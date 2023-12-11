No Crying for Argentina Tonight: New Argentinian President Reduces Size of Government on...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on December 11, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

We've got an absolute overload of memes, jokes, and other funny tweets for you on this fine Monday morning.

We just have to find them first …

There they are! Y'all gave us way too much to work with this week. Strap in, folks. Here we go!

We're torn between regretting the internet and being glad we have something to do with our time other than whatever is happening here.

Did you click it?

Yeah, we did too. 😑

That is twisted. Welcome, friend.

Where else are you going to get wisdom like this?

*** Disclaimer: Twitchy Team is not responsible for any personal harm resulting from following the advice found on Monday Morning Meme Madness.

LOLOLOL!

To the person who did this: We will never forgive you.

Ha!

Husbands be like:

He was only in his sixties when that was taken.

LOL. (In case you missed it.)

Three days before the 'live stream'. Memers have superpowers.

Smartest man he knows …

Goals! Also, whoever cut that pizza should be arrested.

YEEESSSSS!!!

We can't be the only ones who are sort of disappointed we've never caught on fire and got to try this out.

Now that's just funny!

Ernie? You good?

Bwahaha!

JESSICAAAAA!!! LOL.

Hollaria …

This is the content we need.

💀💀💀

He's such a good boi though!

We just want them to follow through ONE TIME.

We laughed.

LOLOLOL!

This is the way.

Ouch! Dude knocked the Spidey senses out of himself.

Nice.

We can relate.

Nailed it.

LOL. Well played.

If Bidenomics was a contractor.

LOL! We liked that one way too much.

Yes, please.

We used to watch Christmas Vacation around the holidays for fun. Now we use it as a training manual.

Accurate.

Ha!

Live shot of GenX:

Almost every dude watching this knows he probably would.

LOL. Truth.

Dude! Trusting your wife and letting her go Indiana Jones with a belt at your head are two entirely different things. 😂

Dad jokes rule.

You're dead inside if you didn't laugh at that one. 😂

Tale as old as time.

HAHAHA!

Now that's good. 😂

Happy season of severe illness and death to all who celebrate!

LOL. Hear! Hear!

Well done.

Some of you have something like that in your fridge. Admit it.

How is this a real thing? LOL.

Also, no little kid on the face of the earth ever thought a squirt gun that shoots jelly was a bad idea.

Facts.

We are dying, y'all! 🤣

Hey, we've gotta make jokes. It's the only way to keep our sanity.

Been there. Done that.

LOL. Speaking of games …

Granny's got a rig!

Gamer dads be like:

Christmas is coming …

Behave yourselves!

Now go out there and take on Monday like you're Joe Biden tangling with a set of stairs … but better.

***

