Nice Dinghy: People Mock Iran's Warship

Reports that Iran moved their Alborz Alvand class destroyer into the Red Sea raised eyebrows, given the heightened tensions in the region as Israel tries to eliminate the Hamas terrorist threat on their border.

Yemeni Houthis have already been targeting ships in the waters in opposition to Israel, prompting a U.S. response to an attack resulting in three sunk Houthi vessels and ten dead Houthis. Now, the saber-rattling Iranians are joining the band … we'll call them Houthi and the Blowhards™.

(Had to be done.)

BREAKING: IRAN'S WARSHIP ENTERS THE RED SEA



Iran's IRIS 'Alborz' warship has entered the Red Sea near Yemen



(Image is illustrative) pic.twitter.com/relHYLm9xE — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) December 31, 2023

The reports of Iran's warship also raised quite a bit of mockery from the Twitter/X crowd, who were not impressed.

Its so cute! Where do you put the outboards? — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) January 1, 2024

As we said, people didn't think much of Iran's capabilities.

The ship mentioned is like this, hull number 72. It was launched in 1969...4 years before Joe Biden was first sworn into the Senate.



You could probably breach the hull with a 12 gauge. https://t.co/kgyaN2vyTN — TugboatPhil - פיליפ (@TugboatPhil) January 1, 2024

LOL. Phil knows.

Bwahaha!

I’ve seen used taxis with less dents in the bodywork — RamLover69 New Account (@GetRammed_69) December 31, 2023

Sad!

Hang on. Imma sink it with my pontoon boat. https://t.co/hLORzm9vvm — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) January 1, 2024

Here come the Ayatollahs pic.twitter.com/e1U2MaLErc — Gabriel Yosef (@GabrielYosefLEV) December 31, 2023

That's not a ship. That's a future fish reef. — KindofaDick ☆Man of Leisure (@DicksTrash) December 31, 2023

The disrespect for the Iranian Navy kept rolling in.

It's a ship … down by the river.

Alborz is Farsi for "Sitting Duck." — Howard Hart 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@HDHartSJC) January 1, 2024

LOL. Well played.

Go Google "Operation Preying Mantis" right quick to read why they only have 3 of these left.... https://t.co/OOZocWZBUp — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) January 1, 2024

SPOILER: Boats go boom.

The Alborz is a British-built frigate that’s so old it was ordered by the Shah’s government. It was commissioned into service just shy of 52 years ago.



Iran originally ordered four but only three remain, because we sank one in 1988. Time for another? https://t.co/ZWKXdSWPfH pic.twitter.com/pUMSnOS9KO — Will, the Teruo Nakamura of Burgum stans (@spudhawg) January 1, 2024

You don't want to find out, Ali. Trust us.

LOLOLOL!

Oh no everyone look out, the Iranians sent out their Wishdotcom, scratch & dent store discount fishing boat with radar and a 3” gun out into the Red Sea. No one tell them what happened last time their navy faced off with ours. Get a good look at the new reef. https://t.co/wfgFlxBlF4 — Essa (@PoppyFiire) January 1, 2024

They ordered their destroyer from Wish. Hilarious!

It really looks like something the Pepsi Challenge would give away for 1 million points. https://t.co/9uVZaoviY1 — SeñorCafe (@EseCafede21) January 1, 2024

HAHA!

My, what a tiny dinghy. https://t.co/98GhhzyPER — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) January 1, 2024

… would be a real shame if something happened to it.

***

