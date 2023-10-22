Déjà Vu: The Babylon Bee Names Their Man of the Year … Without Getting Banned

We've experienced a lot of change over the past year, one of which is that we're now telling you about 'who said what' on Elon Musk's 'X' platform, or TwitterX, as some of us have been calling it to maintain our sanity.

Advertisement

One of the primary drivers for this momentous social media shift started with this tweet:

The Babylon Bee's Man Of The Year Is Rachel Levine https://t.co/mZdcXbUnmf — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 15, 2022

Elon Musk had plenty of complaints about the Twitter platform and their speech policing (and now he's dealing with that difficult balancing act himself), but the straw that broke the camel's back for Musk was when Twitter decided to outlaw funny.

The Bee's Rachel Levin 'Man of the Year' tweet resulted in a Twitter suspension until November 2022, when Musk lifted the ban without requiring them to remove the satirical tweet.

Nearly a year later, the Babylon Bee is taking a victory lap of sorts by naming Dylan Mulvaney as it's latest Man of the Year.

Dylan Mulvaney Is The Babylon Bee's Man Of The Year https://t.co/bBkfy4qhLj pic.twitter.com/TiGr74AGEL — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 21, 2023

It had to be done.

Brilliant much needed laugh 😂😂😂 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 22, 2023

The point being made is much bigger than the joke, although the shot at Bud Light was good.

Once thought to be an invincible brand in the beverage world, Bud Light was brought to its knees by the man — the legend — that is Dylan Mulvaney.

He did more for the cause of sobriety than anyone on Earth! — Grant Merrill (@GrantMerrill) October 22, 2023

LOL. Truth.

The triumphant "we can totally do this joke again and this time we're not gonna be taken down." 😎😎😎 — TerriLynn (@TerriLynn327) October 21, 2023

It's sad that we have to celebrate being allowed to say that a man is a man, but it's better than the alternative.

I remember not long ago when a communist ran Twitter(X) you got banned for this ... 😂 — John ⚔️ 🇺🇸 (@mustangmek) October 22, 2023

Pepperidge Farms remembers.

Man what a year — Jonathan P. Jehle (@jonathanpjehle) October 21, 2023

You can say that again, man.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!