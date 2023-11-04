Timeline Cleanse: It's a Bear Cub Playing With a Balloon - What More Is There to Say? (WATCH)

True Sherlock 'Bones'! IDF Video Shows the 'Very Goodest Dogs' Rooting Out Terrorists...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  3:00 PM on November 04, 2023

No terrorists, no politics, no gaslighting, no Bidenomics, and no gun-grabbing.

It's just a bear, playing with a balloon, and it's perfect!

Sometimes we just need a good old-fashioned palate cleanser, and it couldn't be any simpler than this.

People loved it. It's nice to see some basic wholesomeness from time to time, right?

Right?! That's exactly what we thought!

The scene brought back memories of Winnie for so many of you.

No, not you, Danica! The bear.

Yes! That one … with the giant red balloon!

No! Not THAT balloon! We can't take you folks anywhere!

The giant red balloon and Winnie the Pooh!

We can't win.

She did, and if that creepy clown had shown up, she would have ripped his face off … like a good mom.

Speaking of creepy. LOL.

Exactly, in the manliest way possible, of course.

***

Tags: ANIMALS FUNNY



