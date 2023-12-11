We've got an absolute overload of memes, jokes, and other funny tweets for you on this fine Monday morning.

We just have to find them first …

Hold on... Give me a second. pic.twitter.com/LrtLhnfaB2 — 🏴 Nevada Memes før Liberty🏴 (@1864Memes) December 10, 2023

There they are! Y'all gave us way too much to work with this week. Strap in, folks. Here we go!

ok .. that's enough internet for the morning😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YOxBVuHUV3 — ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) December 5, 2023

We're torn between regretting the internet and being glad we have something to do with our time other than whatever is happening here.

Did you click it?

Yeah, we did too. 😑

That is twisted. Welcome, friend.

Bill Cosby Joins Hamas So Feminists Will Stop Condemning Him For Rape https://t.co/Xllnzhxesp pic.twitter.com/YuutvWpkP4 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 4, 2023

Getting her an engagement ring for Christmas?

- predictable

- no element of surprise

- perhaps, too romantic

- not a legal form of ID



Getting her a lifetime fishing license for Christmas?

- instant shock and awe

- will never see it coming

- is an official state document — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) December 4, 2023

Where else are you going to get wisdom like this?

*** Disclaimer: Twitchy Team is not responsible for any personal harm resulting from following the advice found on Monday Morning Meme Madness.

This is why I hate dolls… pic.twitter.com/FiKzFKdPtM — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) December 10, 2023

LOLOLOL!

To the person who did this: We will never forgive you.

Ha!

Me if there was an award for breaking down my wife’s Amazon boxes every week pic.twitter.com/yFB83Ubhho — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) December 10, 2023

Husbands be like:

He was only in his sixties when that was taken.

LOL. (In case you missed it.)

Three days before the 'live stream'. Memers have superpowers.

Smartest man he knows …

Goals! Also, whoever cut that pizza should be arrested.

YEEESSSSS!!!

We can't be the only ones who are sort of disappointed we've never caught on fire and got to try this out.

What kind of losers pose on someone else’s car like this? pic.twitter.com/WmquhVaxCt — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) December 4, 2023

Now that's just funny!

That Bert is a savage 😂 pic.twitter.com/FKl53yqV0D — JJ the Jolly (@blueorchid1977) December 8, 2023

Ernie? You good?

Bwahaha!

JESSICAAAAA!!! LOL.

Please join me in boycotting all Israeli brands until Brian Stelter is released, clothed and unharmed. #FreeBrian✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/kpEF2UWDKN — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 9, 2023

Hollaria …

This is the content we need.

I just witnessed a murder on Facebook pic.twitter.com/7m77inpueq — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) December 9, 2023

💀💀💀

He's such a good boi though!

pic.twitter.com/ob8pc9zBql — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) December 9, 2023

We just want them to follow through ONE TIME.

We laughed.

LOLOLOL!

This is the way.

This will never not be funny 🤣pic.twitter.com/zqooJRu7HJ https://t.co/BLNu5ooMXT — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) December 10, 2023

Ouch! Dude knocked the Spidey senses out of himself.

Hottest cover in Gaza right now? pic.twitter.com/r6ruiw2Fwg — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) December 10, 2023

Nice.

What I thought my life would look like vs what it actually looks like: pic.twitter.com/LTbpIr6ZCr — 🎄Jess de Nöel 🕯️🇮🇱 (@LadyJessMacBeth) December 10, 2023

We can relate.

Family Guy nails how the left would celebrate Christmas in 2023... 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aLfCLncOuw — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 9, 2023

Nailed it.

LOL. Well played.

If Bidenomics was a contractor.

LOL! We liked that one way too much.

Yes, please.

We used to watch Christmas Vacation around the holidays for fun. Now we use it as a training manual.

Hunter Biden to his child support after spending $1.2 mil on Eastern European hookers pic.twitter.com/o3WxdjK2MW — Magills (@magills_) December 8, 2023

Accurate.

Ha!

Live shot of GenX:

Almost every dude watching this knows he probably would.

LOL. Truth.

Y’all trusting wifey ??? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7emm3EWyRE — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 11, 2023

Dude! Trusting your wife and letting her go Indiana Jones with a belt at your head are two entirely different things. 😂

Dad jokes rule.

Bro really brought out the tortilla to hibachi lol pic.twitter.com/ySQFD2848t — Lance🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) December 7, 2023

You're dead inside if you didn't laugh at that one. 😂

Look what Taylor Swift has done to this team pic.twitter.com/0QQXEhTSQ1 — Magills (@magills_) December 11, 2023

Tale as old as time.

HAHAHA!

Now that's good. 😂

Happy season of severe illness and death to all who celebrate!

I believe that the free speech rights of all college students, regardless of ideology, background, race, or religion, should be eliminated. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 10, 2023

LOL. Hear! Hear!

Well done.

Perfect for that Rockbiter in your life. pic.twitter.com/oRnNLR93Hf — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) December 10, 2023

Some of you have something like that in your fridge. Admit it.

Uranus has the best fudge pic.twitter.com/wbv0NZruiu — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) December 10, 2023

How is this a real thing? LOL.

Also, no little kid on the face of the earth ever thought a squirt gun that shoots jelly was a bad idea.

One of the best things about going to Harvard is that, for the rest of your life, you are neither intimidated nor impressed by people who went to Harvard. — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) December 10, 2023

Facts.

They was both strapped 🤣🤣🤣 IM OUT#grindfacetv

@ maineeventthecreator pic.twitter.com/DZ4WWFw448 — GrindFace TV (Entertainment) (@grindfacetv) December 8, 2023

We are dying, y'all! 🤣

Hey, we've gotta make jokes. It's the only way to keep our sanity.

It’s the season for leftovers pic.twitter.com/E84Z8KF8WO — Dave (@new_wave_dave) December 11, 2023

Been there. Done that.

LOL. Speaking of games …

Granny's got a rig!

Gamer dads be like:

Christmas is coming …

True lol pic.twitter.com/S178BSz1tC — Woman of Wonder (@WonderW97800751) December 10, 2023

Behave yourselves!

Now go out there and take on Monday like you're Joe Biden tangling with a set of stairs … but better.

***

