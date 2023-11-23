Memesgiving: Feasting on Thanksgiving Belly Laughs

AP: Pope Francis Hosts a Luncheon at the Vatican for Group of Transgender...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:30 AM on November 23, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Do you know what we're thankful for on this blessed day of Thanksgiving?

Yep, you guessed it! Thanksgiving Memes!

We at Twitchy Team will be celebrating the day with friends and family, and we hope you'll be doing the same, but we'd like to kick off the day with a bit of fun with you, our friends. Let's meme our way through the Thanksgiving holiday.

First, we have to get to Turkey Day.

Your brain goes on Thanksgiving break before your body does. It's just human nature.

Then comes the stress of planning the day.

And, more importantly …

… figuring out which guests are coming and how you're going to deal with the ones that just rub you the wrong way.

LOL! That's exactly how it goes.

Look, if your mom is asking you to behave at Thanksgiving, it's probably because she knows there's a better chance you'll do what she asks than your Auntie Antifa. Be glad you're mom's favorite and be good … unless Uncle Frank pushes you too far, that is.

Or, you can just be THAT guy.

Just make sure you tweet about it later for us!

We get it. Some things just have to be said.

Creating the appearance of political peace while bringing passive-aggressive food choices is definitely one approach.

May we suggest something a bit more subtle?

LOLOLOL!

Perfection.

Of course, if the stuffing truly does hit the fan, you might as well win.

From the top rope, baby!

How do you like those perfectly spiced apples, Aunt Peggy?!

Bwahaha!

Of course, there are always the weird relatives to deal with as well.

We'd suggest ignoring them. You only have to deal with them once a year.

Yowza.

The absolute best way to deal with your crazy relatives is to distract yourself with delicious table fare.

Start by budgeting out your spread. Thanks, Biden.

Next, select the best ingredients.

There are various ways to select the freshest bird for your feast.

That's one way, we suppose.

LOL.

Finally, after all the anticipation, it's time to chow down!

Hey, this ain't PETA. We're meat eaters around here.

This ain't it, Ohio.

Let's go!

Just make sure you cook it right. There's a reason we have traditions.

Do. Not. Experiment. On. Thanksgiving.

What the??? That thing looks like it's about to go scuba diving. LOL.

Carve that turkey!

Yikes.

Ha!

And eat …

Y'all are messed up. LOL.

And eat …

And eat some more!

Goals.

Yeah, it's sort of like that. LOL.

You have to be well-fed, you know, to cash in on those awesome Black Friday deals.

That's a wrap! We are thankful for you, our Twitchy friends. Have an awesome Thanksgiving with friends and family.

Except maybe Aunt Peggy.

***

