Nice Dinghy: People Mock Iran's Warship

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:30 PM on January 01, 2024
AP Photo/Fars News Agency, Mahdi Marizad

Reports that Iran moved their Alborz Alvand class destroyer into the Red Sea raised eyebrows, given the heightened tensions in the region as Israel tries to eliminate the Hamas terrorist threat on their border.

Yemeni Houthis have already been targeting ships in the waters in opposition to Israel, prompting a U.S. response to an attack resulting in three sunk Houthi vessels and ten dead Houthis. Now, the saber-rattling Iranians are joining the band … we'll call them Houthi and the Blowhards™.

(Had to be done.)

The reports of Iran's warship also raised quite a bit of mockery from the Twitter/X crowd, who were not impressed.

As we said, people didn't think much of Iran's capabilities.

LOL. Phil knows.

Bwahaha!

Sad!

The disrespect for the Iranian Navy kept rolling in.

It's a ship … down by the river.

LOL. Well played.

SPOILER: Boats go boom.

You don't want to find out, Ali. Trust us.

LOLOLOL!

They ordered their destroyer from Wish. Hilarious!

HAHA!

… would be a real shame if something happened to it.

***

Tags: IRAN ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT NAVY YEMEN

