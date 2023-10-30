Monday Morning Meme Madness

We could all use some more laughs these days, especially on a Monday morning.
We here at Twitchy love sharing the latest news and your best responses to it. TwitterX, however, has a lot of funny tweets that aren't tied to a particular news story but still provide those much-needed laughs.
We're going to kick the week off by sharing random memes, jokes, and otherwise funny tweets that crossed our radar.
October 29, 2023
Ha! That's just disturbing.
October 29, 2023
True story.
https://t.co/ciWAEAVn0f pic.twitter.com/0OO1LJJNRs— The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) October 29, 2023
Nice!
October 29, 2023
We're gonna plead the 5th on this one.
The pilot can do the funniest thing right now. https://t.co/mm4AWuldmQ— Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) October 29, 2023
Harsh but fair.
They are sending their best and brightest. #HamasNazis https://t.co/U9qwROKCTF pic.twitter.com/kli6s8Qfr3— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) October 30, 2023
LOL.
October 29, 2023
You definitely need to turn the sound on for that one. TWHONG!
October 29, 2023
Marxists, hardest hit.
“If they make it past the lasers they’re getting the big candy” pic.twitter.com/9Fivk6egYF— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 29, 2023
Hey, how else are you going to teach the kids to be winners?
snort pic.twitter.com/FmEpLEwPMB— RWNutjob (@Stickelliott) October 29, 2023
LOLOLOL!
LOL pic.twitter.com/S7gOqWiFMN— ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) October 29, 2023
HAHA. Poor puppers.
Me dodging the drama I want no part of pic.twitter.com/hEY0DAxXKt— D.H. Cannon (Thumbless Wonder) (@D_H_Cannon) October 29, 2023
Bwahaha!
You have to watch it to the end. DING! DING! DING!
Any major news event in 2023 pic.twitter.com/yRDQMigYaO— Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) October 29, 2023
Whoa now! Gen Xers stepping away from this one like:
Just want my life back. Just want things to be how they were... before her. pic.twitter.com/IQS9xzrwAa— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 29, 2023
💀💀💀
October 29, 2023
And now we can't either. LOL.
October 30, 2023
You know there would still be that one kid that empties the bucket.
FFS…lol pic.twitter.com/ILPYZoeuxJ— TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) October 30, 2023
We are doomed!
https://t.co/ZwoNIcZ5Mt pic.twitter.com/cylRlPzaoL— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) October 29, 2023
And now a “Friends” meme: 17th century edition. pic.twitter.com/jhtskOwwOr— Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) October 30, 2023
LOL!
October 30, 2023
That's friggin' hilarious right there.
October 29, 2023
Dang, son! The doc is pulling no punches these days.
https://t.co/DRd4gxqHw9 pic.twitter.com/J18ixzyxrW— Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) October 29, 2023
LOL.
October 29, 2023
Amen?
October 29, 2023
It's true though.
Thanks for sharing some laughs with us. Now go out there and make this the best Monday ev … have a wonderf … just try to survive it.
***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member