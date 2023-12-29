911 Call Demonstrates Why You Should Buy a Gun and Ammo
Three Year Letterman Momentarily Takes His Mask Off to Reveal His Secrets

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  1:00 AM on December 29, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp (Modified from photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash)

Why do those of us who suffer through Twitter/X continue to do so, day in and day out?

It's pretty simple really. The place is crazy, active, and hilarious all at once. You'll see the latest breaking news, the latest fake news, people's hot takes on food and sports, and the 725th unique video of a woman who is much too large to attempt to use a rope swing over a lake (Splat!).

Then there are the parody accounts. Some stamp 'parody' on their account as an excuse to air their bad political takes. Others mimic their target exactly (that is, not parody at all). Then there are the outstanding ones - the true artists. The tells are all there for those who care to listen, but many choose to be duped anyway. (Hey, it's happened to all of us.)

Enter Three Year Letterman, self-described 'Youth Football Coaching Legend'.

This dude is everywhere.

He comments on current events, pop culture, politics, sports, and everything else you can find on Twitter/X.

He has a massive 445,000 follower count, which is sort of like lettering in high school football four and a half times.

He rarely comes out of character, but he recently gave us a rare glimpse into his perception of what makes certain types of people fall for his satirical soliloquies.

Fine. We'll help out.

It's quite long, so you'll have to click his tweet to read it yourself, but we'll give you some of the highlights, in context.

Here he is, making libs mad …

… and then making conservatives mad.

These fall under the Three Year Letterman's thoughts on trolling people over politics:

Politics - I haven’t really noticed a left or right correlation. Sometimes it seems like liberals take the bait more and sometimes it seems like conservatives do, but it all balances out. But the more someone truly cares about politics, and especially social issues, the easier they are to troll whether they are left or right. So if someone makes 50% of their tweets about politics, they’ll be many times more likely to take the bait than someone who never does. The stronger they believe they are on the correct side, the easier they are to bait. People who believe the worst about the 'other side' are easy to troll. Often the same post will have people calling me both a 'Trumptard' and a 'libtard.' People who are focused on economic issues are harder to troll. People who care primarily about social issues are easier to troll.

We'll file this one under Coach's ideas on 'Self-importance':

Self-importance - this is EASILY the trait that has the strongest correlation to taking the bait. People who take themselves seriously simply cannot resist the urge to tell someone else they are wrong.

Perfect.

We give you 'Stans':

Stans - if someone stans for a celebrity or a politician, they will take even the lowest quality bait. Tyler Swift and BTS have the most deranged stans you’ll find.

His profile reads: 'PhD (literature), author, political analyst, journalist, activist.'

This is a clear example of 'Education':

Education - The easiest people to troll are (1) Those academia and those with advanced degrees, particularly those who list their degrees in their Twitter bio; and (2) Homeschoolers/those who were home schooled or who went to a primarily religious school. Your average HS or college graduate is harder to troll because they’ve spent more of their lives around normal people and don’t take themselves as seriously.

LOL! 'Eating Meat':

Eating Meat - Vegans are obscenely easy to troll.

You can check out the others for yourselves, but this look into the mind of a successful parody account is priceless.

It is excellent.

Take note, dear friends.

Yet he will continue to relentlessly fool the people of Twitter/X.

Absolutely. This author may have dabbled in parody at some point, and everything Coach says is spot on.

LOL. Nice.

Yep. Do yourselves a favor and, before you retire to that sweet, sweet waterbed tonight, check out his feed.

***

