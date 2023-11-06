Monday Morning Meme Madness

'Stupid is as Stupid Does': Indiana Woman Messes Up Her Own Antisemitic Hate...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:30 AM on November 06, 2023

You asked for it! It's time again for random memes we've collected throughout the week.

Okay, they're not all memes. We don't have any formal rules here.

We're just looking for some of your funniest tweets to kick Monday off with a few laughs. Let's go!

If your chickens have front legs, you might want to get your water tested. Just saying.

Yo. LOL.

Sam Bankman-Fried didn't kill himself.

DANG! That hits hard.

LOLOLOL!

We just randomly collect these tweets as they show up in our feed, and LibertyCappy showed up a lot this time. They're so good.

HAHA!

Nice.

It do be that time of year.

You can't stop it. Sorry!

WATCH: Israel's Top Comedy Show Released a Satire of American College Students and It's Too Accurate
FuzzyChimp
LOL.

What is wrong with you people? Why would you laugh at that?

It's true.

You, sir, are a monster!

Why do we do this to ourselves?

We. Are. Dead.

HA!

Men are simple creatures. We don't mind.

LOL. You all know that's funny.

WHOA! That is dark right there. Yes, we laughed.

Dad joke for the win!

We laughed at that one more than we probably should have.

Creepy. We like it!

Yeesh!

Excellent.

Wait for the eyes …

This one stings.

Bwahaha!

Oh … man.

Don't fight it. It's happening.

LOL! Perfect.

That one's going to get some hate from the left-wingers. LOL.

Accurate.

💀💀💀

This is dumb. We keep watching it.

We have no idea what to do with this. TwitterX is a weird place, y'all.

Double standards are everywhere. LOL.

Sound on.

Seriously, folks. Try not to laugh at that one. 😂

Same, bro. Same.

Yes!

LOL. Guilty!

Have a great week, folks!

***

