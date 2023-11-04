LOL: People Reveal What They Would Rather Do Than Listen to a Cringeworthy Lib Livestream

We're gonna apologize right up front for putting the cringiest of cringe in your feed, but we couldn't pass this one up.

Brian Tyler Cohen and Politics Girl (Leigh McGowan) teamed up in support of 'WisDems' (no, we're serious, they actually call themselves that) to 'sAvE dEMoCRacY'. The streaming event was being pimped by BrooklynDad_Defiant.

It's truly a trifecta of fingernails-on-the-chalkboard progressive influencer irritants.

TWEEPS: Just a reminder that the amazing @IAmPoliticsGirl and @BrianTylerCohen have joined forces to help save our democracy, and they're LIVE in Madison, Wisconsin tonight!



Abortion, voting rights, and democracy are all at stake.



I'll be tuning in, will you?



RSVP BELOW👇: pic.twitter.com/jhxMRtoKQr — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 3, 2023

'I'll be tuning in, will you?' asked Brooklyn Paid PAC Guy Defiant.

The people of TwitterX did not disappoint.

Could you imagine listening to this lol https://t.co/BjTdW0UViO — Damin Toell (@damintoell) November 3, 2023

People definitely imagined many other things they'd rather do.

I would rather die — Mandy 🍊 (@AmericangirlMNM) November 3, 2023

Many of you preferred to assume room temperature to being subjected to lib live streaming.

Sorry, I’m busy trimming my nose hair. — Bacon🥓 (@BaconPhoenix61) November 4, 2023

Others had prior obligations. LOL.

Many replies became quite specific.

No thanks, I’d rather remove my ears with a cheese grater. — Arnold Becker 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@bruinoregonalt) November 4, 2023

LOLOLOL!

I’d prefer being waterboarded. — John Doe (@johndoze70) November 4, 2023

We don't blame him. They're both torture.

Torture was a very popular alternative.

That is … quite the mental image. LOL.

Given the choice between listening to this or Baby Shark on repeat for 96 hours I’d say dodododo. https://t.co/rpX2nr0iv5 — Ben in Kansas 🌾 (@BenInKansas) November 4, 2023

HAHA! Can you imagine anything worse than 96 hours of Baby Shark?

Turns out some of you actually could imagine something worse.

I’d rather take a 12 hour long car ride with a baby, 4 not potty trained toddlers, and Two 13 yr olds with no electronics while we all are forced to listen to styrofoam coolers rub together in the back and the music is baby shark alternating with the audiobook an inconvenient… https://t.co/UxGxnhfKsI — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) November 4, 2023

Bwahaha! Okay, that was VERY detailed.

People really didn't want to listen.

instead of lethal injection death row inmates should be subjected to this https://t.co/C0I176Md9i — Golden Age Enjoyer (@SatyaYugaCinema) November 4, 2023

Hold on now. We have laws against cruel and unusual punishment.

I’d rather drink a root beer float consisting of A&W that was used in my colonoscopy cleanse, cottage cheese instead of ice cream and mixed together by a leper who loves small talk https://t.co/yebNeCf2Hu — Dirk Hardpec (@Eat_punchbeef) November 4, 2023

There it is - the tweet that killed us. We're officially dead.

Also, we won't be enjoying a root beer float anytime soon.

***

