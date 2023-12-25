The New York Times Plays the 'Orange Man Bad' Card to Deflect From Biden's Border Bungling

O Little Town of ... Gaza?: CNN Vatican Correspondent Gets Geography Lesson on...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  2:00 PM on December 25, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Conservative governors dumping illegal immigrants on Democrat doorsteps has finally forced many on the Left to admit the very thing they've denied for so long: There is a crisis on our southern border.

Democrats like New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the state's governor, Kathy Hochul, once welcomed so-called asylum seekers to their sanctuaries of high-minded liberal impracticality.

Now they've been forced to confront the reality they were happy to foist upon border states like Texas. Just not in their backyard, right?

Rather than hold President Biden and his Democrat counterparts accountable for their part in ignoring our Swiss cheese border, the New York Times decided to fact-check former President Trump's stump speech rhetoric.

Get a load of that opening salvo.

As President Biden grapples with an unwieldy crisis at the southern border, his likely 2024 rival has leveled many criticisms — including some baseless and misleading claims.

Grapple? Biden grapples with stairs, navigating his way off stages, and the English language. He hasn't grappled with the border crisis at all. That's the problem.

Perhaps the folks at the New York Times should grapple with the Biden administration's failure to address the situation and the Democrats' denial of the crisis.

Poor Joe Biden.

Trump is certainly no stranger to imprecise campaign hyperbole. Leftist media uses it as their escape hatch to avoid criticizing Democrats. In 2016, it was 'Trump called all immigrants rapists and murderers' (he did not). In 2023, it's 'Trump said all immigrants come from mental institutions'.

Biden, on the other hand, is so familiar with getting a pass from the NYT and others for his own brand of hyperbole, that he's learned to close out his whoppers with the line 'This is not hyperbole'. It's like the Biden bat signal to the media to close their eyes and ears to his ridiculous rhetoric.

In a recent speech, the doddering Democrat said:

Donald Trump and his MAGA Republicans are determined to destroy American democracy. And that, again, is not hyperbole.

It's the very definition of hyperbole. Again, the press receives the command to ignore Biden's hyperbole while jumping on Trump's if it helps them erect a shield wall in front of the failure in the White House.

Clearly, the problem facing our nation is what Trump is saying about the border and not the actual disaster Democrats have created for our nation.

The New York Times carries more water than the Ashokan Reservoir.

It's like a twisted remake of Home Alone, except America accidentally left Joe Biden in the White House all by himself at Christmas. All these terrible things keep happening to him - high inflation … war in the Middle East … out-of-control illegal immigration - but none of them are his fault.

Biden's the unwitting victim and the antagonist Joe Pesci character has been replaced by Trump's mean words at campaign rallies.

They've been broken for a long time. Trump just helped more people see it.

There's the fact check you'll never see The New York Times write.

They're definitely Democrat-run propaganda, and we don't expect it to change anytime soon.

