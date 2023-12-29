Three Year Letterman Momentarily Takes His Mask Off to Reveal His Secrets

Why do those of us who suffer through Twitter/X continue to do so, day in and day out?

It's pretty simple really. The place is crazy, active, and hilarious all at once. You'll see the latest breaking news, the latest fake news, people's hot takes on food and sports, and the 725th unique video of a woman who is much too large to attempt to use a rope swing over a lake (Splat!).

Then there are the parody accounts. Some stamp 'parody' on their account as an excuse to air their bad political takes. Others mimic their target exactly (that is, not parody at all). Then there are the outstanding ones - the true artists. The tells are all there for those who care to listen, but many choose to be duped anyway. (Hey, it's happened to all of us.)

Enter Three Year Letterman, self-described 'Youth Football Coaching Legend'.

Who is most likely to take the bait? It’s a question I get asked a lot, so here goes:



Self-importance - this is EASILY the trait that has the strongest correlation to taking the bait. People who take themselves seriously simply cannot resist the urge to tell someone else they… — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 27, 2023

This dude is everywhere.

He comments on current events, pop culture, politics, sports, and everything else you can find on Twitter/X.

He has a massive 445,000 follower count, which is sort of like lettering in high school football four and a half times.

He rarely comes out of character, but he recently gave us a rare glimpse into his perception of what makes certain types of people fall for his satirical soliloquies.

The more literate someone is, the easier they are to troll. So god bless you, sir — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 27, 2023

Fine. We'll help out.

It's quite long, so you'll have to click his tweet to read it yourself, but we'll give you some of the highlights, in context.

They 100% have control over their own elections



But, if it pisses you off that much, feel free to write him in — instantkarmaraven (@instantkarma23) December 29, 2023

Here he is, making libs mad …

You are truly a Democrat POS!

(Oops - same thing. Sorry for the redundancy.) — Louis Hooffstetter (@LouisHooffstet2) December 29, 2023

… and then making conservatives mad.

These fall under the Three Year Letterman's thoughts on trolling people over politics:

Politics - I haven’t really noticed a left or right correlation. Sometimes it seems like liberals take the bait more and sometimes it seems like conservatives do, but it all balances out. But the more someone truly cares about politics, and especially social issues, the easier they are to troll whether they are left or right. So if someone makes 50% of their tweets about politics, they’ll be many times more likely to take the bait than someone who never does. The stronger they believe they are on the correct side, the easier they are to bait. People who believe the worst about the 'other side' are easy to troll. Often the same post will have people calling me both a 'Trumptard' and a 'libtard.' People who are focused on economic issues are harder to troll. People who care primarily about social issues are easier to troll.

He kicked your scrawny ass, Crackerface — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) June 20, 2022

We'll file this one under Coach's ideas on 'Self-importance':

Self-importance - this is EASILY the trait that has the strongest correlation to taking the bait. People who take themselves seriously simply cannot resist the urge to tell someone else they are wrong.

Perfect.

Taylor Swift was born in West Reading, Pennsylvania USA on December 13, 1989. She is American. She started in the music industry in 2004, making her a billionaire in her own right long before she ever met Kelce.

Source: Wikipedia

Shake your hatred off. pic.twitter.com/bohhoSlcpu — Normah Jean🍀🐈☕🌐🌞🎵🎹 (@mjc5577) December 25, 2023

We give you 'Stans':

Stans - if someone stans for a celebrity or a politician, they will take even the lowest quality bait. Tyler Swift and BTS have the most deranged stans you’ll find.

Your understanding of history is horrifying. Read a book. — Doc72 (@1f0d1ab25abe4ce) May 6, 2023

His profile reads: 'PhD (literature), author, political analyst, journalist, activist.'

This is a clear example of 'Education':

Education - The easiest people to troll are (1) Those academia and those with advanced degrees, particularly those who list their degrees in their Twitter bio; and (2) Homeschoolers/those who were home schooled or who went to a primarily religious school. Your average HS or college graduate is harder to troll because they’ve spent more of their lives around normal people and don’t take themselves as seriously.

Crying as you type that tweet, bro? 😢 imagine being so insistent on infliction of needless violence against innocent animals. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/CK5pKFN5BG — Bobby Wiggsnap (@BobbyWiggsnap) July 21, 2023

LOL! 'Eating Meat':

Eating Meat - Vegans are obscenely easy to troll.

You can check out the others for yourselves, but this look into the mind of a successful parody account is priceless.

Normally I don't think a magician should reveal his tricks, but this is A+ https://t.co/aLHfho7Qid — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 28, 2023

It is excellent.

"Optimists are harder to troll" is a good rule of thumb. https://t.co/0PPM95yVRM — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 28, 2023

Take note, dear friends.

ERMEGERD.



COACH BROKE CHARACTER!



CAN I GET A REFUND ON MY WATERBED?! https://t.co/uFpgdf1047 — Avraham Adler (@AvrahamAdler) December 27, 2023

Yet he will continue to relentlessly fool the people of Twitter/X.

As a satirist/troll, I can attest that this post is accurate https://t.co/aJSQQCincc — Jeff Charles, An Awful Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) December 28, 2023

Absolutely. This author may have dabbled in parody at some point, and everything Coach says is spot on.

LOL. Nice.

A rare out of character Coach tweet. Easily the most fun account to follow on Twitter. https://t.co/NwDzuw6uRH — Sarchasm 🇺🇸 (@HeloFlyNavy) December 27, 2023

Yep. Do yourselves a favor and, before you retire to that sweet, sweet waterbed tonight, check out his feed.

***

