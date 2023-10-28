Known Wolf: Police Were Alerted LAST MONTH About 'Veiled Threats' Made by the Maine Murderer

In the wake of the mass murder in Maine, the gun control political debate is in full swing, as we've come to expect.

Likewise, it's also too often that we learn the murderer had already been identified by law enforcement as a potential threat.

Advertisement

The massacre in Maine is one more infuriating example.

Police in Maine were alerted last month to “veiled threats” by the man who would go on to carry out the state’s deadliest mass shooting. https://t.co/TcxlG7xIHe — The Associated Press (@AP) October 28, 2023

They knew this man was dangerous.

About the Maine mass shooter:

"..a statewide awareness alert was sent in mid-September to be on the lookout for Robert Card after the firearms instructor made threats against his base and fellow soldiers." But after stepped up patrols and a visit to his home police "moved on" https://t.co/uKWTKxXO9m — Jayne Miller (@jemillerbalt) October 28, 2023

Card had made threats against those around him, but he couldn't be found when they visited his house, and it appears the matter was essentially forgotten until he resurfaced to commit murder.

“Card’s case stands as a glaring example of missed red flags, with many unanswered questions about what the military, police, mental health professionals and relatives could have done to prevent the massacre.” https://t.co/7RMTMG64MJ — Independent Teri (@surfcitysocal) October 28, 2023

The military was aware. The police were aware. Mental health personnel were aware.

He was not stopped.

Numerous laws were broken or ignored. Making more laws aimed at people who DIDN'T

do this accomplishes absolutely nothing. — 4ol-Yovng Malibv-4ol (@waraqcapo) October 28, 2023

Indeed, police generally cannot do anything to someone who has not committed a crime or is not caught in the act of committing a crime, but there's more to this story.

Card was committed for mental health evaluation. There appears to be a complete lack of communication between authorities who needed to know, or provided information that could have indicated he should be prohibited from possessing firearms.

Government trained him. Government knew of his threats 2 shoot up an army base. Government knew he had a metal malfunction. Government never tried 2 put him on the yellow flag law list. But yet, government wants 2 use his actions as justification 2 restrict law abiding citizens? — ChrisN1975 (@NikolaiTesla_) October 28, 2023

We'll learn more in the coming weeks, but it seems likely various laws were violated by Card before he broke yet another: murdering innocent people.

Adding new laws that will only be followed by good people will not solve this.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!