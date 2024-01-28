Ben Shapiro Dropping Bars Brings Nicki Minaj Into the Weirdest Timeline Ever

Elon Musk Informs President Biden He Doesn't Need a Bill to Enforce the...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on January 28, 2024
AngieArtist

As Twitchy readers know, in a likely sign of the coming apocalypse, Ben Shapiro is now a chart-topping rap artist. Yeah, we don't understand how we got here either.

As lead man, Tom MacDonald, and Shapiro worked their way up the charts on this joint effort titled 'Facts', the Yarmulke Yeezy tagged rap star, Nicki Minaj, who he also called out in the song.

We're just going to pause right here to admit that we're really winging this one. This GenX editor doesn't know the first thing about Nicki Minaj.

With that said, we did some research to try to bring everyone up to speed on who we're talking about.

From what we learned, Nicki Minaj appears to be a popular singer among animal and outdoor enthusiasts. She sings about farm life (Beez in the Trap and Itty Bitty Piggy), snakes (Anaconda), and her love of fishing (Super Bass). She's also currently embroiled in a very public battle with a horse named Megan, who gained notoriety in a collaboration with a singing cardiologist trying to save her cat from damp conditions.

That's how we understood it, anyway. We hope that helps.

Somebody put the rapping Republican on Minaj's radar and the response was a bit unexpected.

If you had Nicki Minaj complimenting Ben Shapiro on his hit rap single on your 2023 bingo card, congratulations!

As you might have guessed, Twitter/X users had plenty of comments on this unlikely union.

We're not sure we want to live through the era of 'based raps', but we're all in this together.

LOL.

Yep. We're here to cover the weird and funny of political Twitter/X, and this definitely checks both boxes.

To quote a former president … … … -ial candidate: 'What difference, at this point, does it make?'

Bring it on. It's not like things can get much weirder.

Ben Shapiro, 'conservative skinhead'.

We are now deceased.

Just roll with it, bro.

He did. LOL.

Twitter/X remains the funniest social media platform.

Yep, and we are here for it.

***

Tags: BEN SHAPIRO MUSIC NICKI MINAJ RAP

