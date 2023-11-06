Monday Morning Meme Madness

You asked for it! It's time again for random memes we've collected throughout the week.
Okay, they're not all memes. We don't have any formal rules here.
We're just looking for some of your funniest tweets to kick Monday off with a few laughs. Let's go!
THE HELL KIND OF CHICKENS ARE THEY GROWING https://t.co/cl1IBuNDvQ— Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) November 3, 2023
If your chickens have front legs, you might want to get your water tested. Just saying.
Only some people will get this. pic.twitter.com/jdu3IXXFoy— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) November 4, 2023
BREAKING: Sam Bankman-Fried’s prison guard has just been announced pic.twitter.com/CzhmGZ5qqy— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) November 3, 2023
Sam Bankman-Fried didn't kill himself.
honk honk pic.twitter.com/Nv9tjPR2m0— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) November 4, 2023
We just randomly collect these tweets as they show up in our feed, and LibertyCappy showed up a lot this time. They're so good.
It might be worth a shot 👀 pic.twitter.com/wOCrqRonoZ— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) November 5, 2023
It do be that time of year.
You can't stop it. Sorry!
when i retweet one of my mutuals and get them an extra 3 likes pic.twitter.com/q0tBGTSKEB— greg (@gandalf_thegreg) November 4, 2023
What is wrong with you people? Why would you laugh at that?
The ‘Hostage Poster Ripper’ starter pack pic.twitter.com/YkpANLFFkI— Yagdil Isn't Brisk (@Briskerov) November 5, 2023
Be ungovernable. pic.twitter.com/tDeOV5u23n— Savvy, revivified (@SavvyUnbowed) November 6, 2023
You, sir, are a monster!
Me, every year at this time: pic.twitter.com/rxBeVG0u5W— Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) November 6, 2023
Why do we do this to ourselves?
I spoke with the Hamburglar today about the tsunami of hamburger theft we're seeing. https://t.co/U211TBH1nR— Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) November 6, 2023
Men are simple creatures. We don't mind.
WHOA! That is dark right there. Yes, we laughed.
It's mine pic.twitter.com/Fo0DAch7v2— RWNutjob (@Stickelliott) November 6, 2023
#patheads@KeithMalinak @PatUnleashed pic.twitter.com/B089MtoLkd— Slightly Venomous Kirk (@jamusp) November 6, 2023
We laughed at that one more than we probably should have.
Who knew? pic.twitter.com/YO5eaLfypf— Judianna (@Judianna) November 5, 2023
You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/ecRyy5MAsS— Slightly Venomous Kirk (@jamusp) November 6, 2023
That look of realisation got me dead 😻 pic.twitter.com/FkM5TwZqOO— Cats That Heal Your Depression (@Catshealdeprsn) November 5, 2023
Wait for the eyes …
America is going to be having a lot of these conversations in the next few years… pic.twitter.com/IrxAtM7wGJ— Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) November 5, 2023
This one stings.
Oh … man.
Don't fight it. It's happening.
That one's going to get some hate from the left-wingers. LOL.
This is dumb. We keep watching it.
https://t.co/5P08URHmHa pic.twitter.com/oyZMBzIk24— Ordnance Jay Packard's Pumpkin Spice Orchard (@OrdnancePackard) November 6, 2023
We have no idea what to do with this. TwitterX is a weird place, y'all.
Double standards are everywhere. LOL.
I’m wheezing 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yPOSTomifI— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) November 5, 2023
Sound on.
Seriously, folks. Try not to laugh at that one. 😂
This hit me pretty hard. pic.twitter.com/b6CW6gjbt6— BreakingNewsJackMeridan (@JumpJackMeridan) November 5, 2023
Same, bro. Same.
LOL. Guilty!
Have a great week, folks!
