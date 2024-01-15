Monday Morning Meme Madness

Today, we celebrate the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. and his efforts to push the creed that 'all men are created equal', as enshrined in our nation's founding documents, against those who oppressed black Americans. (Yes, we're looking at you, Jim Crow segregationist Democrats.)

Advertisement

MLK Day is celebrated on the third Monday in January. That's right - MONDAY! You know what we do around here on Mondays!

Bring on the funny memes, jokes, clips, and general Twitter hilarity!

Good morning everyone!

Happy Monday 😬😂 pic.twitter.com/Mcnx35qkVF — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) January 8, 2024

Yep, we're gonna start off with those of us who weren't lucky enough to have the day off work.

That's pretty much how it feels to be at work when others get a day off.

Yep. Exactly like that.

Hey, you're stuck now. You might as well have some laughs to get things started on a good foot.

LOL. That's dark. Hey, it could be this dog …

Yikes!

pic.twitter.com/yv9g7BU3aq — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) January 10, 2024

No comment. 😬

Admit it. How many of you can't resist the urge to do this?

We're guilty.

My brain every single time they talk about the Houthis pic.twitter.com/3hqdOANy5Y — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 12, 2024

Now our brains are cursed too.

Dang, that one hits hard. LOL.

Nice. Leslie Nielsen would be proud.

Bwahahaha!!!🤣🤣🤣



The OFFENDED LEFT in a NUTSHELL!!!



"You actually don't know what to be offended by right now do you?"



This is OUTSTANDING!!!😂👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/j7P0X3awHZ — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) January 1, 2024

We love it when the woke streams cross.

This only gets better. Sound on. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pkJ6WyzujM — Deb 🌻 🟧 (@DontCallMeDebby) January 13, 2024

We love it. His mom is such a great sport!

Bwahaha!

Ho. Lee. Crap.

Passing a car with LED headlights be like …

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

HAHA! Just in case some of you need a hint.

Now that's just fifth-grade-level bathroom humor …

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

shut up and take my money! pic.twitter.com/tAYEUjTAfU — more_meat_loaf (@more_meat_loaf) January 12, 2024

Advertisement

That was not what we were expecting. We laughed.

pic.twitter.com/P6B9MYKueP — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) January 13, 2024

Ha! It's too accurate.

LOLOLOL!

Post 2 unrelated tweets pic.twitter.com/8PyE4jVCSq — Magills (@magills_) January 13, 2024

Magills is playing with fire again. 😂

flourishing pic.twitter.com/hyFBpRZ0rC — animals going goblin mode (@mischiefanimals) January 13, 2024

Puppy is living his best life!

ok this one got me 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/V9eA2iuhEC — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) January 13, 2024

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

LOL.

Right?! 😂

Dad has entered the chat. LOL.

Fine, we'll do another one.

Aye Yai Yai.

It's true though!

It's been decades since someone told us we were growing like a weed.

Advertisement

NO. NOOO! NOOOOO!!!!

dudes can be so dumb 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1w4y8zrMVQ — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) January 13, 2024

LOLOLOL! Dude …

Always buy the gift pic.twitter.com/DgWsrZefOQ — Gryphon (@Gryph911) January 13, 2024

DO NOT, we repeat, DO NOT test the theory that she doesn't really want a gift.

When you are making your first mortgage payment ...

🤣 pic.twitter.com/j3zZcNmKfX — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) January 13, 2024

Nailed it. LOL.

HAHAHA! You knew there'd have to be some football jokes.

Check out T Swift's new handbag. https://t.co/ywUJmp7fMP — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) January 14, 2024

Ouch! The ref takes a point away!

LOLOLOL!

Andy Reid Tonight pic.twitter.com/jC7VmGW71X — HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) January 14, 2024

That's gold (or should we say silver and gold).

Bwahaha!

The struggle is real, y'all.

Dad jokes started at the beginning.

Advertisement

Live shot of us trying to do anything you see on Pinterest.

That's gonna leave a mark.

The consequences of lying on your resume and still getting the job be like… pic.twitter.com/puTNzeO3xN — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) January 13, 2024

HAHA!

We. Are. Dead. 😂

Now get out there and show this Monday who's in charge! Unless you have the day off. If you have the day off, just enjoy the fact that everyone else hates you today.

Until we meme again.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!