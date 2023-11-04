Timeline Cleanse: It's a Bear Cub Playing With a Balloon - What More Is There to Say? (WATCH)

No terrorists, no politics, no gaslighting, no Bidenomics, and no gun-grabbing.

It's just a bear, playing with a balloon, and it's perfect!

Real life teddy bear finds a balloon 🎈

pic.twitter.com/WeS8JNefA2 — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) November 4, 2023

Sometimes we just need a good old-fashioned palate cleanser, and it couldn't be any simpler than this.

People loved it. It's nice to see some basic wholesomeness from time to time, right?

pic.twitter.com/UG8oFVtBtX — I will NEVER take the mark of the Beast (@TweetShaming21) November 4, 2023

Right?! That's exactly what we thought!

That’s like when Winnie the Pooh uses the balloon to get up the tree to get the honey! — LK_1111 (@elle_kaye11) November 4, 2023

The scene brought back memories of Winnie for so many of you.

No, not you, Danica! The bear.

Yes! That one … with the giant red balloon!

No! Not THAT balloon! We can't take you folks anywhere!

The giant red balloon and Winnie the Pooh!

We can't win.

Lol mom went back to scold him — Cindy Natalia (@HiCindyNatalia) November 4, 2023

She did, and if that creepy clown had shown up, she would have ripped his face off … like a good mom.

Speaking of creepy. LOL.

aww, cute and adorable — Brett Murphy (@bmurphypointman) November 4, 2023

Exactly, in the manliest way possible, of course.

😂🤣 man we all been there. The momma walked up like bring yo ass out this toy section and let’s go NOW!!! — see dot dubya dot jay (@scootastic) November 4, 2023

LOL. You can see this every day at Walmart.

"Why are you late?"



"There was a bear playing with a balloon in the road."



"I'll give you credit for creativity on the excuse." — Churlayla 🐀 (@grumpygreensman) November 4, 2023

Sorry I was late. There was a bear cub playing with a red balloon in the road. https://t.co/KE1YYScI2J — Chloe in Texas (@ChloeChloeChl19) November 3, 2023

We would totally be late too.

“Why the Fu is EVERYONE SLOWING DO-“



!!! pic.twitter.com/VnzkwdofwJ — ✨Moekaki69✨ (@Moekaki69) November 4, 2023

This is the only reasonable response. If you've ever had the pleasure to witness this in real life, this is exactly what happens.

Just don't be one of those idiots who gets out of your car to take a selfie with the bear. Mamma will end you.

