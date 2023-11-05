Laura Loomer Tries to Ambush Christina Pushaw and Twitter Responds With Hilarious Memes
Men in Gaza Celebrate Hamas Attacks on the Big Screen at Al-Shifa Hospital

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  12:30 PM on November 05, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana

People gathered at the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza last night to watch Hamas terrorists attacking IDF vehicles like they were watching a soccer game at a bar.

We're confident Hamas sympathizers like Rashida Tlaib, AOC, and their counterparts on the Left will defend this behavior.

We sat on this story since last night to be sure of the facts because the initial reporting on TwitterX was that the crowd was viewing a video of the October 7 murders of Israeli citizens.

We here at Twitchy have better journalistic standards than most of the MSM at this point, you see.

What is clear from the video is that a group of men gathered in Gaza at the Al-Shifa Hospital to cheer on Hamas attacks against Israeli troops in northern Gaza.

This was the video being viewed at the open-air prison party, on a big screen display, with plenty of lighting, and cell phones all around.

Recall that Israel has maintained that the Al-Shifa Hospital is a primary base of operation for Hamas. The hospital's fuel and energy reserves are diverted for use by Hamas and their intelligence operations say the tunnel system under Al-Shifa houses a large Hamas presence.

This would be consistent with the modus operandi of Hamas using innocents to shield their terror operations.

The media used the much-hyped ambulance bombing story the other day to push the idea that Israel is committing genocidal atrocities in Gaza. Hamas can depend on the media to do their dirty work. That's why they set up shop at hospitals.

The ambulance was at Al-Shifa Hospital and Israel claims Hamas uses ambulances to transport terrorists. This also wouldn't be the first time Hamas has done this.

Will the AOC's, Tlaib's, and Omar's defend Terrorist Movie Night? Of course they will.

They manage to put women and children front and center when Israeli airstrikes are inbound, despite repeated warnings from Israel.

Hamas Theater, however, seems to be a fighting-age male-only event.

Curious how that works.

Well, it's quite simple. You can watch the footage on the screen and match it up to other videos circulating the internet.

That's exactly what we did, and that's why we know this clip shows Gazans watching attacks on IDF forces in Gaza.

Exactly. That's why Hamas uses them.

The world is just going to continue to pretend that there is a solution for innocent Palestinians that includes Hamas.

There is not. Hamas will seize humanitarian aid meant for innocents to fuel their terror machine.

If Israel were intent on genocide, they would have been done last week. They're sacrificing the lives of their troops to hunt down Hamas on the ground in Gaza to minimize collateral deaths.

Scenes like this do not help the reputation of Gazans.

Our assumption is this crowd is largely composed of members of Hamas who crawled out of their underground tunnels at the hospital to cheer on their terrorist brothers.

Don't, however, let the Squad and others convince you there is not widespread support for Hamas in Gaza. There is plenty, and they are endangering those Palestinians who truly want peace.

We hope the truly innocent make it to southern Gaza without being murdered in cold blood by Hamas.

These men aren't innocent.

That is the only viable solution.

Tags: GAZA HAMAS HOSPITAL IDF ISRAEL PALESTINIAN

