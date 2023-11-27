Monday Morning Meme Madness

Well, folks, Monday's here, whether we like it or not. We might as well start the day with funny memes, clips, and jokes!

Let's see what goodies you all blessed us with over the past week.

Oh, that's how it's gonna be, huh? Right out of the gate with the Dad jokes?

Fine, let's see 'em!

GenX is out here feeling that meme. LOL.

Maybe we shouldn't have opened Pandora's Box of Dad jokes.

Okay, fine. We laughed … but that's enough.

We know y'all have some hilarious political content for us.

That's Chief Warren to you!

Did you see Elizabeth Warren is taking on Big Sub? The meme makers definitely saw it.

LOLOLOL!

Yep, you guessed it. That's an idiot sandwich.

pic.twitter.com/bUPBBFdYE0 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) November 26, 2023

This crew will be undercover at the Spicy Italian Insurrection.

pic.twitter.com/AdPpo85ew0 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) November 26, 2023

Bwahaha!

We all know the people at the J6-inch riot will be treated worse than everyone who participated in the B.L.T. riots.

Ok, that's enough of Liz.

LOL! The Biden birthday inferno provided a good many laughs.

He did the meme.

Your family's financial stability … come on down!

That's exactly how Democrats be.

A high risk, high reward joke pic.twitter.com/Pr2yfFb7qK — The Jewish Meme Queen (@jewishmemequeen) November 27, 2023

At first, we were like …

… and then we were like …

LOL. Yes.

It was at that moment that Grimace realized that diversity is not in fact our strength pic.twitter.com/YdG47IAaOn — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 23, 2023

We are all Grimace now.

Since we randomly fell into the McD's space, let's get to those random memes, jokes, and clips that gave us a much-needed break from politics.

For real, yo.

Also, we at Twitchy are not just here for giggles, we also consider ourselves a valuable source of information to you, our readers. Did you know you can also insert one end of your McDonald's straw into your armpit and then blow in the other end to … umm … well you'll just have to figure that one out on your own.

At least that's what we've been told … Not that we would know or anything.

LOLOLOL!

Speaking of dads …

Ha! That's how we roll.

Speaking of turtles and straws …

LOLOLOL!

Speaking of things that are deadly … (yeah, we're doing a thing here)

Speaking of corn … Fine. Nobody said anything about corn. We'll stop.

We laughed way too hard at that one!

That one is painfully true.

Ha! Nice.

We did not see that one coming! LOL.

We need to cut the Wild out of our diets after Thanksgiving.

LOL.

Seems kinda racist tbh pic.twitter.com/yW5ImBQahI — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) November 21, 2023

That's just funny.

Ha!

I'm terrified of flying, however I'm not scared of crashing. I'm afraid the pilot will tell us there's a problem with the plane and we're going to be landing in Ohio — Flinnie (@flinnie) November 24, 2023

Hey now! Some of us out here might happen to be from Ohio.

Why, yes, we're famous for fleeing the state on vacation any chance we get. Why do you ask?

'Do strangers call to pay my bills?' 😂

Somebody's asking the right questions out here.

We need to use some of that authoritarianism we keep hearing about to put an end to this.

If you laugh at this you’re a horrible person 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/alHSt9hYZc — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) November 27, 2023

We regret to inform you that we are terrible people. 😏

Okay, no more laughing at people's misfortune. Y'all stop it now!

It has been 0 tweets since our last violation of the laughing at other people's misfortune policy.

It's important that we're all clear on this one, ladies.

Bwahaha!

Oh. My. You young folks don't even understand.

Seriously, if you can't afford a gun safe, maybe just throw it in a draw with a potato masher.

We don't know if it's real, and that's scary enough.

We need to start wrapping this up with some mature humor …

I hope little dude made it in time 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DaLR9S550U — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) November 21, 2023

LOLOLOL!

Sorry, let's try that again.

We are officially dead.

Get yourself some of these guard frogs to keep you off your phone. It's Monday. Many of you need to get busy with work now.

Until we meme again.

***

