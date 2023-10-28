'Where Were You?' WaPo Columnist Continues Humiliating Herself with Asinine Anti-Israel Mo...
Known Wolf: Police Were Alerted LAST MONTH About 'Veiled Threats' Made by the Maine Murderer

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:30 PM on October 28, 2023
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

In the wake of the mass murder in Maine, the gun control political debate is in full swing, as we've come to expect.

Likewise, it's also too often that we learn the murderer had already been identified by law enforcement as a potential threat.

The massacre in Maine is one more infuriating example.

They knew this man was dangerous.

Card had made threats against those around him, but he couldn't be found when they visited his house, and it appears the matter was essentially forgotten until he resurfaced to commit murder.

The military was aware. The police were aware. Mental health personnel were aware.

He was not stopped.

Indeed, police generally cannot do anything to someone who has not committed a crime or is not caught in the act of committing a crime, but there's more to this story.

Card was committed for mental health evaluation. There appears to be a complete lack of communication between authorities who needed to know, or provided information that could have indicated he should be prohibited from possessing firearms.

We'll learn more in the coming weeks, but it seems likely various laws were violated by Card before he broke yet another: murdering innocent people.

Adding new laws that will only be followed by good people will not solve this.

