The Twisted Politics of Dee Snider: 'I'm Not Gonna Take It … Sometimes'

Okay, we're going to need to catch you folks up who are younger than GenX. Back in the day, rock stars used to dress up like women. No, not like they do now. They did it to get women, not to try to be women. Yes, it was all very confusing, but it worked. Trust us.

Advertisement

Many of us listened to these bands against our parents' wishes. It was our way of rebelling … without chopping off body parts and demanding everyone join our delusion.

Anyway, one such band was Twisted Sister, and their lead singer was cultural bad boy, Daniel 'Dee' Snider.

Well, we all have to grow up sometime. Part of that process has been the disappointment of realizing our rockstar rebel heroes weren't going to 'stick it to the man' their whole lives either.

Hi @deesnider just wondering if you are still waving your vaccination card around like a flag? Are you requiring a passport to see you live? Is the updated booster required to see you live? If not, why not? You were really on board with this a while ago. What happened? You just… pic.twitter.com/r2lHxX0oMU — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) November 3, 2023

Dee Snider was a huge COVID vaccine proponent. Not just the 'you should get the vaccine' type … more like the 'you're evil if you don't get the vax' type. He got quite a lot of backlash over it and still is, as you can see from the above tweet.

Five Times August, a.k.a Brad Skistimas, is a musician whose songs push back against current woke culture and speak out strongly against the government and societal overreach of the COVID lockdowns and vaccine push.

"Ain't No Rock and Roll" by Five Times August is OUT NOW from @basterecords wherever digital music is sold/stream! Get it today: https://t.co/3CPdPlIJW4 🎶 pic.twitter.com/qJcSdEMgDa — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) October 6, 2023

He just released a single, Ain't No Rock and Roll, that pretty much echoes our own thoughts from above: Our former rock legends were phonies. That is surely one of the reasons he's calling out Dee Snider on TwitterX again.

Now I know why your so unhappy. You're a failed wannabe "rocker" for lack of a better word.



Listen loser, it's not my fault.



Your a sad man. I'm living my best life! https://t.co/nAPt8ppH21 — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) November 4, 2023

Looks like Dee still has a little of that former rocker rage left in him. He did not appreciate the slapback. Hey, the truth hurts sometimes, Sister.

This was the guy who testified in front of a Senate panel against Tipper Gore's attempt to censor rock music. He was a momentary hero to those who value freedom of expression and personal rights. He caved entirely on COVID.

1. I'm quite happy actually, thank you. No guilt weighing on me for pushing poison on the public.



2. I'm not a failed wannabe rocker. All things considered, YOU wrote "We're Not Gonna Take It" and then literally "took it." And you took all of it. Straight up the ass. The… pic.twitter.com/jCt2HHT1vf — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) November 4, 2023

He closed out with 'Learn the difference between your and you're'. LOL.

I bet he knows ‘your’ from ‘you’re’ though, Dee.



Sad to see you were more than willing to ‘take it’. https://t.co/rV4EFwPUyG — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 4, 2023

Advertisement

Ouch.

So that’s a “yes.” https://t.co/Pwyo5ewRrY — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 4, 2023

He did take it.

"We're not gonna take it" . . . . . . . "We're gonna take it" pic.twitter.com/LChgEa2ZvD — MEME THE LEFT (@memetheleft) November 4, 2023

LOL.

Mr. Snider - You've become everything you stood against in the 80's. How does it feel to be a sell-out to be "living your best life?" — NH/Wynter/FTW (@WynterythTX) November 4, 2023

The 80's kids were not having it.

So much for we’re not gonna take it! You took it and then tried to force others to take it with you! Sellout! https://t.co/11f07I9Bye — Kristy Legendre (@LegendreKristy) November 4, 2023

That's where Dee crossed the line with many. For the record, this editor always said people should make the right decision for themselves. You know … freedom. Snider joined the throngs of people who wanted to force vaccinate and destroy people who refused (also true of this editor).

Nah. That's not how this works. You and celebrities like you openly pushed this vax on the population. You guys willfully became a cog in the machine. Instead of advocating for individual liberties, you all advocated for restrictions and forced compliance. https://t.co/v2QkTmOB9z — JLK (@anticommie1777) November 4, 2023

And THAT is why people are angry with Dee Snider.

Advertisement

You sound vaccinated and quintuple boosted.



If you have to announce you’re living your “best life,” … you’re not. And this tweet shows it. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) November 4, 2023

Back to August's original point: Why are people no longer requiring vaccinations or boosters? Largely because the hysteria has worn off. Yes, the latest strains of COVID, after Delta have been less dangerous, but the vaccine hysterics did not end there and are only gone now because people have finally wearied of being crazy.

... your best life... as a shill for big pharma.



"We're not gonna take it... unless we're told to." — i8anEwok (@i8anEwok) November 4, 2023

A Weird Al-styled video of Twisted Sister performing 'We're Just Gonna Take It', as Fauci jams needles in arms and throws people out of work, would be quite funny. Weird Al's too nice of a guy to do that.

I see you as Dee Snider. The House of Hair Guy. The Twisted Sister guy. Capt. Howdy. Was in Pee Wee's Big Adventure. I don't really follow politics. It just ruins the fun of enjoying our favorite music from those we grew up to ❤ — Jon Bergstrom (@jon_jonberg08) November 4, 2023

Bingo.

Hey, we're not willing to give up on Dee entirely.

He hasn't caved on everything, so there's still hope.

Advertisement

Hey, which county fairs are you playing at this month? — Milton Friedman Stan Account (@AndIllWhisperNo) November 4, 2023

Dang! That's harsh.

There is a music industry reality to all of this. Five Times August is selling a message. It's the right message. It's activism, and it's rebellion against government overreach and cultural degradation. That's a hard sell.

Dee Snider was pretending to sell rebellion while he was actually selling fun. Fun sells, and Dee Snider was a good salesman.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!