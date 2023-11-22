Far-Left Groups Raising Money to Free Alleged Murderer, White Male 'Dandelion'
Worst Hallmark Christmas Movie Ever

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  1:05 AM on November 22, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

President Trump's term churned out many Twitter/X accounts devoted entirely to 'hashtag resisting' everything he did, mostly because they realized they could earn clout with their fellow left-wingers and make some cash doing it.

JoJoFromJerz was one such account, and she's still pumping out things for us to smile at. Check out this masterpiece.

In wishing 81-year-old Joe Biden a happy birthday, JoJo was alluding to her cringe-inducing tweet describing the day she met Biden at the White House's Online Grifterpalooza™. They might have had a different name for it, but we can't remember.

It's hard to out-creepy Creepy Joe Biden, but JoJo has a knack. As you might imagine, the people of Twitter/X offered their thoughts when she tweeted the kooky cocoa comment, and their opinions hadn't changed this time either.

Yowzers. LOL.

Joe would never pass up on an opportunity to go nostrils-deep into a woman's do.

So. Much. Sniffing.

Then, our very own Twitchy editors got in on the action.

LOL. Creepy indeed.

Oh no!

We're afraid it's too late, Santa. This is happening.

This has to be the worst setup for a Hallmark Christmas movie ever! LOL.

We can just imagine it now:

This week's Hallmark Christmas special is Sniffin' It Twice, starring Joe Biden and JoJo FromJerz.

A veteran keyboard jockey (FromJerz) falls for an ailing president (Biden) after a failed GoFundMe campaign leaves her out on the street at Christmas. Desperate for a place to stay, JoJo returns to her parents' home in Scranton for the holidays. Through a series of hilarious mishaps, the couple bumps into one another, and the 49-year-old social media influencer finds herself inexplicably drawn to the 81-year-old's scent of Blue-Emu and hot cocoa. There are romantic snowball fights, disapproving families, a jealous education doctor, and a misunderstanding that nearly derails everything. Will Christmas magic bring these two together for the holidays?

LOLOLOL!

We really hope the folks at Hallmark don't see this.

Dude … 😂

Okay, the thought of Hunter Biden needing a nanny is just too funny.

Y'all are already writing the script. Slow down! It was just a joke. You're going to ruin Christmas!

Perfect! Joe Biden as the 'Big Guy' in the red suit.

He comes down the chimney and takes your stuff.

… and … scene. That's a wrap, folks!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

