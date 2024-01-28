Ben Shapiro Dropping Bars Brings Nicki Minaj Into the Weirdest Timeline Ever

As Twitchy readers know, in a likely sign of the coming apocalypse, Ben Shapiro is now a chart-topping rap artist. Yeah, we don't understand how we got here either.

As lead man, Tom MacDonald, and Shapiro worked their way up the charts on this joint effort titled 'Facts', the Yarmulke Yeezy tagged rap star, Nicki Minaj, who he also called out in the song.

Hey, @NICKIMINAJ, it's great to join you atop the iTunes rap charts. Sorry, correction, you're a few slots lower. pic.twitter.com/6XXou5Znge — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 26, 2024

We're just going to pause right here to admit that we're really winging this one. This GenX editor doesn't know the first thing about Nicki Minaj.

With that said, we did some research to try to bring everyone up to speed on who we're talking about.

From what we learned, Nicki Minaj appears to be a popular singer among animal and outdoor enthusiasts. She sings about farm life (Beez in the Trap and Itty Bitty Piggy), snakes (Anaconda), and her love of fishing (Super Bass). She's also currently embroiled in a very public battle with a horse named Megan, who gained notoriety in a collaboration with a singing cardiologist trying to save her cat from damp conditions.

That's how we understood it, anyway. We hope that helps.

Ben Shapiro? Ben Shapiro is #1 on iTunes? 😭 this better be a good edit. BARBZ if y’all don’t quit playin!!!



-onika https://t.co/t1anJQuwry — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 27, 2024

Somebody put the rapping Republican on Minaj's radar and the response was a bit unexpected.

I just listened to it @benshapiro not bad. Congrats on #1. But it def sounds like Roman’s Revenge when the beat first came in…idk — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 27, 2024

If you had Nicki Minaj complimenting Ben Shapiro on his hit rap single on your 2023 bingo card, congratulations!

Ben Shapiro put out a diss record. He said his comment sections are filled with woke Karens. The song is #1 on US iTunes. 😂🤣😭😭😭😭😭 what is rlly happening & whos is that other man rapping???? Is this real life??!! He said “Nicki take some notes” nah 😂😂😂😂 AYO nah — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 27, 2024

As you might have guessed, Twitter/X users had plenty of comments on this unlikely union.

Based raps don’t care about people’s feelings. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) January 27, 2024

We're not sure we want to live through the era of 'based raps', but we're all in this together.

Ntm on him mother he on your side pic.twitter.com/zKVUvvvB50 — Niko🥷 (@OneOfNickis9s) January 27, 2024

LOL.

This could not be funnier. I love it. — Nicole Maher (@nicoledmaher) January 27, 2024

Yep. We're here to cover the weird and funny of political Twitter/X, and this definitely checks both boxes.

This needs to happen… or at least a collab 🤣 pic.twitter.com/j4a7V7d9xG — Terrible Quality Memes (@BadQualityMemes) January 27, 2024

To quote a former president … … … -ial candidate: 'What difference, at this point, does it make?'

Bring it on. It's not like things can get much weirder.

Now Nicki that was not good. That was a conservative skin head song 😭 pic.twitter.com/0UQTSfD7fq — King Kyle 🤴🏽 (@kyleskiki) January 27, 2024

Ben Shapiro, 'conservative skinhead'.

We are now deceased.

WHAT IS EVEN HAPPENING... https://t.co/t8j3YdJljS — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 28, 2024

Just roll with it, bro.

He said “my money like Lizzo my pockets are fat” — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) January 27, 2024

He did. LOL.

ROFL! Ben got Nikki to comment! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Z3Lt0g2VSj — Joe (@JoeC1776) January 28, 2024

Twitter/X remains the funniest social media platform.

This is the most bizarre timeline. https://t.co/DXUx8qeaVD — Joe Cunningham 𓅄 (@JoePCunningham) January 28, 2024

Yep, and we are here for it.

