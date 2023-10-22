Alyssa Milano and Other Self-Important Celebs Ask Biden for a Ceasefire

Do you know who is most qualified to provide the President United States guidance on the situation in Israel following the Hamas terrorist attack?

Dear @POTUS,



We come together as artists and advocates, but most importantly as human beings witnessing the devastating loss of lives and unfolding horrors in Israel and Palestine.

We ask that, as President of the United States, you call for an immediate de-escalation and… pic.twitter.com/gRduucfECO — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 21, 2023

That's right! It's the lady who played Tony Danza's daughter on 'Who's the Boss'. Or, maybe it's the guy who pretended to be a nerdy Hulk. Oh! It's gotta be the chick who played a doctor on Grey's Anatomy!

Or … maybe the geopolitical opinions of professional pretenders aren't worth any more than ours … and probably less.

The big difference is that Milano and crew just happen to be self-absorbed narcissists who believe their opinions carry some extra weight because they are famous for playing make-believe.

So relieved the actors have weighed in, they're always the voice of reason, nuance, and insight. https://t.co/pmfOTbYudg — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) October 22, 2023

How would we ever survive without the insight of people trained in drama?

These are all going to be quote tweets, by the way, because Milano is so secure in her opinions that she locks down replies.

Guys, Hollywood has some demands. https://t.co/107eccxQ73 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 22, 2023

We have some suggestions for where Hollywood can file their demands.

All these celebrities have stated are willing to trade themselves to Hamas in exchange for releasing the hostages. It’s very courageous. https://t.co/4arAkCTmF4 — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) October 23, 2023

LOL!

Was the “Artists for the Slaughter of Jews Without Consequence” name already taken? https://t.co/p01BvbFnLb — Sunny McSunnyface (Taylor's Version) (@sunnyright) October 22, 2023

We can't wait for the PSA video.

Imagine the montage of washed-up actor after washed-up actor, repeating the same lines.

'We demand … We demand … demand … demand … DEMAND! A ceasefire … a ceasefire … cease … fire … ceasefire … A CEASEFIRE!'

We can practically see it. LOL.

Best song they could all sing in a montage this time:



1. Rock the Casbah

2. Bombs Over Baghdad

3. The Final Countdown https://t.co/NWUpCvM90M — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) October 22, 2023

Bwahaha!

Funny how the words “Hostages”, “Hamas”, “Human Shields”, “concert massacre”, “beheaded babies”, “raped grandmother till pelvis broken”, “Iran” etc. never appear in moral equivatweets who come together as Hamas propaganda artists and advocates for terror, atrocity, and evil. 🇮🇱🇺🇸 https://t.co/ppHOByEiRN — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) October 22, 2023

We searched for Milano's tweets about the murders of over 1,400 Jews on October 7. You'll be shocked to learn that we didn't find any.

She did have this classic tweet that looked like a creepy engagement photo shoot.

I refuse to underestimate the power of intelligence, kindness and decency.



My friend, @JoeBiden has all of that and so much more.



Joe already has the respect of world leaders. He has the experience to effectively lead on day one.



I’m endorsing Joe Biden for President. pic.twitter.com/uW9vY9Vj6b — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 2, 2020

That was back when she wasn't mad at Biden for supporting Israel (so far) and was trying to help cover up his creepy handsy behavior with women.

Here comes @Alyssa_Milano with the Federation of Hollywood Geniuses’ plan for peace in the Middle East: “Everybody just stop fighting or something!” https://t.co/puipdkf0OG — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 22, 2023

Wouldn't the world be so much simpler for terrorists if they could commit mass murder, go hide in the nearest residential neighborhood, and get everyone to declare the fighting to be over because someone might get hurt?

That's what Milano and her crew of know-nothings are asking Israel to do. 'Just suck it up and try to get over your murdered babies.'

Want to stop further carnage? Get Hamas to surrender. https://t.co/pY1wi5F1pv — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) October 22, 2023

Anything short of the full surrender of Hamas is just setting up Israel for another mass murder that Hollywood can ignore.

Of course, there's always another option …

The fire can cease when Hamas is dead. Calling for anything else is tantamount to asking the Jews to just take a little murder for the team. https://t.co/3vRfwAqTQV — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) October 23, 2023

How's that for a demand, Ms. Micelli?

Israel gets to wipe out every last Hamas dirtbag they can find. Maybe you should all be calling for that, and for the innocent Palestinians to do everything in their power to expel Hamas from Gaza.

The dumbest people on planet earth weigh in… https://t.co/tfCX2D4rA0 — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) October 22, 2023

If you haven't noticed, a lot of people in Hollywood don't exactly have the most put-together lives.

I have a modest proposal: let’s trade all of the people on this list for the 210 hostages being held by Hamas. https://t.co/3IVwSU1RnO — Jason Bedrick 🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) October 23, 2023

Seems reasonable.

Aren't you guys on strike? https://t.co/BLVXIQwldW — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 22, 2023

LOLOLOL!

Do you know why this is funny? The strike ended in September and nobody knows because nobody outside of Hollywood cared.

This is just too funny!

One of the founders of the #MeToo movement thinks the consequences of Hamas murdering and raping women, children, and the elderly, should be deescalation, even as the murderers and rapists continue to fire rockets at Israeli civilians.



Gfy https://t.co/UBSKQ5DlzE — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) October 22, 2023

Nailed it.

Remmener when these people all called on Biden to deescalate in Ukraine?



Me neither https://t.co/vxcH3T9Ons — Rob Noerr (@robnoerr) October 22, 2023

Ukraine: 'Escalate! Escalate! ESCALATE!'

Hamas: 'Descalate! Descalate! DESCALATE!'

How about this: People who get attacked have the right to fight their attackers, whether it's Vladimir Putin or Hamas.

Does anyone take this seriously? I mean, who says, I was against a ceasefire, but now that Samantha from Who’s the Boss favors one, I’m for it? https://t.co/XeFhw5zf0Y — Nicole Gelinas won’t pay $8 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@nicolegelinas) October 23, 2023

LOL. Exactly. Imagine being as full of yourself as these Hollywood libs.

***

