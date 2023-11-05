Stacey Abrams to Jen Psaki: She's Not Ruling Out Losing … Er … Running Again

We're totally in favor of the former non-governor of Georgia running for office again.

Every win for Stacey Abrams is a win for Republicans … quite literally.

Stacey Abrams on the possibility of running for office again in the future:



"Politics is a part of what I am, and part of what I do." pic.twitter.com/jEOSWugWZy — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 5, 2023

The election-denying darling of the Democrat Party told Circle-Back Psaki that politics is 'part of what I do', implying she'd definitely be open to running for higher office again.

The love Abrams has gained among Democrats for losing elections and claiming she won is only rivaled by the love Republicans have for laughing at her failures and the left-wing double standard on election denial.

It’s very profitable. I haven’t had a real job in decades. — SteveInTennessee (@stephen_deakins) November 5, 2023

We weren't sure how to search for 'Pretend Governor' on Salary.com, but it appears to pay very handsomely.

Why wouldn't she, she's undefeated!! — Robert L. Peters (not the real fake Joe Biden) (@BillySullivan7) November 5, 2023

Ha! We were assured this was an attack on democracy or something.

Ever notice how election deniers are bad except when they're not? https://t.co/w9LVL00JIF — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 5, 2023

We've noticed. Everyone has noticed.

In fairness, she DOES win an election eventually.



It just takes awhile. pic.twitter.com/8iEjqCd0Bq — Mark Jeffrey (@markjeffrey) November 5, 2023

Congratulations, President Abrams. LOL.

"I'm a professional losing politician" is quite the pitch. https://t.co/C72j86D41p — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 5, 2023

We're sold.

If she was any more unlikeable, she’d be a Pizza with pineapple. — US Burning (@UsBurning) November 5, 2023

Harsh but fair.

The voters of Georgia clearly don't.

Are there term limits for governors? — Nobodyknows (@Pause___Think) November 5, 2023

We're pretty sure she's safe. Bwahaha!

LOL. There's nothing like bringing out the classics.

Seems an appropriate time as ever to bring up this pic Jim Carrey drew of her out of sincerity and admiration for her that everyone told him to delete pic.twitter.com/4yvLpKJuNy — SlowpokeCon 🇺🇸 ヤドンコン (@SlowpokeCon) November 5, 2023

We. Are. Dead.

Speaking of Jim Carrey …

We wish Stacey Abrams the greatest success in her future losses.

