Representative and amateur fire alarm puller, Jamaal Bowman, weighed into the controversy surrounding the resignation of Claudine Gay as Harvard's top dog after her anemic response to on-campus anti-semitism and revelations of plagiarism.

According to Bowman, those issues had nothing to do with it. It was the racist fascist bullies.

You’re killin’ me, Smalls (Gay, 1993).

He can't actually believe that. As has been said, 'All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players.' (Gay, 1599)

This isn’t about plagiarism or antisemitism. This is about racism and intimidation. This makes no one safer.



The only winners are fascists who bullied a brilliant & historic Black woman into resignation.



2024 will be a battle for truth, democracy and our shared humanity. — Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) January 2, 2024

But she did commit plagiarism and said context was necessary to determine if calls for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard's code of conduct. Houston, we have a problem (Gay, 1970).

Notice he didn't say Gay didn't commit plagiarism or completely botch the university's response to anti-semitic acts. He just said it didn't matter because of her skin color and gender.

Nice try, Jamaal. You can fool all of the people some of the time, and some of the people all of the time, but you can't fool all of the people all of the time (Gay, 1858).

We can't have a functioning society with two different sets of rules based on physical attributes. In Gay's own words:

I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. (Gay, 1963)

She was absolutely historic in the sheer amount of plagiarism she committed. No previous Harvard president comes close. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 3, 2024

The truth will set you free (Gay, 90). Democrats don't care about the truth in this case.

For them, it's all about 'United we stand, divided we fall.' (Gay, 692 BC)

You could definitely tell her brilliance by her work — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 3, 2024

Genius is one percent inspiration and ninety-nine percent perspiration (Gay, 1903), and sometimes a healthy dose of plagiarism.

lol why don’t you worry about not pulling fire alarms and leave this discussion to actual scholars? — Brownie Terror (@brownie_terror) January 3, 2024

Ouch. We love the smell of napalm in the morning (Gay, 1979).

Liz Magill, the historic white woman president of the University of Pennsylvania, also recently stepped down after her lackluster responses on Capitol Hill to questions of campus anti-semitism.

Turnabout is fair play (Gay, 1755).

So the white woman who resigned as President of UPenn after getting the same backlash is a victim of racism too? — Olivia Rondeau 🇺🇸 (@rondeaulivia) January 3, 2024

Thankfully, Twitter/X users were paying attention and stepped up to remind everyone that race played no part in the recent resignation of Magill. Knowledge is power (Gay, 1597).

Clearly, skin color has nothing to do with the criticism. A rose by any other name would smell as sweet (Gay, 1597) … or as foul, in this case.

Ha! If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again (Gay, 1857).

Yes, real shocked to see the man who skirted his violating of fire codes and Congressional propriety is sternly opposed to accountability. https://t.co/m5kPG5xY3U — Brad Slager: Flips On The Highbeams In Fog Of War (@MartiniShark) January 3, 2024

Power corrupts; absolute power corrupts absolutely (Gay, 1887).

May the Force be with you (Gay, 1977).

Your sadness makes me happy. https://t.co/8iZFzxkubO — G (@stevensongs) January 3, 2024

We get it, dude. To thine own self, be true (Gay, 1601).

She stole from Black scholars like @carolmswain. Why doesn’t Dr. Swain deserve her due credit? https://t.co/sgtpH1CPOY — Brownie Terror (@brownie_terror) January 3, 2024

Why doesn't Dr. Swain deserve credit? Elementary, my dear Watson (Gay, 1908).

Swain is conservative. Bowman doesn't care that her words were stolen. He'll protect the progressive agenda at all costs.

What we've got here is failure to communicate. Some men you just can't reach (Gay, 1967).

“Pull in case of fire.” - Claudine Gay https://t.co/5nlnZGIlVO — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) January 3, 2024

LOL (Gay, 1989).

***

References:

Gay, Claudine, Things I Totally Thought Up All By Myself

***

