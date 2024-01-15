Internet Famous 'TMFINR' Pretty Plane Girl Trends After Making CHILLY Bet At Dallas...
'Stay in your lane' - New York Taxi Workers Union Weighs in on...
Biden Campaign Leaders Endure Hard-Hitting Interview With Biden's Former Press Secretary
@HouseGOP Points Out 'FACTS' About Inflation and President Joe Biden's Time in Office
A.W.F.L. NYC Principal Bashes Parents Angry About Her Making Students Remote to Make...
Woman FIRED By the Y for Opposing Men in the Women's Locker Room...
RIGHT In Our Veins: Biden Signing His 'Big Head' For a Few LUCKY...
BOOM: Bill Melugin Fact-Nukes TF Out of Former Obama Bro Demanding Abbott be...
BOMBSHELL: Leaked Docs Give Biden and Democrats' INTENTIONAL Crisis at the Southern Border...
WATCH Brandon Johnson Squirm as CBS Reporter Asks Him Point-BLANK if He Plans...
John Hayward Takes Hamas Sympathizers 'Mostly Peacefully Protesting' (LOL!) Apart in MERCI...
Commie History Teacher Tells Students That Identifying as 'Straight' Is Offensive
'March for Gaza' at the White House Got Insurrection-y But Dems Will Give...
NYT Opinion: US Government Is Implicated as Israel Goes on Trial for Genocide

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on January 15, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from U.S. Marine Corps photo by US Government, public domain)

Today, we celebrate the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. and his efforts to push the creed that 'all men are created equal', as enshrined in our nation's founding documents, against those who oppressed black Americans. (Yes, we're looking at you, Jim Crow segregationist Democrats.)

Advertisement

MLK Day is celebrated on the third Monday in January. That's right - MONDAY! You know what we do around here on Mondays!

Bring on the funny memes, jokes, clips, and general Twitter hilarity!

Yep, we're gonna start off with those of us who weren't lucky enough to have the day off work.

That's pretty much how it feels to be at work when others get a day off.

Yep. Exactly like that.

Hey, you're stuck now. You might as well have some laughs to get things started on a good foot.

LOL. That's dark. Hey, it could be this dog …

Yikes!

No comment. 😬

Admit it. How many of you can't resist the urge to do this?

We're guilty.

Recommended

Internet Famous 'TMFINR' Pretty Plane Girl Trends After Making CHILLY Bet At Dallas Cowboys Game
justmindy
Advertisement

Now our brains are cursed too.

Dang, that one hits hard. LOL.

Nice. Leslie Nielsen would be proud.

We love it when the woke streams cross.

We love it. His mom is such a great sport!

Bwahaha!

Ho. Lee. Crap.

Passing a car with LED headlights be like …

HAHA! Just in case some of you need a hint.

Now that's just fifth-grade-level bathroom humor …

Advertisement

That was not what we were expecting. We laughed.

Ha! It's too accurate.

LOLOLOL!

Magills is playing with fire again. 😂

Puppy is living his best life!

LOL.

Right?! 😂

Dad has entered the chat. LOL.

Fine, we'll do another one.

Aye Yai Yai.

It's true though!

It's been decades since someone told us we were growing like a weed.

Advertisement

NO. NOOO! NOOOOO!!!!

LOLOLOL! Dude …

DO NOT, we repeat, DO NOT test the theory that she doesn't really want a gift.

Nailed it. LOL.

HAHAHA! You knew there'd have to be some football jokes.

Ouch! The ref takes a point away!

LOLOLOL!

That's gold (or should we say silver and gold).

Bwahaha!

The struggle is real, y'all.

Dad jokes started at the beginning.

Advertisement

Live shot of us trying to do anything you see on Pinterest.

That's gonna leave a mark.

HAHA!

We. Are. Dead. 😂

Now get out there and show this Monday who's in charge! Unless you have the day off. If you have the day off, just enjoy the fact that everyone else hates you today.

Until we meme again.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FUNNY JOKES MEME MEMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Internet Famous 'TMFINR' Pretty Plane Girl Trends After Making CHILLY Bet At Dallas Cowboys Game
justmindy
Biden Campaign Leaders Endure Hard-Hitting Interview With Biden's Former Press Secretary
FuzzyChimp
BOOM: Bill Melugin Fact-Nukes TF Out of Former Obama Bro Demanding Abbott be TRIED for Migrant Drownings
Sam J.
'Stay in your lane' - New York Taxi Workers Union Weighs in on Israel/Gaza Conflict
Gordon K
John Hayward Takes Hamas Sympathizers 'Mostly Peacefully Protesting' (LOL!) Apart in MERCILESS Thread
Sam J.
RIGHT In Our Veins: Biden Signing His 'Big Head' For a Few LUCKY Donors to 'Win' Goes Hilariously Wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Internet Famous 'TMFINR' Pretty Plane Girl Trends After Making CHILLY Bet At Dallas Cowboys Game justmindy
Advertisement