Stacey Abrams to Jen Psaki: She's Not Ruling Out Losing … Er … Running Again

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 PM on November 05, 2023
Townhall Media

We're totally in favor of the former non-governor of Georgia running for office again.

Every win for Stacey Abrams is a win for Republicans … quite literally.

The election-denying darling of the Democrat Party told Circle-Back Psaki that politics is 'part of what I do', implying she'd definitely be open to running for higher office again.

The love Abrams has gained among Democrats for losing elections and claiming she won is only rivaled by the love Republicans have for laughing at her failures and the left-wing double standard on election denial.

We weren't sure how to search for 'Pretend Governor' on Salary.com, but it appears to pay very handsomely.

Ha! We were assured this was an attack on democracy or something.

We've noticed. Everyone has noticed.

Congratulations, President Abrams. LOL.

We're sold.

Harsh but fair.

The voters of Georgia clearly don't.

We're pretty sure she's safe. Bwahaha!

LOL. There's nothing like bringing out the classics.

We. Are. Dead.

Speaking of Jim Carrey …

We wish Stacey Abrams the greatest success in her future losses.

***

