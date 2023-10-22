Déjà Vu: The Babylon Bee Names Their Man of the Year … Without Getting Banned

'Gonna Tell My Kids This Was Shaun King' Trends as He Insists He...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:45 AM on October 22, 2023
TikTok

We've experienced a lot of change over the past year, one of which is that we're now telling you about 'who said what' on Elon Musk's 'X' platform, or TwitterX, as some of us have been calling it to maintain our sanity.

One of the primary drivers for this momentous social media shift started with this tweet:

Elon Musk had plenty of complaints about the Twitter platform and their speech policing (and now he's dealing with that difficult balancing act himself), but the straw that broke the camel's back for Musk was when Twitter decided to outlaw funny.

The Bee's Rachel Levin 'Man of the Year' tweet resulted in a Twitter suspension until November 2022, when Musk lifted the ban without requiring them to remove the satirical tweet.

Nearly a year later, the Babylon Bee is taking a victory lap of sorts by naming Dylan Mulvaney as it's latest Man of the Year.

It had to be done.

The point being made is much bigger than the joke, although the shot at Bud Light was good.

Once thought to be an invincible brand in the beverage world, Bud Light was brought to its knees by the man — the legend — that is Dylan Mulvaney.

LOL. Truth.

It's sad that we have to celebrate being allowed to say that a man is a man, but it's better than the alternative.

Pepperidge Farms remembers.

You can say that again, man.

***

