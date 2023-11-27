Monday Morning Meme Madness

Well, folks, Monday's here, whether we like it or not. We might as well start the day with funny memes, clips, and jokes!
Let's see what goodies you all blessed us with over the past week.
November 21, 2023
Oh, that's how it's gonna be, huh? Right out of the gate with the Dad jokes?
Fine, let's see 'em!
November 21, 2023
GenX is out here feeling that meme. LOL.
November 22, 2023
Maybe we shouldn't have opened Pandora's Box of Dad jokes.
😂🤣😂🤣☠️ pic.twitter.com/4rEnmN1INr— 🏴 Nevada Memes før Liberty🏴 (@1864Memes) November 26, 2023
Okay, fine. We laughed … but that's enough.
We know y'all have some hilarious political content for us.
https://t.co/CQNgEinUSN pic.twitter.com/ePLhGE16nG— Special Colonel Sugna (@1975Sugna) November 26, 2023
That's Chief Warren to you!
Did you see Elizabeth Warren is taking on Big Sub? The meme makers definitely saw it.
November 26, 2023
LOLOLOL!
November 26, 2023
Yep, you guessed it. That's an idiot sandwich.
November 26, 2023
This crew will be undercover at the Spicy Italian Insurrection.
November 26, 2023
Bwahaha!
We all know the people at the J6-inch riot will be treated worse than everyone who participated in the B.L.T. riots.
Ok, that's enough of Liz.
November 21, 2023
LOL! The Biden birthday inferno provided a good many laughs.
November 21, 2023
He did the meme.
November 26, 2023
Your family's financial stability … come on down!
November 21, 2023
That's exactly how Democrats be.
A high risk, high reward joke pic.twitter.com/Pr2yfFb7qK— The Jewish Meme Queen (@jewishmemequeen) November 27, 2023
At first, we were like …
… and then we were like …
https://t.co/EdOeHJt5Ye pic.twitter.com/3bEWLxDYzU— Boo (@IzaBooboo) November 26, 2023
LOL. Yes.
It was at that moment that Grimace realized that diversity is not in fact our strength pic.twitter.com/YdG47IAaOn— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 23, 2023
We are all Grimace now.
Since we randomly fell into the McD's space, let's get to those random memes, jokes, and clips that gave us a much-needed break from politics.
November 21, 2023
For real, yo.
Also, we at Twitchy are not just here for giggles, we also consider ourselves a valuable source of information to you, our readers. Did you know you can also insert one end of your McDonald's straw into your armpit and then blow in the other end to … umm … well you'll just have to figure that one out on your own.
At least that's what we've been told … Not that we would know or anything.
November 21, 2023
LOLOLOL!
Speaking of dads …
November 27, 2023
Ha! That's how we roll.
Speaking of turtles and straws …
November 26, 2023
LOLOLOL!
Speaking of things that are deadly … (yeah, we're doing a thing here)
True story. pic.twitter.com/HCe9wMHUTt— Ayn Rand Cultist (A/is/A) (@AynRandCultist) November 27, 2023
Speaking of corn … Fine. Nobody said anything about corn. We'll stop.
November 22, 2023
We laughed way too hard at that one!
November 21, 2023
That one is painfully true.
November 20, 2023
Ha! Nice.
🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZxkzcB6bZ2— PAUL ALIEN 9💎🔞🔞🔞 (@PhilipL47837986) November 21, 2023
We did not see that one coming! LOL.
November 21, 2023
We need to cut the Wild out of our diets after Thanksgiving.
🐼🤔🐕 pic.twitter.com/GUGtP0Yqgr— Mimis Memes (@MimisDoggy) November 26, 2023
LOL.
Seems kinda racist tbh pic.twitter.com/yW5ImBQahI— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) November 21, 2023
That's just funny.
November 21, 2023
Ha!
I'm terrified of flying, however I'm not scared of crashing. I'm afraid the pilot will tell us there's a problem with the plane and we're going to be landing in Ohio— Flinnie (@flinnie) November 24, 2023
Hey now! Some of us out here might happen to be from Ohio.
Why, yes, we're famous for fleeing the state on vacation any chance we get. Why do you ask?
November 24, 2023
'Do strangers call to pay my bills?' 😂
Somebody's asking the right questions out here.
November 26, 2023
We need to use some of that authoritarianism we keep hearing about to put an end to this.
If you laugh at this you’re a horrible person 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/alHSt9hYZc— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) November 27, 2023
We regret to inform you that we are terrible people. 😏
Okay, no more laughing at people's misfortune. Y'all stop it now!
November 24, 2023
It has been 0 tweets since our last violation of the laughing at other people's misfortune policy.
November 27, 2023
It's important that we're all clear on this one, ladies.
November 23, 2023
Bwahaha!
November 24, 2023
Oh. My. You young folks don't even understand.
November 25, 2023
Seriously, if you can't afford a gun safe, maybe just throw it in a draw with a potato masher.
New phrase unlocked. pic.twitter.com/luswOjmo4N— Donut Operator 🍩 (@DonutOperator) November 26, 2023
We don't know if it's real, and that's scary enough.
We need to start wrapping this up with some mature humor …
I hope little dude made it in time 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DaLR9S550U— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) November 21, 2023
LOLOLOL!
Sorry, let's try that again.
I’m wheezing 😂😂💀 pic.twitter.com/IqeFUcqUe6— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) November 21, 2023
We are officially dead.
November 26, 2023
Get yourself some of these guard frogs to keep you off your phone. It's Monday. Many of you need to get busy with work now.
Until we meme again.
***
Editor's Note: This Black Friday, 11/24 through Monday 11/27 ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code BLACKFRIDAY60.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member