This Isn't An Airport, Dude: Twitter Bids Farewell to David French After He...
'Just Like Nazi Germany!' Wait, What? The Left Loses its Mind Over Arrests...
Former 'The Lincoln Project' Stooge Steve Schmidt Working for Biden Challenger And Dems...
BREAKING: Man Connected to the ‘Doxxing Truck’ Holding Alleged Antisemites Accountable Has...
Rep. Ilhan Omar Defends 'Mama Bear' Rep. Rashida Tlaib And It Does NOT...
You Might Be an Antisemite: Yael Bar tur Offers Extensive List of What...
Drew Holden Details The Problems Hamas Has With Telling the Truth About Math...
Much Like Kenny, We Are Dead Watching South Park DESTROY Hollywood (NSFW Language)
'History Has Stopped': Washington Post Creepily Celebrates Melting of Robert E. Lee Statue
'Fight For Asexual Rights!' Wait. What? British Asexual Influencer Causes Head Scratching...
Well, That Was Unexpected: Palestinians Score UK Sex Workers Union Endorsement
Libs of TikTok Finds Yet Another School Canceling Halloween For 'Inclusivity'
RFK Jr. Submits THIRD Formal Request for Secret Service Protection After Home Intruder...
'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Chaya Raichik Manages To Ask AOC About Hostages...

BREAKING: Mass Murderer, Robert Card, Is Dead

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  9:30 PM on October 27, 2023
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

It is now being reported that the mass murderer who unleashed terror in Maine is now dead.

Advertisement

Robert Card is now known to have killed himself sometime after his monstrous shooting spree earlier this week took the lives of 18 people.

The press conference later this evening may shed some light on where Card has been since his evil rampage and the reasons law enforcement has been unable to find him until now.

Recommended

This Isn't An Airport, Dude: Twitter Bids Farewell to David French After He Announces His Departure
Coucy
Advertisement

Amen.

Hopefully, knowing this monster is no longer a threat will give some peace to the small Maine community so they can begin to grieve their loved ones.

Tags: BREAKING NEWS MAINE SHOOTER SHOOTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Isn't An Airport, Dude: Twitter Bids Farewell to David French After He Announces His Departure
Coucy
BREAKING: Man Connected to the ‘Doxxing Truck’ Holding Alleged Antisemites Accountable Has Been SWATted
Aaron Walker
'Just Like Nazi Germany!' Wait, What? The Left Loses its Mind Over Arrests of Leftwing Jewish Protestors
Chad Felix Greene
Much Like Kenny, We Are Dead Watching South Park DESTROY Hollywood (NSFW Language)
ArtistAngie
You Might Be an Antisemite: Yael Bar tur Offers Extensive List of What It Means To Hate Jews
Grateful Calvin
Former 'The Lincoln Project' Stooge Steve Schmidt Working for Biden Challenger And Dems Are Overwrought
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Isn't An Airport, Dude: Twitter Bids Farewell to David French After He Announces His Departure Coucy
Advertisement