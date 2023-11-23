Memesgiving: Feasting on Thanksgiving Belly Laughs

Do you know what we're thankful for on this blessed day of Thanksgiving?

Yep, you guessed it! Thanksgiving Memes!

We at Twitchy Team will be celebrating the day with friends and family, and we hope you'll be doing the same, but we'd like to kick off the day with a bit of fun with you, our friends. Let's meme our way through the Thanksgiving holiday.

First, we have to get to Turkey Day.

Your brain goes on Thanksgiving break before your body does. It's just human nature.

I want to wish a happy Thanksgiving to the lady having a nervous breakdown in the Relaxium commercial, I hope you are getting the help you need. — President Dawg’s First Lady Neva (@pipandbaby) November 23, 2023

Then comes the stress of planning the day.

And, more importantly …

… figuring out which guests are coming and how you're going to deal with the ones that just rub you the wrong way.

LOL! That's exactly how it goes.

Look, if your mom is asking you to behave at Thanksgiving, it's probably because she knows there's a better chance you'll do what she asks than your Auntie Antifa. Be glad you're mom's favorite and be good … unless Uncle Frank pushes you too far, that is.

Walking into thanksgiving dinner with my infowars tee shirt and a copy of the great reset in my hand like pic.twitter.com/V81ExJNtMm — Freb (@Grand_handsomer) November 21, 2023

Or, you can just be THAT guy.

Just make sure you tweet about it later for us!

We get it. Some things just have to be said.

Who else is ready for Thanksgiving? 😎 pic.twitter.com/d5uxcL6BaO — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) November 22, 2023

Creating the appearance of political peace while bringing passive-aggressive food choices is definitely one approach.

May we suggest something a bit more subtle?

Them: Don't talk about gerrymandering during Thanksgiving



Me: pic.twitter.com/5ZRSVywfbD — The Redistrict Network (@RedistrictNet) November 22, 2023

LOLOLOL!

Perfection.

Of course, if the stuffing truly does hit the fan, you might as well win.

Thanksgiving DinnerMania 2023 is gonna be a bloodbath pic.twitter.com/MR2NB0Qy1N — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 21, 2023

From the top rope, baby!

How do you like those perfectly spiced apples, Aunt Peggy?!

Bwahaha!

Of course, there are always the weird relatives to deal with as well.

We'd suggest ignoring them. You only have to deal with them once a year.

Lia Thomas was going to have a swim competition on Thanksgiving, Butterballs got in the way. — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) November 22, 2023

Yowza.

The absolute best way to deal with your crazy relatives is to distract yourself with delicious table fare.

Start by budgeting out your spread. Thanks, Biden.

Next, select the best ingredients.

There are various ways to select the freshest bird for your feast.

That's one way, we suppose.

She should have went to a court of her peers. pic.twitter.com/72JOAygWTU — Doni 🤓🏴🏴‍☠️ (@DoniTheDon_) November 19, 2023

LOL.

Finally, after all the anticipation, it's time to chow down!

Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/2wVtG62z7S — Funny Azz Memes Daily (@funnyazzmemesss) November 15, 2023

Hey, this ain't PETA. We're meat eaters around here.

This ain't it, Ohio.

POV: Me after hearing that the food is done on Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/4Kme30u0kj — Wholesome Memes 🥹 (@hurtingsoulsig) November 22, 2023

Let's go!

Just make sure you cook it right. There's a reason we have traditions.

“….Don’t experiment on #Thanksgiving. Don’t experiment on thanksgiving!”



She’s not exactly wrong is she? 😂😂pic.twitter.com/M3wWfO8yD2 — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) November 23, 2023

Do. Not. Experiment. On. Thanksgiving.

This is how I'm gonna get out of cooking all Thanksgiving dinners from now on.😉 pic.twitter.com/KNm74bb1hd — Holy Forking ShirtBalls (@MissBeaHavin) November 23, 2023

What the??? That thing looks like it's about to go scuba diving. LOL.

Carve that turkey!

Yikes.

Ha!

And eat …

I had to get a "leg" up on Thanksgiving memes 😆 🤣 😂 pic.twitter.com/muXV7AAquD — TheÐogeGlory (@GloryDoge) November 22, 2023

Y'all are messed up. LOL.

And eat …

Me when the Thanksgiving desert is served.... https://t.co/Ij5QUjH173 — Wooden Wizard (@Timothy50835184) November 21, 2023

And eat some more!

Me before and after thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/SUJr1mVGca — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 20, 2023

Goals.

BREAKING: They've been inflating the Chris Christie Macy's Thanksgiving float for 2 months now and should be finished just in time for Thursday's parade. pic.twitter.com/x97IgvpKjz — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 (@LivePDDave1) November 21, 2023

Yeah, it's sort of like that. LOL.

You have to be well-fed, you know, to cash in on those awesome Black Friday deals.

That's a wrap! We are thankful for you, our Twitchy friends. Have an awesome Thanksgiving with friends and family.

Except maybe Aunt Peggy.

***

