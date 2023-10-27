BREAKING: Mass Murderer, Robert Card, Is Dead

It is now being reported that the mass murderer who unleashed terror in Maine is now dead.

🚨#BREAKING: Robert Card, wanted after killing 18 people and injuring 13 others in a deadly mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine has been located by law enforcement has been found dead pic.twitter.com/t1JSv1br5R — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 28, 2023

Robert Card is now known to have killed himself sometime after his monstrous shooting spree earlier this week took the lives of 18 people.

🚨#UPDATE: According to media outlets, Robert Card has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as confirmed by multiple law enforcement sources. A body has been recovered. A press conference will take place at 10 PM EST. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 28, 2023

The press conference later this evening may shed some light on where Card has been since his evil rampage and the reasons law enforcement has been unable to find him until now.

Now he can stand before the Supreme Judge and get his eternal punishment.



Coward. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 28, 2023

I wish he would have faced accountability in this life, but this was a much safer outcome for all the law enforcement personnel. — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) October 28, 2023

May he burn in hell! — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) October 28, 2023

Amen.

We now know the threat is over. That's good news. https://t.co/V7eztFCOUa — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) October 28, 2023

Hopefully, knowing this monster is no longer a threat will give some peace to the small Maine community so they can begin to grieve their loved ones.