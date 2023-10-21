Michigan State Football Posts OUTRAGEOUS Hitler Trivia Question During Saturday Football G...
Team Bus Driver or Team Cyclist: Which One Are You?

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  11:30 PM on October 21, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Okay, here's a test: Watch this no-context video of a cyclist with a ginormous sign getting face-planted by a bus.

If you found yourself cheering for the bus driver, you're an American, according to this guy named Andy.

If you laughed and watched the video a couple of times, we're not going to judge you.

If you laughed and watched the video ten or more times … welcome, you've found your people. LOL.

Same, bro, as is about everyone who replied.

We're sorry to our Twitchy cyclist friends. Just let us have this moment.

Right?! The bus driver had six inches, at best, between his wheels and the curb.

Also, you're on a bike. You're always going to lose that fight.

Ha! Somebody had to say it.

LOLOLOL! See! It's not just us.

Bwahaha!

She's behind a few seasons. No spoilers, please!

In fairness, we'd laugh no matter where it was filmed.

HAHA! It's literally all of us.

An important distinction, to be sure. LOL.

We're not exactly sure where this was filmed or what the local laws are, but the laws of physics are universal, and they say no.

The video's not very clear, but if you imagine the bus driver laughing as he checks his mirrors, it's even better.

Thank you!

This is not going well for Team Cyclist.

Y'all are warped. We like it.

Proof that there's a specific type of cyclist that is so annoying they've made people despise all the other cyclists.

(This is one here is one of the good ones.)

LOL.

This meme was made for this moment.

We were cheering for him … to go down.

We. Are. Dead. 😂😂😂

One of Jefferson's greatest speeches, honestly.

He probably should consider taking the bus next time.

For sure … and he also uses the metric system.

We just keep laughing, and laughing, and laughing some more.

The part where he first wobbles and hard plants his foot to try to save it and then topples the other way …

Pablo Picasso has nothing on this video.

Not gonna lie. It ages like a fine wine.

The replies have made that crystal clear.

The consensus seems rather clear, but what about you?

Team Bus Driver or Team Cyclist?

***

