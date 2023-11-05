Men in Gaza Celebrate Hamas Attacks on the Big Screen at Al-Shifa Hospital

People gathered at the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza last night to watch Hamas terrorists attacking IDF vehicles like they were watching a soccer game at a bar.

We're confident Hamas sympathizers like Rashida Tlaib, AOC, and their counterparts on the Left will defend this behavior.

Gaza this evening near the Shifa hospital. Public screening of video clips showing Hamas terrorists attacking IDF forces in northern Gaza. I don’t see any electricity shortage. Everybody’s with their cellphones, cheering to the clips.

pic.twitter.com/UbYhoAeyod — Dan Poraz (@PorazDan) November 4, 2023

We sat on this story since last night to be sure of the facts because the initial reporting on TwitterX was that the crowd was viewing a video of the October 7 murders of Israeli citizens.

We here at Twitchy have better journalistic standards than most of the MSM at this point, you see.

What is clear from the video is that a group of men gathered in Gaza at the Al-Shifa Hospital to cheer on Hamas attacks against Israeli troops in northern Gaza.

Hamas publishes footage of its members attacking IDF armored vehicles in the Gaza Strip. The IDF is aware that one of the main challenges ground forces are facing is terror operatives coming out of tunnels and launching RPGs, though only a handful of cases have resulted in… pic.twitter.com/Njpf5c3GGQ — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 4, 2023

This was the video being viewed at the open-air prison party, on a big screen display, with plenty of lighting, and cell phones all around.

Breaking: The @IDF has released visual and audio materials which prove Hamas has stolen and is using humanitarian resources for its terrorist activities.



Let’s start with the Shifa Hospital, one of Gaza’s biggest medical centers, which is being used as a terror operations base… pic.twitter.com/hMgmtSIc2U — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 27, 2023

Recall that Israel has maintained that the Al-Shifa Hospital is a primary base of operation for Hamas. The hospital's fuel and energy reserves are diverted for use by Hamas and their intelligence operations say the tunnel system under Al-Shifa houses a large Hamas presence.

This would be consistent with the modus operandi of Hamas using innocents to shield their terror operations.

The media used the much-hyped ambulance bombing story the other day to push the idea that Israel is committing genocidal atrocities in Gaza. Hamas can depend on the media to do their dirty work. That's why they set up shop at hospitals.

The ambulance was at Al-Shifa Hospital and Israel claims Hamas uses ambulances to transport terrorists. This also wouldn't be the first time Hamas has done this.

All the while that ethnic cleansing and genocide is going on all around them, per AOC et al. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) November 5, 2023

Will the AOC's, Tlaib's, and Omar's defend Terrorist Movie Night? Of course they will.

I also don’t see any women and children…

Just men that are militant age — Micah Friedland (@micahf) November 5, 2023

They manage to put women and children front and center when Israeli airstrikes are inbound, despite repeated warnings from Israel.

Hamas Theater, however, seems to be a fighting-age male-only event.

Curious how that works.

Lmao that literally just a crowd of people!! How can you tell what they are watching and from when? I’m sure if a crowd that big gathered it’d get bombed!! Pathetic attempt at propaganda 🤣🤣 — SoulStrong71 (@SoulStrong1971) November 5, 2023

Well, it's quite simple. You can watch the footage on the screen and match it up to other videos circulating the internet.

That's exactly what we did, and that's why we know this clip shows Gazans watching attacks on IDF forces in Gaza.

You may have a point. Though, hospitals are known for having generators and thousands of gallons of fuel. — Travis Parker (@c137tparker) November 5, 2023

Exactly. That's why Hamas uses them.

The Biden administration is pressuring Israel to allow fuel into the Gaza Strip, which would be seized by Hamas, on the claim that hospitals in the territory lack fuel. Meanwhile ⤵️ https://t.co/igfXaxD9qD — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) November 4, 2023

The world is just going to continue to pretend that there is a solution for innocent Palestinians that includes Hamas.

There is not. Hamas will seize humanitarian aid meant for innocents to fuel their terror machine.

Btw if you were perpetrating a genocide, you’d drop a MOAB right in the middle of this little soiree. https://t.co/fH1fzvNm8g — Jonathan Greenberg (@JGreenbergSez) November 5, 2023

If Israel were intent on genocide, they would have been done last week. They're sacrificing the lives of their troops to hunt down Hamas on the ground in Gaza to minimize collateral deaths.

This is in NORTH Gaza last night - the place civilians were told to evacuate due to heavy bombing. I was TOLD these people have no food, no water, no electricity, nothing for over 3 weeks. But in REAL LIFE, the people are gathered gleefully enjoying a Hamas-organized movie night. https://t.co/GXP7QytszE — Lawrence Gridin (@LawrenceGridin) November 5, 2023

Scenes like this do not help the reputation of Gazans.

Our assumption is this crowd is largely composed of members of Hamas who crawled out of their underground tunnels at the hospital to cheer on their terrorist brothers.

Don't, however, let the Squad and others convince you there is not widespread support for Hamas in Gaza. There is plenty, and they are endangering those Palestinians who truly want peace.

I heard they were all suffering in GAZA but here’s an enthusiastic crowd of “innocent civilian” men CHEERING ON HAMAS. 🤔 — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) November 5, 2023

We hope the truly innocent make it to southern Gaza without being murdered in cold blood by Hamas.

These men aren't innocent.

That is the only viable solution.

***

