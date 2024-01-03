'Gow Chicka Wow Wow' University of Wisconsin Fires Chancellor for Appearing in and...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on January 03, 2024
Twitchy

Representative and amateur fire alarm puller, Jamaal Bowman, weighed into the controversy surrounding the resignation of Claudine Gay as Harvard's top dog after her anemic response to on-campus anti-semitism and revelations of plagiarism.

Advertisement

According to Bowman, those issues had nothing to do with it. It was the racist fascist bullies.

You’re killin’ me, Smalls (Gay, 1993).

He can't actually believe that. As has been said, 'All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players.' (Gay, 1599)

But she did commit plagiarism and said context was necessary to determine if calls for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard's code of conduct. Houston, we have a problem (Gay, 1970).

Notice he didn't say Gay didn't commit plagiarism or completely botch the university's response to anti-semitic acts. He just said it didn't matter because of her skin color and gender.

Nice try, Jamaal. You can fool all of the people some of the time, and some of the people all of the time, but you can't fool all of the people all of the time (Gay, 1858).

We can't have a functioning society with two different sets of rules based on physical attributes. In Gay's own words:

I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. (Gay, 1963)

The truth will set you free (Gay, 90). Democrats don't care about the truth in this case.

For them, it's all about 'United we stand, divided we fall.' (Gay, 692 BC)

Genius is one percent inspiration and ninety-nine percent perspiration (Gay, 1903), and sometimes a healthy dose of plagiarism.

Ouch. We love the smell of napalm in the morning (Gay, 1979).

Liz Magill, the historic white woman president of the University of Pennsylvania, also recently stepped down after her lackluster responses on Capitol Hill to questions of campus anti-semitism.

Turnabout is fair play (Gay, 1755).

Thankfully, Twitter/X users were paying attention and stepped up to remind everyone that race played no part in the recent resignation of Magill. Knowledge is power (Gay, 1597).

Clearly, skin color has nothing to do with the criticism. A rose by any other name would smell as sweet (Gay, 1597) … or as foul, in this case.

Ha! If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again (Gay, 1857).

Power corrupts; absolute power corrupts absolutely (Gay, 1887).

May the Force be with you (Gay, 1977).

We get it, dude. To thine own self, be true (Gay, 1601).

Why doesn't Dr. Swain deserve credit? Elementary, my dear Watson (Gay, 1908).

Swain is conservative. Bowman doesn't care that her words were stolen. He'll protect the progressive agenda at all costs.

What we've got here is failure to communicate. Some men you just can't reach (Gay, 1967).

LOL (Gay, 1989).

***

References:

Gay, Claudine, Things I Totally Thought Up All By Myself

***

DEMOCRAT GAY HARVARD PLAGIARISM

