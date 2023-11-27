Surprise, Surprise: Conor McGregor Now Being Investigated for 'Online Hate Speech'
Twitter Has Thoughts On Biden's Creepy Statement About 4-year-old Hostage Released From Ha...
Intifada Fangirl Maree Campbell Might Actually Not Be Who She Says She Is
Honey, What Are You Doing? Glenn Greenwald Goes on INSANE Rant Against Rep....
'So This is a Lie.' Gaza Activist Spreads Laughably False Story About Released...
'To Be Clear.' AG Hamilton Adds Necessary Context to NYT's 'Disfigured Woman Released...
David Limbaugh identifies the issue on which left floods us with the most...
Elizabeth Warren Takes a Bold Stand Against 'Big Sandwich' in Endorsement of Monopoly...
Sen. Roger Wicker explains how Biden's economic policies work against the American free...
Byron York Calls Out Latest Biden Admin Attempt To 'Counter Misinformation' About Increase...
Katie Pavlich Uses Biden's ACTUAL Schedule to NUKE Him From Orbit and-LOL it's...
Twitchy's Black Friday Blowout Sale
*POPCORN* Mehdi Hasan SERIOUSLY Dragged by Lefties for Claiming Muslims Won't Vote for...
RedSteeze, Others Point Out Why 'Pro-Hamas' Rioters In NYC Are Able To Get...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on November 27, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Well, folks, Monday's here, whether we like it or not. We might as well start the day with funny memes, clips, and jokes!

Let's see what goodies you all blessed us with over the past week.

Advertisement

Oh, that's how it's gonna be, huh? Right out of the gate with the Dad jokes?

Fine, let's see 'em!

GenX is out here feeling that meme. LOL.

Maybe we shouldn't have opened Pandora's Box of Dad jokes.

Okay, fine. We laughed … but that's enough.

We know y'all have some hilarious political content for us.

That's Chief Warren to you!

Did you see Elizabeth Warren is taking on Big Sub? The meme makers definitely saw it.

LOLOLOL!

Yep, you guessed it. That's an idiot sandwich.

This crew will be undercover at the Spicy Italian Insurrection.

Bwahaha!

We all know the people at the J6-inch riot will be treated worse than everyone who participated in the B.L.T. riots.

Recommended

Surprise, Surprise: Conor McGregor Now Being Investigated for 'Online Hate Speech'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Ok, that's enough of Liz.

LOL! The Biden birthday inferno provided a good many laughs.

He did the meme.

Your family's financial stability … come on down!

That's exactly how Democrats be.

At first, we were like …

… and then we were like …

LOL. Yes.

We are all Grimace now.

Since we randomly fell into the McD's space, let's get to those random memes, jokes, and clips that gave us a much-needed break from politics.

For real, yo.

Also, we at Twitchy are not just here for giggles, we also consider ourselves a valuable source of information to you, our readers. Did you know you can also insert one end of your McDonald's straw into your armpit and then blow in the other end to … umm … well you'll just have to figure that one out on your own.

Advertisement

At least that's what we've been told … Not that we would know or anything.

LOLOLOL!

Speaking of dads …

Ha! That's how we roll.

Speaking of turtles and straws …

LOLOLOL!

Speaking of things that are deadly … (yeah, we're doing a thing here)

Speaking of corn … Fine. Nobody said anything about corn. We'll stop.

We laughed way too hard at that one!

That one is painfully true.

Ha! Nice.

We did not see that one coming! LOL.

We need to cut the Wild out of our diets after Thanksgiving.

LOL.

That's just funny.

Advertisement

Ha!

Hey now! Some of us out here might happen to be from Ohio.

Why, yes, we're famous for fleeing the state on vacation any chance we get. Why do you ask?

'Do strangers call to pay my bills?' 😂

Somebody's asking the right questions out here.

We need to use some of that authoritarianism we keep hearing about to put an end to this.

We regret to inform you that we are terrible people. 😏

Okay, no more laughing at people's misfortune. Y'all stop it now!

It has been 0 tweets since our last violation of the laughing at other people's misfortune policy.

It's important that we're all clear on this one, ladies.

Bwahaha!

Oh. My. You young folks don't even understand.

Advertisement

Seriously, if you can't afford a gun safe, maybe just throw it in a draw with a potato masher.

We don't know if it's real, and that's scary enough.

We need to start wrapping this up with some mature humor …

LOLOLOL!

Sorry, let's try that again.

We are officially dead.

Get yourself some of these guard frogs to keep you off your phone. It's Monday. Many of you need to get busy with work now.

Until we meme again.

***

Editor's Note: This Black Friday, 11/24 through Monday 11/27 ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code BLACKFRIDAY60.

Tags: FUNNY MEME MEMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Surprise, Surprise: Conor McGregor Now Being Investigated for 'Online Hate Speech'
Grateful Calvin
Intifada Fangirl Maree Campbell Might Actually Not Be Who She Says She Is
Gordon K
Honey, What Are You Doing? Glenn Greenwald Goes on INSANE Rant Against Rep. Torres for Supporting Israel
Chad Felix Greene
Twitter Has Thoughts On Biden's Creepy Statement About 4-year-old Hostage Released From Hamas
Amy Curtis
RedSteeze, Others Point Out Why 'Pro-Hamas' Rioters In NYC Are Able To Get Away With It
Amy Curtis
'To Be Clear.' AG Hamilton Adds Necessary Context to NYT's 'Disfigured Woman Released by Israel' Story
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Surprise, Surprise: Conor McGregor Now Being Investigated for 'Online Hate Speech' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement