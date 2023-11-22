Worst Hallmark Christmas Movie Ever

President Trump's term churned out many Twitter/X accounts devoted entirely to 'hashtag resisting' everything he did, mostly because they realized they could earn clout with their fellow left-wingers and make some cash doing it.

JoJoFromJerz was one such account, and she's still pumping out things for us to smile at. Check out this masterpiece.

Another year older another year wiser. Happy birthday to the guy who smells like a warm cup of cocoa on a snowstorm night. #HappyBirthdayPresidentBiden pic.twitter.com/IQTgjrhj4N — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 20, 2023

In wishing 81-year-old Joe Biden a happy birthday, JoJo was alluding to her cringe-inducing tweet describing the day she met Biden at the White House's Online Grifterpalooza™. They might have had a different name for it, but we can't remember.

He smelled like the warmest cup of Cocoa on the perfect snowstorm night when the cable is out and the lights flicker and your kids want you to play with them after not wanting that forever, and the house is abuzz with excitement & connectedness and love and nostalgia… like that. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 14, 2022

It's hard to out-creepy Creepy Joe Biden, but JoJo has a knack. As you might imagine, the people of Twitter/X offered their thoughts when she tweeted the kooky cocoa comment, and their opinions hadn't changed this time either.

Oh Jo, that wasn’t cocoa. — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) November 20, 2023

Yowzers. LOL.

Trust me, he knows what you smell like too! 🤣🤦😂 — Backblastradio (@Backblastradio) November 20, 2023

Joe would never pass up on an opportunity to go nostrils-deep into a woman's do.

You’re sniffing him??

He’s supposed to be sniffing *you*. — President Matt Cates (@Matt_Cates) November 20, 2023

So. Much. Sniffing.

Then, our very own Twitchy editors got in on the action.

The Harlequin Romance plots are getting creepy. pic.twitter.com/EtPK8VOriX — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 21, 2023

LOL. Creepy indeed.

Hallmark's Newest Christmas Movie ... — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 21, 2023

Oh no!

We're afraid it's too late, Santa. This is happening.

A lonely but fiercely independent influencer exhausted by the harsh realities of the current political climate vacations in a cozy cottage on the beach and stumbles across a worldly gentleman who smells of Christmas past and hot cocoa ...



BAHAHAHA — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 21, 2023

This has to be the worst setup for a Hallmark Christmas movie ever! LOL.

We can just imagine it now:

This week's Hallmark Christmas special is Sniffin' It Twice, starring Joe Biden and JoJo FromJerz. A veteran keyboard jockey (FromJerz) falls for an ailing president (Biden) after a failed GoFundMe campaign leaves her out on the street at Christmas. Desperate for a place to stay, JoJo returns to her parents' home in Scranton for the holidays. Through a series of hilarious mishaps, the couple bumps into one another, and the 49-year-old social media influencer finds herself inexplicably drawn to the 81-year-old's scent of Blue-Emu and hot cocoa. There are romantic snowball fights, disapproving families, a jealous education doctor, and a misunderstanding that nearly derails everything. Will Christmas magic bring these two together for the holidays?

“Just like inflation, their love was not transitory…” — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 21, 2023

LOLOLOL!

She was just a liberal woman trying to escape a conservative world. He was an old retired Democrat politician that ran a Cocoa shop. When she walked in due to a snowstorm, it was the spark they both needed. — Exiled Appalachian (@SocialExilety) November 21, 2023

We really hope the folks at Hallmark don't see this.

Introducing That's not cocoa! Only on the Hallmark Channel. — Dhube Dhube doo. 🇺🇸 (@cg_vet) November 21, 2023

Dude … 😂

He went to Jersey to get away from work stress in Delaware. He had to take the kids because his wife was busy being a Doctor. He needed a sitter/nanny/au-pere. She was on a Twitter break when they met. It was fate. — Rusty Scott (@rustyscott) November 21, 2023

Okay, the thought of Hunter Biden needing a nanny is just too funny.

“It was a dark and stormy night; the snow fell in torrents, except at intervals when it was checked by warm cups of cocoa sold by street waifs in DC (for it is in DC that our scene lies), the inevitable scent wafting into our heroine’s nose as she struggled against the darkness.” — The Charming Cad (@Manderskat) November 21, 2023

Y'all are already writing the script. Slow down! It was just a joke. You're going to ruin Christmas!

10% For Santa



How Joe Biden saved (for) Christmas — Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) November 21, 2023

Perfect! Joe Biden as the 'Big Guy' in the red suit.

He comes down the chimney and takes your stuff.

Homeless for The Holidays



A Christmas Bidenomics tale. — Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) November 21, 2023

… and … scene. That's a wrap, folks!

***

