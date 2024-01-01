WHAT? People React to This Odd Fact About the Grandson of John Tyler, Tenth President of the US

'What the Actual F Are We Doing?': Megyn Kelly Asks the Important Question...
FuzzyChimp
January 01, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (public domain image)

Twitter/X users were shocked by a surprising fact about the grandson of John Tyler, the tenth president of the United States. We can't blame them. We were shocked too. To explain, we turn to Vice President, Kamala Harris:

'As we usher in a new year, we've been thinking about the significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So, when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of how time passes and our perception of the significance of that passing.'

Okay. That didn't help at all. Let's try that again.

John Tyler was born in 1790 during the presidency of George Washington, and his grandson is still alive and living in Virginia!

Crazy, right?

That was our initial response as well. We tend to think of 1790 as ancient history, but it wasn't really all that long ago.

Lyon Gardiner Tyler Sr. was one of John Tyler's fifteen children.

It's hard for people today to wrap their minds around this, but families were often much larger at the time. It wasn't uncommon for men to remarry if their first wife passed away, which also was much more common than today. A man who remarried a younger woman could continue to father children into his old age, and the Tylers were apparently quite productive … er, reproductive.

John Tyler's second wife, Julia, established the tradition of playing Hail to the Chief when the President of the United States enters the room. She also established the tradition of giving aging Tylers newborn sons.

Amazing. We're not talking some Elizabeth Warren Native American ancestry Fauxcahontas situation here. The man is literally descended from Pocahontas herself.

Harrison Tyler is, unfortunately, in ill health these days, but his story is remarkable.

As you might expect, he lost his father at a young age. Despite being the grandson of the tenth president of the United States, Harrison's family was poor during the Great Depression, as were most families. He went on to graduate from Virginia Tech and become a chemical engineer who focused on water treatment, received a patent, and even started his own company.

Ha! It's not that Tyler and the dude does not look like a lady.

Here are a few numbers for you.

These three generations of Tylers have lived through 234 years of American history. That is all but fourteen years of the history of our nation.

That is wild.

Speaking of numbers … Wow. That's an entire lifetime.

How about this one:

Yowzers! We told you it was crazy.

There you go, visual learners. The people of Twitter/X are just so darn helpful.

His brother, Lyon, passed away in 2020. We're guessing some of you have more direct ties to people from the Olden Days™ than we might have expected too.

LOL. Somebody had to say it.

Seriously. He's nearly old enough to run for president. He might as well carry on the family legacy, right?

So, if you're already feeling like time is passing you by at lightning speed as we head into 2024, just remember that John Tyler has a living grandson. LOL.

***

