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on January 29, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Welcome, Twitchy friends, to Monday morning! We know, Monday sucks, but your memes, clips, and funny tweets make it bearable.

Here are some of our favorites from the past week!

This is exactly what a cat would do. We know many of you are cat lovers and even you know it's true!

LOL! Bro is living his best life.

HAHA! True story. Don't deny it, ladies!

LOL! Also, a true story. We laugh every time we watch this one.

Let's just keep up this man theme …

Yep, guys totally do stuff like this.

LOLOLOL! Moms of boys who clean the bathroom also understand this.

HA! Guys … we all know we would either do this to a friend or be the guy stuck between the doors.

We really want to try this now.

Now that's funny!

LOL.

He makes a good point. (White people: You are required to shift uncomfortably in your chairs when he delivers the punchline. Just kidding.)

This is the way.

This is monstrous! Let's do some more food memes. Maybe we'll find something more tasteful.

#TeamBacon

Bwahaha!

LOL! Why do they do this?

There is something seriously wrong with you people. 😂

LOLOLOL!

Seriously though … hands off our curly fries.

Good Boi!

Nailed it!

Y'all are harsh! 😂

YESSSSS!!!

Okay, this one is long, but if you have time on this fine Monday morning … it's Norm! Man, we miss him.

Your Fetterman now belongs to us.

HA!

Dad bods for the win!

LOLOLOL!

We would pay money to watch this one play out.

Ah, the elusive racy dad joke. LOL.

Speaking of dad jokes …

Raise them right, fellas!

When you just wanted a slice but the place was closed … 😬

Bwahaha!

It's hard to argue with her logic.

Dead. 💀💀💀

LOL! We hope you weren't drinking your coffee.

Eventually, we're going to have to deal with all those weekends where we ate whatever we wanted because we planned on starting the diet on Monday.

Yes! Funny has no expiration date.

LOL.

Our guy didn't stand a chance.

Yep. Yep. Yep.

Ha! Truth.

Well, that got awkward!

Now that's just mean!

We're sure you are all thrilled to know the National Taylor Swift League coverage continues.

LOL.

Bwahaha!

Hey, we're not gonna complain. The jokes and memes have been hilarious!

Speaking of our long national nightmare. Ugh. Joe Biden is still president.

LOL.

'What?' 😂

We were masters of our universe!

LOL.

Ruth for the win! She's still killing it!

We're gonna leave you all today with that bit of good wholesome fun. Find you a buddy this Monday who will randomly join you in an ongoing NERF war.

Until we meme again …

***

