The Twisted Politics of Dee Snider: 'I'm Not Gonna Take It … Sometimes'

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  2:00 PM on November 04, 2023

Okay, we're going to need to catch you folks up who are younger than GenX. Back in the day, rock stars used to dress up like women. No, not like they do now. They did it to get women, not to try to be women. Yes, it was all very confusing, but it worked. Trust us.

Many of us listened to these bands against our parents' wishes. It was our way of rebelling … without chopping off body parts and demanding everyone join our delusion.

Anyway, one such band was Twisted Sister, and their lead singer was cultural bad boy, Daniel 'Dee' Snider.

Well, we all have to grow up sometime. Part of that process has been the disappointment of realizing our rockstar rebel heroes weren't going to 'stick it to the man' their whole lives either.

Dee Snider was a huge COVID vaccine proponent. Not just the 'you should get the vaccine' type … more like the 'you're evil if you don't get the vax' type. He got quite a lot of backlash over it and still is, as you can see from the above tweet.

Five Times August, a.k.a Brad Skistimas, is a musician whose songs push back against current woke culture and speak out strongly against the government and societal overreach of the COVID lockdowns and vaccine push.

He just released a single, Ain't No Rock and Roll, that pretty much echoes our own thoughts from above: Our former rock legends were phonies. That is surely one of the reasons he's calling out Dee Snider on TwitterX again.

Looks like Dee still has a little of that former rocker rage left in him. He did not appreciate the slapback. Hey, the truth hurts sometimes, Sister.

This was the guy who testified in front of a Senate panel against Tipper Gore's attempt to censor rock music. He was a momentary hero to those who value freedom of expression and personal rights. He caved entirely on COVID.

He closed out with 'Learn the difference between your and you're'. LOL.

Ouch.

He did take it.

LOL.

The 80's kids were not having it.

That's where Dee crossed the line with many. For the record, this editor always said people should make the right decision for themselves. You know … freedom. Snider joined the throngs of people who wanted to force vaccinate and destroy people who refused (also true of this editor).

And THAT is why people are angry with Dee Snider.

Back to August's original point: Why are people no longer requiring vaccinations or boosters? Largely because the hysteria has worn off. Yes, the latest strains of COVID, after Delta have been less dangerous, but the vaccine hysterics did not end there and are only gone now because people have finally wearied of being crazy.

A Weird Al-styled video of Twisted Sister performing 'We're Just Gonna Take It', as Fauci jams needles in arms and throws people out of work, would be quite funny. Weird Al's too nice of a guy to do that.

Bingo.

Hey, we're not willing to give up on Dee entirely.

He hasn't caved on everything, so there's still hope.

Dang! That's harsh.

There is a music industry reality to all of this. Five Times August is selling a message. It's the right message. It's activism, and it's rebellion against government overreach and cultural degradation. That's a hard sell.

Dee Snider was pretending to sell rebellion while he was actually selling fun. Fun sells, and Dee Snider was a good salesman.

