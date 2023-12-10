Drain the Swamy: Big Leak From the Ramaswamy Campaign Live on Twitter Spaces

A funny exchange occurred on a Twitter/X live space featuring some big names, especially in the online political world. Elon Musk, Alex Jones, Andrew Tate, and many more were in attendance, including presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy.

Suddenly, as Musk attempted to answer a question, it seemed that Vivek took the definition of 'live stream' to the next level.

We're pretty sure Ramaswamy can be heard saying 'Gentleman, I have to go', which couldn't have been any more true.

Alex Jones is then heard stating that someone is peeing with an open mic right before the host tells the whizzing wizard of pharmaceuticals that it's his phone and he's not on mute.

The Vivek pee tape for those that are interested https://t.co/l21VHm6BgN pic.twitter.com/HEL5JUPdri — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 10, 2023

'Sorry about that', responded Vivek, before another guest said 'Well, I hope you feel better now.'

'I feel great. Thank you.'

What a time to be alive haha — bedpost (@Cmin914725641) December 10, 2023

We live in interesting times, folks. The collision of technology and the basic realities of being human provide some humorous moments.

‼️Vivek takes a pre with his mic on … movie version. https://t.co/HBniH6rTQb pic.twitter.com/xnJxgOofNW — Funny Bebo (@myfunnybebo) December 10, 2023

Yep, it was something like that. LOL.

Vivek took a pee with his mic unmuted on X-space with over 100k listener🤣pic.twitter.com/fqYk8HCyVi — The White Rabbit 🐇 (@WR_Samurai) December 10, 2023

It's not every day you get to drain the lizard for an audience of over 100,000 people, but Vivek has a way of making waves … or maybe ripples in this case.

A true man of the people — JP (@GermanJP916) December 10, 2023

*Peeple.

Have to hit the sidebowl if you wanna pull that off... — feeling free (@1x2_many) December 10, 2023

We're in the presence of an expert.

Free speech meets free Willy — John Q. Public (@uneducatedape) December 10, 2023

LOLOLOL!

So now there actually is a presidential candidate with a pee pee tape. 🤔 https://t.co/O4l0cUwuL0 — Daniel Gump ☕️ (@DSiPaint) December 10, 2023

Finally!

This is a mild pee pee tape. We're not talking Susanna Gibson pay-for-spray type stuff here. Just your standard biologist bio-break.

Truly, this is the best timeline https://t.co/Z70EGOB9jN — ProLife libertarian (@PLLibertarian) December 10, 2023

We can't disagree.

Vivek Ramaswamy's new campaign slogan; Make America Pee Again in space



Twitter Space. pic.twitter.com/pSx3CxtEYJ — Abdi (@BLACKTIVIST5) December 10, 2023

Ha! Many think Vivek has his eye on becoming Trump's number two, but he was clearly focused on number one in this case.

Hearing Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy pee on an open mic on a Twitter space with Andrew Tate, Alex Jones, and Elon Musk was not on my bingo card for 2023.



🙃 — Kohola.io 🐋 | Kujira 🉐 Genesis Validator (@kohola_io) December 10, 2023

How can you not laugh? Ramaswamy, to his credit, laughed it off. What else are you gonna do?

Others proposed a variety of alternative explanations for the hot mic watershed event, ranging from a running shower to frying chicken.

"Sounds like someone's frying chicken!" — Elbert Ssab (@ElbTubb) December 10, 2023

The candidate didn't take the opportunity to clarify in the moment, but perhaps he'll clarify later if something else was going.

No matter what, it was a good laugh at a time when everyone is way too serious.

