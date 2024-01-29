Monday Morning Meme Madness

Welcome, Twitchy friends, to Monday morning! We know, Monday sucks, but your memes, clips, and funny tweets make it bearable.
Here are some of our favorites from the past week!
January 28, 2024
This is exactly what a cat would do. We know many of you are cat lovers and even you know it's true!
You walking into the gym day 1 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FxcD0xOAUP— Figen (@TheFigen_) January 22, 2024
LOL! Bro is living his best life.
January 27, 2024
HAHA! True story. Don't deny it, ladies!
how to lose your hearing asap pic.twitter.com/GlbccC9hpp— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) January 26, 2024
LOL! Also, a true story. We laugh every time we watch this one.
Let's just keep up this man theme …
men is this true? pic.twitter.com/Yicr2slIsE— Freckled Liberty 🔥 (@FreckledLiberty) January 22, 2024
Yep, guys totally do stuff like this.
January 28, 2024
LOLOLOL! Moms of boys who clean the bathroom also understand this.
Dude trusts his friends and quickly finds out pic.twitter.com/A9BW3NJLCw— Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) January 23, 2024
HA! Guys … we all know we would either do this to a friend or be the guy stuck between the doors.
men are simple creatures 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aY1ylAbGJG— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) January 26, 2024
We really want to try this now.
Good morning, Twitter. pic.twitter.com/N5HByYEcgz— G (@TCC_Grouchy) January 23, 2024
Now that's funny!
January 28, 2024
LOL.
Person: Do you hunt?— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 23, 2024
Me: I used to.
Person: What did you hunt?
Me: Snow leopards.
Person: But...they're extinct.
Me: Sure. Now.
This is the best “wait until the end” video I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/QC4Wa3HZqt— Iris 🍷 (@LeosTolstoy) January 23, 2024
He makes a good point. (White people: You are required to shift uncomfortably in your chairs when he delivers the punchline. Just kidding.)
January 23, 2024
This is the way.
January 24, 2024
This is monstrous! Let's do some more food memes. Maybe we'll find something more tasteful.
Avocados are gross. GM pic.twitter.com/lqHqJE2dcA— 📿 Duchess of Carnival and Good Beer 🎭 (@AnnaDsays) January 28, 2024
#TeamBacon
January 28, 2024
Bwahaha!
January 28, 2024
LOL! Why do they do this?
January 27, 2024
There is something seriously wrong with you people. 😂
January 28, 2024
LOLOLOL!
Seriously though … hands off our curly fries.
January 28, 2024
Good Boi!
January 28, 2024
When my daughter says she wants an Elsa cake, she gets an Elsa cake. pic.twitter.com/vLuuMH4cd7— Guy Alaska (@RealCaloJones) January 27, 2024
Nailed it!
January 28, 2024
Y'all are harsh! 😂
January 28, 2024
YESSSSS!!!
Norm Macdonald tells the moth joke.— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 28, 2024
pic.twitter.com/6ciH1nj8p5
Okay, this one is long, but if you have time on this fine Monday morning … it's Norm! Man, we miss him.
https://t.co/o4xYfiMCyS pic.twitter.com/MKeHaK3DpP— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) January 27, 2024
Your Fetterman now belongs to us.
Bro really proved them wrong 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JRY6GFsGCZ— just cool amazing things (@coolamazingx) January 28, 2024
HA!
Stay frosty, kings. pic.twitter.com/aLYDPNPOCI— theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) January 27, 2024
Dad bods for the win!
I can’t 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/o5qr3WAiDG— SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) January 26, 2024
LOLOLOL!
Careful at Lowe's this morning.— RWNutjob (@Stickelliott) January 27, 2024
Don't be this guy pic.twitter.com/GYCBuCrVuG
We would pay money to watch this one play out.
What a show!!!! pic.twitter.com/Y42RWYBj7U— Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL King Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) January 28, 2024
Ah, the elusive racy dad joke. LOL.
Speaking of dad jokes …
he’s so proud 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rJMt7bmCml— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) January 28, 2024
Raise them right, fellas!
Now that's a painful case of autocorrect. pic.twitter.com/AiP9hEZhRg— Steve (@oldguy_steve) January 28, 2024
When you just wanted a slice but the place was closed … 😬
Glad they straightened that out. Otherwise I’d have been confused. 🐧😎 pic.twitter.com/Nr4fi8JTo4— Judianna (@Judianna) January 28, 2024
Bwahaha!
10/10 I don’t want them little girls on my six. pic.twitter.com/exiNjX5fvW— Wontonimo Bae .🤍. (@CyberWonton) January 27, 2024
It's hard to argue with her logic.
January 27, 2024
Dead. 💀💀💀
Who Did It Better? pic.twitter.com/Q8bbvWqW22— @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) January 23, 2024
LOL! We hope you weren't drinking your coffee.
It me. pic.twitter.com/7DwN2Bpf7h— Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) January 28, 2024
Eventually, we're going to have to deal with all those weekends where we ate whatever we wanted because we planned on starting the diet on Monday.
Lol, this guy is good pic.twitter.com/uHNEWLnmG7— wilder😎🇺🇸 (@wilderpatriot) January 28, 2024
Yes! Funny has no expiration date.
January 27, 2024
LOL.
Wife 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lw60mjkBuP— KUMAR ANSHUL (@kumar_anshul123) January 28, 2024
Our guy didn't stand a chance.
January 28, 2024
Yep. Yep. Yep.
January 28, 2024
Ha! Truth.
🔥🔥🔥😆 pic.twitter.com/FY3LvW79TR— Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) January 27, 2024
Well, that got awkward!
January 29, 2024
Now that's just mean!
Whelp. Taylor Swift saw her shadow in Baltimore, so we get two more weeks of Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/J6NpjLtRTR— Non Compliant Huckleberry (@thepocketgeek) January 28, 2024
We're sure you are all thrilled to know the National Taylor Swift League coverage continues.
#ChiefsWin pic.twitter.com/knKPL6iF6i— Magills (@magills_) January 28, 2024
LOL.
January 28, 2024
Bwahaha!
Our long national nightmare continues pic.twitter.com/YurivjU6WP— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) January 28, 2024
Hey, we're not gonna complain. The jokes and memes have been hilarious!
January 28, 2024
Speaking of our long national nightmare. Ugh. Joe Biden is still president.
https://t.co/lynShSmWyb pic.twitter.com/9nFYAa2mBr— THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) January 28, 2024
LOL.
January 27, 2024
'What?' 😂
it was a different time pic.twitter.com/bZs2drL2nv— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) January 28, 2024
We were masters of our universe!
nailed it 😂 pic.twitter.com/KVUwp4no3M— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) January 28, 2024
LOL.
An anonymous scam caller said, “I have all your passwords.”— RUTH BUZZI (@Ruth_A_Buzzi) January 28, 2024
I grabbed a pencil and paper and said, “Thank God! What are they?”
Ruth for the win! She's still killing it!
this literally makes me so happy and idk why pic.twitter.com/mjr2PwjuIt— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) January 28, 2024
We're gonna leave you all today with that bit of good wholesome fun. Find you a buddy this Monday who will randomly join you in an ongoing NERF war.
Until we meme again …
***
