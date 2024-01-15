Monday Morning Meme Madness

Today, we celebrate the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. and his efforts to push the creed that 'all men are created equal', as enshrined in our nation's founding documents, against those who oppressed black Americans. (Yes, we're looking at you, Jim Crow segregationist Democrats.)
MLK Day is celebrated on the third Monday in January. That's right - MONDAY! You know what we do around here on Mondays!
Bring on the funny memes, jokes, clips, and general Twitter hilarity!
Good morning everyone!— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) January 8, 2024
Happy Monday 😬😂 pic.twitter.com/Mcnx35qkVF
Yep, we're gonna start off with those of us who weren't lucky enough to have the day off work.
Good morning! pic.twitter.com/pu7FkYrGLo— Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) January 8, 2024
That's pretty much how it feels to be at work when others get a day off.
Good morning, Xitter!☕☕☕ pic.twitter.com/awRbjUIg5q— George Wept (@GeorgeWept) January 8, 2024
Yep. Exactly like that.
Hey, you're stuck now. You might as well have some laughs to get things started on a good foot.
GET BACK HERE pic.twitter.com/PaQZEh4L97— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) January 8, 2024
LOL. That's dark. Hey, it could be this dog …
Good morning, Xers 😊 pic.twitter.com/tErsx9ZuqU— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) January 9, 2024
Yikes!
January 10, 2024
No comment. 😬
January 8, 2024
Admit it. How many of you can't resist the urge to do this?
We're guilty.
My brain every single time they talk about the Houthis pic.twitter.com/3hqdOANy5Y— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 12, 2024
Now our brains are cursed too.
Morn'n pic.twitter.com/18mhtjlQfd— theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) January 12, 2024
Dang, that one hits hard. LOL.
January 11, 2024
Nice. Leslie Nielsen would be proud.
Bwahahaha!!!🤣🤣🤣— SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) January 1, 2024
The OFFENDED LEFT in a NUTSHELL!!!
"You actually don't know what to be offended by right now do you?"
This is OUTSTANDING!!!😂👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/j7P0X3awHZ
We love it when the woke streams cross.
This only gets better. Sound on. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pkJ6WyzujM— Deb 🌻 🟧 (@DontCallMeDebby) January 13, 2024
We love it. His mom is such a great sport!
January 13, 2024
Bwahaha!
"Ima squeeze past ya.." pic.twitter.com/Ao5rjxfFJH— Mad Mac (@Revelation2041) January 13, 2024
Ho. Lee. Crap.
January 12, 2024
Passing a car with LED headlights be like …
January 12, 2024
HAHA! Just in case some of you need a hint.
January 13, 2024
Now that's just fifth-grade-level bathroom humor …
shut up and take my money! pic.twitter.com/tAYEUjTAfU— more_meat_loaf (@more_meat_loaf) January 12, 2024
That was not what we were expecting. We laughed.
January 13, 2024
Ha! It's too accurate.
January 13, 2024
LOLOLOL!
Post 2 unrelated tweets pic.twitter.com/8PyE4jVCSq— Magills (@magills_) January 13, 2024
Magills is playing with fire again. 😂
flourishing pic.twitter.com/hyFBpRZ0rC— animals going goblin mode (@mischiefanimals) January 13, 2024
Puppy is living his best life!
ok this one got me 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/V9eA2iuhEC— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) January 13, 2024
Just because... pic.twitter.com/R4sbTFySi2— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 13, 2024
LOL.
Truth pic.twitter.com/iYxoTH7H0H— Judianna (@Judianna) January 13, 2024
Right?! 😂
January 13, 2024
Dad has entered the chat. LOL.
Fine, we'll do another one.
… I’ll show myself out. pic.twitter.com/KZUd2DIn6o— Judianna (@Judianna) January 14, 2024
Aye Yai Yai.
Fact pic.twitter.com/TUsY1wGqBE— Space Dragons Guild (@SpaceDragonsGld) January 8, 2024
It's true though!
Adulting sucks sometimes. pic.twitter.com/HESfczKOPQ— Gryphon (@Gryph911) January 13, 2024
It's been decades since someone told us we were growing like a weed.
January 14, 2024
NO. NOOO! NOOOOO!!!!
dudes can be so dumb 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1w4y8zrMVQ— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) January 13, 2024
LOLOLOL! Dude …
Always buy the gift pic.twitter.com/DgWsrZefOQ— Gryphon (@Gryph911) January 13, 2024
DO NOT, we repeat, DO NOT test the theory that she doesn't really want a gift.
When you are making your first mortgage payment ...— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) January 13, 2024
🤣 pic.twitter.com/j3zZcNmKfX
Nailed it. LOL.
January 14, 2024
HAHAHA! You knew there'd have to be some football jokes.
Check out T Swift's new handbag. https://t.co/ywUJmp7fMP— ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) January 14, 2024
Ouch! The ref takes a point away!
Nobody:— jokesofnfl (@dripgurley) January 14, 2024
Andy Reid tonight: pic.twitter.com/RoLRO0Kmft
LOLOLOL!
Andy Reid Tonight pic.twitter.com/jC7VmGW71X— HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) January 14, 2024
That's gold (or should we say silver and gold).
Spot on 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Mistdf5PmV— Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) January 14, 2024
Bwahaha!
The truth. pic.twitter.com/BeGU1eNmr3— Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) January 14, 2024
The struggle is real, y'all.
Happy Sunday 😊 pic.twitter.com/uS7e92hG76— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) January 14, 2024
Dad jokes started at the beginning.
Nailed it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WnNzQNcuUf— Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) January 14, 2024
Live shot of us trying to do anything you see on Pinterest.
Janni's poor Johnny 😬 pic.twitter.com/UofjG8EIDK— Bilbo Baggins (@Jbanklestankle1) January 14, 2024
That's gonna leave a mark.
The consequences of lying on your resume and still getting the job be like… pic.twitter.com/puTNzeO3xN— Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) January 13, 2024
HAHA!
January 13, 2024
We. Are. Dead. 😂
Now get out there and show this Monday who's in charge! Unless you have the day off. If you have the day off, just enjoy the fact that everyone else hates you today.
Until we meme again.
