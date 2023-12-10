Drain the Swamy: Big Leak From the Ramaswamy Campaign Live on Twitter Spaces

NYT: Conservatives 'Seize' on College Antisemitism (We Prefer 'Pouncing')
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:20 PM on December 10, 2023
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File

A funny exchange occurred on a Twitter/X live space featuring some big names, especially in the online political world. Elon Musk, Alex Jones, Andrew Tate, and many more were in attendance, including presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy.

Advertisement

Suddenly, as Musk attempted to answer a question, it seemed that Vivek took the definition of 'live stream' to the next level.

We're pretty sure Ramaswamy can be heard saying 'Gentleman, I have to go', which couldn't have been any more true.

Alex Jones is then heard stating that someone is peeing with an open mic right before the host tells the whizzing wizard of pharmaceuticals that it's his phone and he's not on mute.

'Sorry about that', responded Vivek, before another guest said 'Well, I hope you feel better now.'

'I feel great. Thank you.'

We live in interesting times, folks. The collision of technology and the basic realities of being human provide some humorous moments.

Yep, it was something like that. LOL.

Advertisement

It's not every day you get to drain the lizard for an audience of over 100,000 people, but Vivek has a way of making waves … or maybe ripples in this case.

*Peeple.

We're in the presence of an expert.

LOLOLOL!

Finally!

This is a mild pee pee tape. We're not talking Susanna Gibson pay-for-spray type stuff here. Just your standard biologist bio-break.

We can't disagree.

Ha! Many think Vivek has his eye on becoming Trump's number two, but he was clearly focused on number one in this case.

Advertisement

How can you not laugh? Ramaswamy, to his credit, laughed it off. What else are you gonna do?

Others proposed a variety of alternative explanations for the hot mic watershed event, ranging from a running shower to frying chicken.

The candidate didn't take the opportunity to clarify in the moment, but perhaps he'll clarify later if something else was going.

No matter what, it was a good laugh at a time when everyone is way too serious.

***

Tags: BIOLOGY FUNNY VIVEK RAMASWAMY

